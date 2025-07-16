TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES Returns To Theaters Next Month To Mark 35th Anniversary - Check Out A New Trailer

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES Returns To Theaters Next Month To Mark 35th Anniversary - Check Out A New Trailer

Fathom Events has debuted a new trailer for the 35th anniversary re-release of the original live-action Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie, which is set to play for a limited time next month...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 16, 2025 11:07 AM EST

The original and - we're going to assume that most fans would be in agreement - best live-action Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie is returning to the big screen for a limited run next month to mark its 35th anniversary, and Fathom Entertainment has now released a new trailer.

The teaser mainly focuses on what is regarded as one of the best scenes in the 1990 movie, as Splinter appears as an apparition to depart some wisdom to his wayward sons following a recent defeat as the hands of the Shredder and his Foot Clan.

This re-release will feature never-before-seen footage, along with a new intro from director Steve Barron. The Turtles Unmasked featurette that screens before the movie will also include, extended scenes, new behind-the-scenes footage, and commentary with Barron.

“I can't say enough about how gifted and talented Steve Barron the director was," co-creator Kevin Eastman tells IGN. "They brought in a writer named Todd Langen who wrote the script. And the icing on the cake could not have been better, Steve Barron's relationship with Jim Henson, they brought in the Henson Company to create the costumes to help bring these Turtle characters to life. And it was literally a perfect storm of things that lined up and allowed that opportunity to happen the way it did.”

TMNT is set to screen on August 16, 17, 18, 19, and 20th (more details here).  

Check out the new trailer and poster below.

"Four teenage mutant ninja turtles emerge from the sewers to protect New York City from a masked gang of criminal ninjas. Turtlemania is back! Experience one of the biggest and most widely anticipated movie anniversary celebrations of the year with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – 35th Anniversary coming to theaters from Fathom Entertainment."

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles stars Brian Tochi as Leonardo, Corey Feldman as Donatello, Josh Pais as Raphael, Robbie Rist as Michelangelo, and Kevin Clash as Splinter, along with Judith Hoag as April O'Neil and Elias Koteas as Casey Jones.

Do you plan on catching the movie on the big screen? Drop us a comment down below.

NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 7/16/2025, 11:53 AM
User Comment Image
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 7/16/2025, 11:59 AM
@NonPlayerC - the original is such a good movie, I still have the image of Leo watching over raph in the tub. April drawing sketches of of him while he won't leave his side. That whole farmhouse getaway scene was wonderful
Robby
Robby - 7/16/2025, 11:58 AM
Im waiting for that Bebop spin off
Matador
Matador - 7/16/2025, 11:59 AM
BEST TMNT Live action ever!
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 7/16/2025, 12:02 PM
@Matador - I truly have no idea how the costume and animatronic heads they used in 1990 still look better than %90 of special effects and costumes we get today
MuadDib
MuadDib - 7/16/2025, 12:05 PM
@NonPlayerC - Was just saying this to my wife, how can the live action costumes from 35 years ago still stand up so well? The CGI they are using now a days is trash. Crazy how well those costumes aged
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/16/2025, 12:12 PM
Oh man , I haven’t seen this film in forever so might have to do so since it’s real fun (whether it be in theaters for this rerelease or at home).

Anyway besides this , what is your guys favorite iteration of the Turtles?.

For me it’s the 2003 & 2012 cartoons.

?si=NEaoAd5mJH-zmGAO

?si=28Xbi_nnR94HOnGo
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/16/2025, 12:28 PM
What a great movie, loe how it kept the gritty tone of the comics while being pretty funny at times.
da2213viking
da2213viking - 7/16/2025, 12:30 PM
One of my favorite CBMs. And underated gem IMO

