DEADPOOL 2 Star Josh Brolin Offers Tongue-In-Cheek Explanation For His DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Absence
Related:

DEADPOOL 2 Star Josh Brolin Offers Tongue-In-Cheek Explanation For His DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Absence
Was That Daniel Radcliffe In The Trailer For DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE? The Internet Thinks So
Recommended For You:

Was That Daniel Radcliffe In The Trailer For DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE? The Internet Thinks So
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

OptimusCrime - 2/18/2024, 5:16 AM
Could also be teasing me...
Since my niece made a bracelet just like that for me....

I...am....Optimus Crime.
Slotherin - 2/18/2024, 5:34 AM
@OptimusCrime - Taylor Swift's uncle?
AlexCorvis - 2/18/2024, 5:23 AM
FFS

They're friendship bracelets.

Much like the poster with the BFF necklaces or whatever they're called.

They're having fun with the promotion.

That's it.

If Taylor is in it, it'll have nothing to do with this.
FlopWatchers5 - 2/18/2024, 5:36 AM
you know your movie is trash when you gotta rely on Taylor swift for clout 😂 damn lol
TheShape9859 - 2/18/2024, 5:38 AM
@FlopWatchers5 - I don't think they are relying on Trailer Swift for clout. This movie is gonna be great
Jefferys - 2/18/2024, 5:37 AM
Nah mate, it's just cause she's over here at the moment and it's been insanity, you can't go one news day without hearing about it. There's been news of people travelling from Queensland to Melbourne for the show, which is like a 14 hour drive day straight, it's been ludicrous. Went shopping today and everywhere you go they have some merchandise to dress up for Eras Tour.
Plus she donated to the Foodbank in Victoria so she's good in my books.
bkmeijer1 - 2/18/2024, 5:41 AM
@Jefferys - a 14 hour drive? I'm kinda assuming people willing to travel that distance, are willing to buy a plane ticket right?
bkmeijer1 - 2/18/2024, 5:43 AM
At this point, I'm kinda hoping Taylor Swift is in the movie. I don't even care in what role. She's just everywhere now, so might as well just put her in the movie.

Also, ''The way you see it, that makes it right'' is a great insight. And like Levy says, it does indeed goes for a little of things. Must be a reason Swift is a billionaire and I'm not.
Quinn - 2/18/2024, 5:45 AM
Tay Tay might make this movie actually enjoyable

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
FOLLOW ComicBookMovie.com
View Recorder