DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Total Film Covers Tease Wade And Logan's "Bromance" And Dogpool's MCU Debut

With just six weeks left until Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters, Total Film is the latest publication to put the Merc with the Mouth and Logan front and centre in an upcoming issue.

The first cover shows Wade Wilson getting close to an unhappy Wolverine and we expect the budding friendship between the MCU's "best bubs" to be a huge part of their respective arcs in this movie.

The next cover puts the spotlight solely on Dogpool, one of several Deadpool Variants expected to appear in the Multiversal adventure. Chances are the magazine will soon share new details and stills for Deadpool & Wolverine, though we wouldn't expect anything too spoilery or revealing this close to its release.

"There's probably fewer friends in our life that you can say anything to, the stuff you're ashamed, embarrassed, anything," Hugh Jackman recently said of his real-life friendship with Ryan Reynolds in a joint interview with his co-star. "And ever since I've known you, and I would say in particular in like the last five, 10 years, we've had more time where we go for our walks because you're an unbelievable listener."

"So you can tell me anything and I can tell you anything, and I don't feel like you're going to be judging or necessarily giving me the answer: 'Do this.' And I think that has been the key."

For Reynolds, the feeling is mutual. "I think the secret sauce to a long-lasting Hollywood friendship is not too dissimilar to having a partner or a marriage. I am genuinely rooting for you, all the time. I want you to win. It’s the same way I feel about Blake. As I'm rooting for her, I know she's rooting for me, and it's why we're so connected."

Check out Total Film's new Deadpool & Wolverine covers in the X posts below.

The newsstand cover hits shelves on Thursday, 20 June! pic.twitter.com/E2w7S1Ma9Q — Total Film (@totalfilm) June 14, 2024 Deadpool & Wolverine aren’t our only cover stars this issue – the inimitable Dogpool fronts our subs-exclusive cover, which is in the mail to subscribers now! pic.twitter.com/NoOeqFznj8 — Total Film (@totalfilm) June 14, 2024

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively and even singer Taylor Swift among those rumoured to make an appearance.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.