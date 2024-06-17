DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE New Stills Feature A Battered Logan, Dogpool, And A Cameo From X-MEN's [SPOILER]

Following last week's cover reveals, Total Film has shared a handful of new stills from Deadpool & Wolverine ahead of its release in theaters this July.

The first shows the title characters surrounded by The Void's pruned Vairants and, if you look closely, you'll see that X-Men villain Toad is among them. We still can't say for sure who is playing him, but this version appears to be based on Ray Park's early 2000s take on the mutant.

Next is a battle-damaged Wolverine and, at this point in the movie, he still has those sleeves.

Finally, we see an unmasked Logan and Wade Wilson, with the latter enjoying the attention he's getting from his canine Variant, Dogpool. That appears to be from the reshoots which took place earlier this year.

Ryan Reynolds originally pitched Deadpool & Wolverine as a "Rashomon" story about the title characters embarking on an adventure which would be told from three completely different perspectives. According to the actor, "It was a way to make a large-scale movie in a very small way."

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, however, wasn't on board. "The truth is, I wasn’t even sure how to incorporate Deadpool yet. I was very much thinking about how to bring mutants and the X-Men into [the MCU], and I thought it needed to be more than just playing the hits. But the truth is, Ryan is an idea machine. So he may have pitched that to me, but he also pitched 25 other thoughts and ideas."

As a result, Reynolds "went back to the drawing board, and I wrote up about 18 different treatments. Some of them almost like a Sundance film, a budget of under $10 million, sort of using the IP in a way that they previously hadn’t used, and I pitched bigger movies, and I pitched things in-between."

Ultimately, the Multiversal version of Deadpool & Wolverine took shape and you can get a glimpse at what's to come in the X post below.

In the new issue, Reynolds, Jackman, director Shawn Levy and more tell us all about the superhero event of the year.



See all of our exclusive images of #DeadpoolAndWolverine below, which also feature Wolverine ready for action, and the mighty Dogpool. pic.twitter.com/mY6JnpoLAk — Total Film (@totalfilm) June 17, 2024

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively and even singer Taylor Swift among those rumoured to make an appearance.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.