DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Leaked Popcorn Bucket Features Wade Wilson's Babypool Variant

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Leaked Popcorn Bucket Features Wade Wilson's Babypool Variant

The latest Deadpool & Wolverine popcorn bucket features the Merc with the Mouth's pint-sized Variant, Babypool, and more of the merchandise which will be available to purchase in Cinemark later this month.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 16, 2024 09:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

We're anticipating seeing a lot of tie-in merchandise for Deadpool & Wolverine in the coming weeks, including several popcorn buckets for different theater chains. 

Today brings an early first look at Cinemark's effort; as you can see below, it features Babybool, a Deadpool Variant, holding a...well, popcorn bucket! It's a fun design and one which is bound to be a must-have for many Marvel fans. 

Babypool is one of only a handful of Wade Wilson Variants to have been featured in promo art for the threequel. The others are Dogpool, Headpool, and Kidpool. As for Lady Deadpool, she's been conspicuous by her absence. 

Various other Deadpool & Wolverine merch which will be available in Cinemark has also been revealed.

This is a kid-friendly product and, during a recent interview, Ryan Reynolds was asked about the threequel's R-Rating and exactly who it's suitable for. 

"Well, I’m not saying that other people should do this, but my 9-year-old watched the movie with me and my mom, who’s in her late 70s, and it was just was one of the best moments of this whole experience for me. Both of them were laughing their guts out, were feeling the emotion where I most desperately hoped people would be. When I saw rated-R movies when I was a kid, they left a huge impression on me because I didn’t feel like people were pulling punches, and it’s been a huge inspiration to so many of the things that I look to make now."

"In terms of the emotion, I’ve waited forever to do a movie with this guy, and I think he’s waited a long time to do something like this with me, so there are scenes where it’s pretty hard to distinguish between Wade Wilson talking to Logan and Ryan talking to Hugh. I love that, I get goose bumps even just talking about it. That’s the kind of stuff that I will carry with me till my inevitable death in a hail of Danish bullets. Oh, I have a whole plan. I don’t even think they have guns in Denmark, which is one reason I will one day move there."

Take a closer look at Deadpool & Wolverine's latest popcorn bucket in the X post below.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively, singer Taylor Swift, and even a Hulk now among those rumoured to make an appearance. 

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: Kevin Feige Reveals What Makes It Different From Other R-Rated Movies
Related:

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: Kevin Feige Reveals What Makes It Different From Other R-Rated Movies
DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Star Hugh Jackman On Bonding With Kevin Feige Over Comics He Smuggled To Him On X-MEN Set
Recommended For You:

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Star Hugh Jackman On Bonding With Kevin Feige Over Comics He Smuggled To Him On X-MEN Set
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 7/16/2024, 9:40 AM
That Wolverine cowl bucket….
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 7/16/2024, 9:42 AM
The popcorn is already expensive enough.
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 7/16/2024, 9:45 AM
I'm so pumped for this movie I can not wait.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 7/16/2024, 9:46 AM
The only popcorn bucket we need 🥵

User Comment Image
NoobNoob
NoobNoob - 7/16/2024, 9:53 AM
pretty sure that this is just a regular deadpool bucket, besides the size there is nothing to point out that this is a child or baby
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 7/16/2024, 9:54 AM
LEAKED POPCORN BUCKET.

Come on, y'all. No spoiler alert?
MercwithMouth
MercwithMouth - 7/16/2024, 9:56 AM
I like it. I need it.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder