DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Promo Art Puts A Comic Book Spin On The Title Characters...And Dogpool!

Newly surfaced Deadpool & Wolverine promo art takes inspiration from the comic books to show the Merc with the Mouth and Logan fighting, making friends, and leaping into battle with a canine Variant...

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 29, 2024 01:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

We're very nearly in May, and that means the summer blockbuster season is right around the corner. 

Bizarrely, it will kick off this weekend with the re-release of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace as the 1999 movie celebrates its 25th anniversary. While there are other exciting releases on the horizon, it's Deadpool & Wolverine that's expected to break records this July.

More and more content from the threequel is finding its way online and, today, we have some very cool comic book-inspired covers showcasing the Merc with the Mouth and Logan as they head into battle...with Dogpool!

The heroes are also shown tearing chunks out of each other, presumably before Wolverine reluctantly carries Wade Wilson (much to his delight). 

While the focus will be on Deadpool and Wolverine in this movie (hence the title), a great many cameos are also expected. According to director Shawn Levy, that doesn't mean fans will need an encyclopedic knowledge of the Marvel Universe.

"I was a good student in school. I'll do my homework as an adult," he recently explained. "But I am definitely not looking to do homework when I go to the movies."

"I very much made this film with certainly a healthy respect and gratitude towards the rabid fan base that has peak fluency in the mythology and lore of these characters and this world."

"But I didn't want to presume that," Levy added. "This movie is built for entertainment, with no obligation to come prepared with prior research."

Check out this new Deadpool & Wolverine promo art in the X posts below.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively and, as we mentioned above, even singer Taylor Swift among those rumoured to make an appearance. 

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.

thebamf
thebamf - 4/29/2024, 1:53 PM
I can't wait for this movie to come out!
soberchimera
soberchimera - 4/29/2024, 2:36 PM
@thebamf - I can't believe we have to wait another 3 months, I thought May was supposed to be MCU season.
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 4/29/2024, 1:55 PM
I really hope i come out of the theater after this movie with massive hype

like i did
after Iron Man , Avengers, Winter Soldier and Infinity War

Please be good
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/29/2024, 1:55 PM
tjis will be a movie
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 4/29/2024, 1:56 PM
Speaking of X-Men:



That last jab... 😚🤌
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 4/29/2024, 2:03 PM
@DrReedRichards -

User Comment Image
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 4/29/2024, 2:03 PM
@DrReedRichards - That's for what they did to Cyke!
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 4/29/2024, 2:06 PM
@FireandBlood -

TheDoc said the same thing on a previous thread. Great minds do think alike! :D
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 4/29/2024, 2:08 PM
@MCUKnight11 -

X'97 Scott has been incredibly written thus far. His "because you're normal" rant on live TV was the most human we've ever seen him, sem with shedding a tear over the body found in Genosha not being Madelyn's.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 4/29/2024, 2:14 PM
@DrReedRichards - Feel like we're getting the revolutionary Cyclops with the black and red suit which is good because black and red is my favorite color combo for a costume thanks to these GOATS.
User Comment Image User Comment Image
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 4/29/2024, 2:01 PM
Gonna kill time by playing the Deadpool game


And rewatch Hulk vs. Wolverine, yo.


Great game, great movie, although the f*cked up by giving the Hulk RED blood??? but other than that...shit was dope.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 4/29/2024, 2:16 PM
He looks like a robot
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/29/2024, 2:30 PM
Sweet!!

I know this is promo art but I wish we would get more posters like these for comic book media but oh well.

Looking forward to the film , the chemistry between Reynolds & Jackman already seems like a blast!!.

User Comment Image

