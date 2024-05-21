DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE New Still Features (Sleeveless) Logan As Movie Breaks Ticket-Selling Record On Fandango

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE New Still Features (Sleeveless) Logan As Movie Breaks Ticket-Selling Record On Fandango DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE New Still Features (Sleeveless) Logan As Movie Breaks Ticket-Selling Record On Fandango

A new still from Deadpool & Wolverine has been released which puts the spotlight on Ryan Reynolds' Merc with the Mouth and Hugh Jackman's now-sleeveless Logan. The movie is also breaking ticket records...

News
By JoshWilding - May 21, 2024 09:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

Tickets for Deadpool & Wolverine went on sale yesterday and there's clearly a lot of excitement for the movie. According to Fandango, the Marvel Studios movie has broken the 2024 record for best first-day ticket sales. 

It's also outpacing Deadpool and Deadpool 2, suggesting the movie will be a box office hit when it opens this July.

After a string of titles have underperformed in recent weeks, exhibitors are desperate for a superhero blockbuster like Deadpool & Wolverine. Unfortunately, last year's strikes mean that's all they (and us) are getting in 2024. Joker: Folie à Deux will likely be a hit, though it's a very different beast and we're not expecting much from Kraven the Hunter

With this news comes a new still from the movie showcasing Ryan Reynolds' Merc with the Mouth alongside Hugh Jackman's Logan. The latter still isn't wearing his mask, but is sleeveless in this shot. 

"I was a good student in school. I’ll do my homework as an adult. But I am definitely not looking to do homework when I go to the movies," director Shawn Levy recently said of how much fans will need to know going in. "I very much made this film with certainly a healthy respect and gratitude toward the rabid fan base that has peak fluency in the mythology and lore of these characters and this world."

"But I didn’t want to presume that. This movie is built for entertainment, with no obligation to come prepared with prior research."

Check out this new still from Deadpool & Wolverine in the X post below.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively and, as we mentioned above, even singer Taylor Swift among those rumoured to make an appearance. 

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.

DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Bond Over A Beer In New Advert; Ryan Reynolds Shares Disclaimer For The Movie
Related:

DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Bond Over A Beer In New Advert; Ryan Reynolds Shares Disclaimer For The Movie
DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Star Hugh Jackman Reveals The Real Reason He Decided To Return As MCU's Logan
Recommended For You:

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Star Hugh Jackman Reveals The Real Reason He Decided To Return As MCU's Logan
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Origame
Origame - 5/21/2024, 9:33 AM
Would be cool if it ripped to the point of leaving the shoulder pads to replicate the comics look, but whatever.
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 5/21/2024, 9:40 AM
Judging by the definition of his bicep I’d say jackman was definitely on the juice when working out for the role. Eat clen and tren hard as they say lol. Not that I’m complaining he’s in great shape for someone who’s 55.
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 5/21/2024, 9:42 AM
“the Marvel Studios movie has broken the 2024 record for best first-day ticket sales.”

yeah because 2024 has been such an amazing year full of hits 😂😂😂

talk about lowering standards and cherry picking
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 5/21/2024, 9:43 AM
Damn that’s crazy it’s out pacing the first two movies. Especially since the MCU is dying and every film released after 2019 has been a flop right guys? 🤔
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/21/2024, 9:55 AM
Sweet!!.

There definitely seems to be a lot of hype for it so while this is not surprising , it’s still welcome given the B.O’s underperformance in recent weeks aswell as CBM’s not doing well since last year.

Anyway looking forward to seeing this , especially in regards to where it lands quality wise for me in the trilogy…

I have enjoyed both DP films thus far but I do slightly prefer 1 then 2.

User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder