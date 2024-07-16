DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Leaked Popcorn Bucket Features Wade Wilson's Babypool Variant

We're anticipating seeing a lot of tie-in merchandise for Deadpool & Wolverine in the coming weeks, including several popcorn buckets for different theater chains.

Today brings an early first look at Cinemark's effort; as you can see below, it features Babybool, a Deadpool Variant, holding a...well, popcorn bucket! It's a fun design and one which is bound to be a must-have for many Marvel fans.

Babypool is one of only a handful of Wade Wilson Variants to have been featured in promo art for the threequel. The others are Dogpool, Headpool, and Kidpool. As for Lady Deadpool, she's been conspicuous by her absence.

Various other Deadpool & Wolverine merch which will be available in Cinemark has also been revealed.

This is a kid-friendly product and, during a recent interview, Ryan Reynolds was asked about the threequel's R-Rating and exactly who it's suitable for.

"Well, I’m not saying that other people should do this, but my 9-year-old watched the movie with me and my mom, who’s in her late 70s, and it was just was one of the best moments of this whole experience for me. Both of them were laughing their guts out, were feeling the emotion where I most desperately hoped people would be. When I saw rated-R movies when I was a kid, they left a huge impression on me because I didn’t feel like people were pulling punches, and it’s been a huge inspiration to so many of the things that I look to make now." "In terms of the emotion, I’ve waited forever to do a movie with this guy, and I think he’s waited a long time to do something like this with me, so there are scenes where it’s pretty hard to distinguish between Wade Wilson talking to Logan and Ryan talking to Hugh. I love that, I get goose bumps even just talking about it. That’s the kind of stuff that I will carry with me till my inevitable death in a hail of Danish bullets. Oh, I have a whole plan. I don’t even think they have guns in Denmark, which is one reason I will one day move there."

Take a closer look at Deadpool & Wolverine's latest popcorn bucket in the X post below.

A Babypool popcorn bucket for ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ has been revealed. pic.twitter.com/hcggetuRDV — The MCU Den (@mcu_den) July 16, 2024 #DeadpoolAndWolverine popcorn buckets, cups, keychains, and blankets coming to Cinemark theaters!



Wolverine cowl - $27



Deadpool taxi - $27



Tins - $15



DP&W buddy cups - $15



Cups - $7.25



DP&W keychain - $10



Blankets (There are two versions) - $20



Sale date July 23! pic.twitter.com/31klN2wHbq — Reel Critques 🎥🎞️ (@TheReelCritique) July 16, 2024

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively, singer Taylor Swift, and even a Hulk now among those rumoured to make an appearance.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.