DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: Rob Liefeld Responds To Trailer's Shot At His Apparent Inability To Draw Feet

Deadpool co-creator Rob Liefeld has weighed in on the "Liefeld's Just Feet" gag in the new Deadpool & Wolverine trailer, confirming he approved the joke and is thrilled by what he's seen from the movie.

By JoshWilding - Apr 23, 2024 05:04 AM EST
There's a long-running joke among comic book fans that Deadpool co-creator Rob Liefeld is unable to draw feet. While he has, in fact, drawn feet on multiple occasions, much of his work does seem to avoid showing them and it's since taken on a life of its own.

Deadpool 2 referenced it when the Merc with the Mouth points out to Domino that luck isn't a real superpower and was probably dreamed up by "some crackpot" that "can’t draw feet."

Liefeld later confirmed he'd approved the joke when he said, "Ryan calls me and says, 'Rob, we have this joke, I wanna run it by you. Please share me your thoughts.' I said 'Ryan, I absolutely love it.'"

In the latest Deadpool & Wolverine trailer, we see a store named "Liefeld's Just Feet." 

There's been speculation this was a shot at Liefeld (we're not sure why given how supportive he's always been of the franchise), but the writer and artist was quick to take to social media yesterday, confirming he "approved it 9 months ago."

He'd add, "Being poked at by the premiere funny man/mega-star of his age is an absolute honor! Make no doubt that this is a thrill and an honor."

Check out Liefeld's Deadpool & Wolverine comments in full below. 

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively and, as we mentioned above, even singer Taylor Swift among those rumoured to make an appearance. 

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.

ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 4/23/2024, 5:08 AM
Tarantino and Rex Ryan shop there
tylerzero
tylerzero - 4/23/2024, 5:27 AM
@ProfessorWhy -

User Comment Image
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 4/23/2024, 5:12 AM
With a character like Deadpool it is absolutely fitting, and circumstantially it is all in absolute good fun.
DeadClunge
DeadClunge - 4/23/2024, 5:13 AM
Hugh looks good!
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 4/23/2024, 5:19 AM
@DeadClunge - Definitely. His dedication to the role is admirable. The man’s in his 50s but he looks solid. No matter who replaces him in future it is undeniable that he will always be the OG, the quintessential and the most definitive wolverine.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 4/23/2024, 5:20 AM
They shouldve taken a shot at Marvel for their inability to keep the momentum after the high of Endgame
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 4/23/2024, 5:24 AM
@vectorsigma - mathematically the MCU losing their grip on the product after endgame was always inevitable. Everything peaks once something reaches optimisation. It’s a natural process for things to get worse before they get better. Personally I don’t think they lost any grip it’s just another cycle of reality. I’m more then happy with the MCU and I’m super excited for Deadpool 3. Warner Bros lost their grip on the DCEU, now that’s what I call a debacle.
tylerzero
tylerzero - 4/23/2024, 5:30 AM
@vectorsigma -

The trailer showed 2-plus minutes of an entire movie, so who's to say they won't?
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 4/23/2024, 5:34 AM
@TheMetaMan - WB lost their grip on DC after they peaked with The Dark Knight Rises 12 years ago because the DCEU was a whole farce.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 4/23/2024, 5:51 AM
@TheMetaMan - i dont think their shift to DEI or going too woke was mathematical at all.

If they stayed hiring good creatives and not focus on checking boxes, there couldve been a chance the success continued
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 4/23/2024, 5:52 AM
@tylerzero - lol, fingers crossed!
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 4/23/2024, 6:09 AM
@vectorsigma - I think people overstate the DEI thing way too often.

Marvel were checking those boxes before they were even boxes.

Blackrock are like "Yo Marvel, you better get woke or else!" and Marvel are like "lol, We've always been woke mother[frick]ers".
So it hasn't really compromised their work in any way, because they were doing it anyway. There are other massive reasons why the work has been compromised recently, Chapek being foremost among them and since they fixed that little problem, they've been back on form.

2022 and 2023 were bad years for Marvel. There were some good products, but for Marvel those were bad years.

2024 has been awesome so far.
LSHF
LSHF - 4/23/2024, 5:30 AM
I'm glad I understand the jokes now.

