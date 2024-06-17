DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE New Stills Feature A Battered Logan, Dogpool, And A Cameo From X-MEN's [SPOILER]

Three new Deadpool & Wolverine stills have been released, showcasing some of The Void's pruned Variants, a battle-damaged Wolverine, and the Merc with the Mouth hanging out with Dogpool. Check it out!

By JoshWilding - Jun 17, 2024
Following last week's cover reveals, Total Film has shared a handful of new stills from Deadpool & Wolverine ahead of its release in theaters this July. 

The first shows the title characters surrounded by The Void's pruned Vairants and, if you look closely, you'll see that X-Men villain Toad is among them. We still can't say for sure who is playing him, but this version appears to be based on Ray Park's early 2000s take on the mutant.

Next is a battle-damaged Wolverine and, at this point in the movie, he still has those sleeves. 

Finally, we see an unmasked Logan and Wade Wilson, with the latter enjoying the attention he's getting from his canine Variant, Dogpool. That appears to be from the reshoots which took place earlier this year. 

Ryan Reynolds originally pitched Deadpool & Wolverine as a "Rashomon" story about the title characters embarking on an adventure which would be told from three completely different perspectives. According to the actor, "It was a way to make a large-scale movie in a very small way."

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, however, wasn't on board. "The truth is, I wasn’t even sure how to incorporate Deadpool yet. I was very much thinking about how to bring mutants and the X-Men into [the MCU], and I thought it needed to be more than just playing the hits. But the truth is, Ryan is an idea machine. So he may have pitched that to me, but he also pitched 25 other thoughts and ideas."

As a result, Reynolds "went back to the drawing board, and I wrote up about 18 different treatments. Some of them almost like a Sundance film, a budget of under $10 million, sort of using the IP in a way that they previously hadn’t used, and I pitched bigger movies, and I pitched things in-between."

Ultimately, the Multiversal version of Deadpool & Wolverine took shape and you can get a glimpse at what's to come in the X post below.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively and even singer Taylor Swift among those rumoured to make an appearance. 

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.

vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/17/2024, 10:00 AM
Is there a Catpool? Im a cat person
Blergh
Blergh - 6/17/2024, 10:16 AM
@vectorsigma - there can be any variant you like, the multiverse concept is infinite.

If I want an amalgam of Deadpool and Wolverine that came to be because ol’ man Howlett banged Wades mom and now we’ve got Wolverpool there is one
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/17/2024, 10:02 AM
Cool.

Also man does Wolvie’s suit look so good!!.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/17/2024, 10:07 AM
I'm sure this will have the 100 day theatrical window as well, so lazy asses you'll have to go to the movie theater lol Inside Out 2 was the experiment, and it's already breaking records. This shall follow suit, [frick] digital releases!
Blergh
Blergh - 6/17/2024, 10:15 AM
@bobevanz - I’m with you on that, digital was great during Covid but never should have become the norm. In general the window between theatrical and home is too close, studios should really consider the one year waiting period Fox did for the Star Wars prequels, the home releases of these movies was an event in itself. I still remember my dad taking me to the release day of Spider-Man on DVd. That was hype back then.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 6/17/2024, 10:21 AM
@bobevanz - A movie like this, also being the only MCU movie this year, may likely get an extended run alongside the digital release as well as a possible (or likely, depending) holiday re-release, as much as Marvel Studios tends not to do that on their own in the same year.
Blergh
Blergh - 6/17/2024, 10:13 AM
Correct me if I’m wrong but didn’t Ray Park get cancelled for posting revenge porn of his ex? Not sure Disney would hire him for the part if that’s still up in the air. Perhaps Evan Jonigkeit or a stand in.

I do wonder how they handled the cameos, I recently took part in a workshop for framing stand-in shots and learned some neat tricks about faking a performers presence while they’re only there for a day or two. The classic style of using a stand-in for wides and over shoulders is well known but I’m also amazed at how well makeup can fake someone’s features sometimes. Even got to see how face masks are made for stunt doubles, these can be used for wides, semi closes and even close action shots. The final statement of the instructor was “if your star is too expensive or even worse, died during production, there’s more you can do practically before going CG.”

With the methods we learned of you could build a movie around a star you only have for a day. It’s insane and obviously means the actor is overpaid if it’s cheaper to fake their presence but that’s the reality of modern day Hollywood.

At this point I seriously doubt that Benedict Cumberbatch spent more than a week shooting for IW and Endgame.

In my mind I already have an entire Johnny Depp western movie made up of using the guy for only a day lol
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 6/17/2024, 10:24 AM
@Blergh - They did the mask thing a lot in the LOTR films when they needed the short hobbit stand-ins in frame with other characters.
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
Blergh
Blergh - 6/17/2024, 10:28 AM
@TheFinestSmack - these still look very impressive, obviously not for closes but could definitely fool me in a wide. Now imagine these things with limited mouth movement and expressions.

They did one of those masks for Gladiator, in one scene you’ve got a sound alike wear an expressive mask to replace the recently deceased Oliver Reed.

It’s amazing what one can do to replace lead actors in shots they’re not needed in (again: I hate that it’s necessary because these performers are so expensive but I admire the ingenuity)
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 6/17/2024, 10:18 AM
They absolutely MUST have Toad get struck by lightning!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/17/2024, 10:32 AM
@IAmAHoot - I could see them doing that lol
Jackraow21
Jackraow21 - 6/17/2024, 10:30 AM
Everything I see of this movie gets me more excited, and they really haven't shown much outside of shots of Deadpool and Wolverine, so I know they're holding stuff back.
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 6/17/2024, 10:39 AM
Is that Bullseye from Afflecks Daredevil movie standing to the far right in the picture with Toad?

