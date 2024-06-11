TALES OF THE TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES Trailer Reveals The Show's Main Villain

The first full trailer for Paramount+'s 2D animated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem spin-off series, Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, is now online, and it brings us up to speed with the fun-loving Heroes in a Half-Shell following the events of the critically-acclaimed movie.

The teaser reveals that Leo, Mikey, Raph and Donnie will actually be flying solo at the start of the series, and we will likely follow them on individual adventures before they regroup to face off against a new villain who goes by the name of Bishop.

Based on the moniker, there's a good chance this is a new take on Earth Protection Force Agent John Bishop, who debuted in the 2003 animated series.

We still know very little about this show, but it is expected to be set between the events of Mutant Mayhem and the planned sequel, which means there's a decent possibility we'll be following the boys as they attempt to adapt to life outside the sewer.

At the end of Mutant Mayhem, the Fearsome Foursome save the city from Superfly and are accepted into "normal" society, ditching their signature bandanas and enrolling in April O'Neil's high school.

The trailers suggest that we will also follow the team as they return to the streets as shadowy vigilantes, but we wouldn't be surprised if this latest TMNT show went a slightly different route than fans have been used to seeing in earlier adventures.

Will the Shredder appear, perhaps? The Turtles' lethal nemesis did show up at the end of Mutant Mayhem, but we'd say the character will most likely be saved for the big-screen follow-up.

Check out the teaser below along with a poster

⚠️ Tales of the @TMNT trailer drops NOW ⚠️ 12 episode event premieres August 9 only on @ParamountPlus! pic.twitter.com/qXO0npDE5m — Paramount+ (@paramountplus) June 7, 2024

“After years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O’Neil helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them.”

Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Nicolas Cantu and Brady Noon will voice the roles of Donatello, Michelangelo, Leonardo and Raphael, respectively. The cast also includes Jackie Chan as Splinter, Hannibal Buress as Genghis Frog, Rose Byrne as Leatherhead, Ice Cube as Superfly, Natasia Demetriou as Wingnut, Ayo Edebiri as April O’Neil, Giancarlo Esposito as Baxter Stockman, Post Malone as Ray Fillet, Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko, and Maya Rudolph as Cynthia Utrom.

Jeff Rowe (The Mitchells vs. the Machines) directed Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, which is produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg.