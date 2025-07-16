TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES Returns To Theaters Next Month To Mark 35th Anniversary - Check Out A New Trailer

The original and - we're going to assume that most fans would be in agreement - best live-action Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie is returning to the big screen for a limited run next month to mark its 35th anniversary, and Fathom Entertainment has now released a new trailer.

The teaser mainly focuses on what is regarded as one of the best scenes in the 1990 movie, as Splinter appears as an apparition to depart some wisdom to his wayward sons following a recent defeat as the hands of the Shredder and his Foot Clan.

This re-release will feature never-before-seen footage, along with a new intro from director Steve Barron. The Turtles Unmasked featurette that screens before the movie will also include, extended scenes, new behind-the-scenes footage, and commentary with Barron.

“I can't say enough about how gifted and talented Steve Barron the director was," co-creator Kevin Eastman tells IGN. "They brought in a writer named Todd Langen who wrote the script. And the icing on the cake could not have been better, Steve Barron's relationship with Jim Henson, they brought in the Henson Company to create the costumes to help bring these Turtle characters to life. And it was literally a perfect storm of things that lined up and allowed that opportunity to happen the way it did.”

TMNT is set to screen on August 16, 17, 18, 19, and 20th (more details here).

Check out the new trailer and poster below.

BOSSA NOVA!



the reception to the @FathomEnt rerelease of the 1990 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film has been so huge that they added more dates!



originally just August 17th and 20th, it’s all week now: August 16, 17, 18, 19, and 20th!#turtlemaniasummer #tmnt pic.twitter.com/2noXFI7vAH — 🐢 Ninja Turtle Power Hour 🍕 (@NinjaTurtlePH) July 15, 2025

"Four teenage mutant ninja turtles emerge from the sewers to protect New York City from a masked gang of criminal ninjas. Turtlemania is back! Experience one of the biggest and most widely anticipated movie anniversary celebrations of the year with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – 35th Anniversary coming to theaters from Fathom Entertainment."

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles stars Brian Tochi as Leonardo, Corey Feldman as Donatello, Josh Pais as Raphael, Robbie Rist as Michelangelo, and Kevin Clash as Splinter, along with Judith Hoag as April O'Neil and Elias Koteas as Casey Jones.

Do you plan on catching the movie on the big screen? Drop us a comment down below.