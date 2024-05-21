DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE New Still Features (Sleeveless) Logan As Movie Breaks Ticket-Selling Record On Fandango

Tickets for Deadpool & Wolverine went on sale yesterday and there's clearly a lot of excitement for the movie. According to Fandango, the Marvel Studios movie has broken the 2024 record for best first-day ticket sales.

It's also outpacing Deadpool and Deadpool 2, suggesting the movie will be a box office hit when it opens this July.

After a string of titles have underperformed in recent weeks, exhibitors are desperate for a superhero blockbuster like Deadpool & Wolverine. Unfortunately, last year's strikes mean that's all they (and us) are getting in 2024. Joker: Folie à Deux will likely be a hit, though it's a very different beast and we're not expecting much from Kraven the Hunter.

With this news comes a new still from the movie showcasing Ryan Reynolds' Merc with the Mouth alongside Hugh Jackman's Logan. The latter still isn't wearing his mask, but is sleeveless in this shot.

"I was a good student in school. I’ll do my homework as an adult. But I am definitely not looking to do homework when I go to the movies," director Shawn Levy recently said of how much fans will need to know going in. "I very much made this film with certainly a healthy respect and gratitude toward the rabid fan base that has peak fluency in the mythology and lore of these characters and this world."

"But I didn’t want to presume that. This movie is built for entertainment, with no obligation to come prepared with prior research."

Check out this new still from Deadpool & Wolverine in the X post below.

.@MarvelStudios' #DeadpoolAndWolverine broke Fandango’s best first-day ticket sales record for 2024. The film is also the best first-day pre-seller from the Deadpool franchise. Here's a brand new image to kick off our Summer Movie Preview. Get tix now!https://t.co/nEJXNypw2J pic.twitter.com/5udt0VMWvw — Fandango (@Fandango) May 21, 2024

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively and, as we mentioned above, even singer Taylor Swift among those rumoured to make an appearance.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.