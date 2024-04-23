DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: Rob Liefeld Responds To Trailer's Shot At His Apparent Inability To Draw Feet

There's a long-running joke among comic book fans that Deadpool co-creator Rob Liefeld is unable to draw feet. While he has, in fact, drawn feet on multiple occasions, much of his work does seem to avoid showing them and it's since taken on a life of its own.

Deadpool 2 referenced it when the Merc with the Mouth points out to Domino that luck isn't a real superpower and was probably dreamed up by "some crackpot" that "can’t draw feet."

Liefeld later confirmed he'd approved the joke when he said, "Ryan calls me and says, 'Rob, we have this joke, I wanna run it by you. Please share me your thoughts.' I said 'Ryan, I absolutely love it.'"

In the latest Deadpool & Wolverine trailer, we see a store named "Liefeld's Just Feet."

There's been speculation this was a shot at Liefeld (we're not sure why given how supportive he's always been of the franchise), but the writer and artist was quick to take to social media yesterday, confirming he "approved it 9 months ago."

He'd add, "Being poked at by the premiere funny man/mega-star of his age is an absolute honor! Make no doubt that this is a thrill and an honor."

Check out Liefeld's Deadpool & Wolverine comments in full below.

I’ll go you one better, I approved it 9 months ago! https://t.co/Ur7Zaeplog — robliefeld (@robertliefeld) April 22, 2024 Being poked at by the premiere funny man/mega-star of his age is an absolute honor! Make no doubt that this is a thrill and an honor. ⚔️⚔️⚔️⚔️ pic.twitter.com/4lZgEVfPt5 — robliefeld (@robertliefeld) April 23, 2024 Please let them know how much I love it. And I cleared it when Marvel called about it last July — robliefeld (@robertliefeld) April 22, 2024 I’m just gonna say, and I don’t think this is going to get me in any hot water, there is so much great and amazing stuff yet to experience. The filmmakers did their work, Shawn shot the hell out of this film. So much fun is on the way! pic.twitter.com/FuH3qKHZBZ — robliefeld (@robertliefeld) April 22, 2024 Hey, I was right there in person and those massive Hugh Jackman biceps are the REAL DEAL. Dude was jacked!! I’ve been seeing folks talk of him wearing fake muscles… WHAT??? No. I touched em! pic.twitter.com/QPd0kaR6tP — robliefeld (@robertliefeld) April 22, 2024

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively and, as we mentioned above, even singer Taylor Swift among those rumoured to make an appearance.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.