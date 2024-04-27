DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Rumor Reveals Variant Who WON'T Appear As More Post-Credits Scene Details Emerge

More intriguing Deadpool & Wolverine details have emerged today, including intel on a cameo which won't be happening and more on what sounds like a game-changing post-credits scene. Read on for details...

By JoshWilding - Apr 27, 2024 12:04 PM EST
In the next few months, the number of Deadpool & Wolverine rumours we see do the rounds online will surely only increase. The threequel looks set to include a lot of cameos, and social media scoopers are seemingly throwing every name imaginable out there for us to mull over. 

Now, though, we have news on a character who isn't set to appear. 

According to The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez, Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man won't factor into the threequel despite an Easter Egg which caught the attention of fans earlier this week. You'll also likely recall past reports that Hugh Jackman has pushed to share the screen with the actor (albeit in Avengers: Secret Wars rather than this team-up).

We've also done some digging and, yes, it seems a Spider-Man cameo was considered, but Sony Pictures for some reason wasn't keen. This was likely discussed at a much earlier stage in production, though, and probably one of many ideas batted around.

There's also been some chatter lately about Deadpool & Wolverine's post-credits scene. Whatever it is must be big as Perez has chimed in to say, "Scoopers know what’s being rumored about it. Trades know about it too. Everyone is just waiting to see who fires the first shot that teases or reveals it so they can talk about it. I’m not gonna do it."

The last time there was talk like this online, it was about Beast's shocking appearance in The Marvels. We've heard of one possible stinger and, while we won't share it here, it is indeed a game-changer if correct. 

As always, stay tuned for updates.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively and, as we mentioned above, even singer Taylor Swift among those rumoured to make an appearance. 

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.

