TALES OF THE TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES Trailer Reveals The Show's Main Villain

Paramount+ has released the full trailer for Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and it seems the Mutant Mayhem spin-off will focus on the Fearsome Foursome's individual adventures...

By MarkCassidy - Jun 11, 2024
The first full trailer for Paramount+'s 2D animated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem spin-off series, Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, is now online, and it brings us up to speed with the fun-loving Heroes in a Half-Shell following the events of the critically-acclaimed movie.

The teaser reveals that Leo, Mikey, Raph and Donnie will actually be flying solo at the start of the series, and we will likely follow them on individual adventures before they regroup to face off against a new villain who goes by the name of Bishop.

Based on the moniker, there's a good chance this is a new take on Earth Protection Force Agent John Bishop, who debuted in the 2003 animated series.

We still know very little about this show, but it is expected to be set between the events of Mutant Mayhem and the planned sequel, which means there's a decent possibility we'll be following the boys as they attempt to adapt to life outside the sewer.

At the end of Mutant Mayhem, the Fearsome Foursome save the city from Superfly and are accepted into "normal" society, ditching their signature bandanas and enrolling in April O'Neil's high school.

The trailers suggest that we will also follow the team as they return to the streets as shadowy vigilantes, but we wouldn't be surprised if this latest TMNT show went a slightly different route than fans have been used to seeing in earlier adventures.

Will the Shredder appear, perhaps? The Turtles' lethal nemesis did show up at the end of Mutant Mayhem, but we'd say the character will most likely be saved for the big-screen follow-up.

Check out the teaser below along with a poster, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

“After years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O’Neil helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them.”

Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Nicolas Cantu and Brady Noon will voice the roles of Donatello, Michelangelo, Leonardo and Raphael, respectively. The cast also includes Jackie Chan as Splinter, Hannibal Buress as Genghis Frog, Rose Byrne as Leatherhead, Ice Cube as Superfly, Natasia Demetriou as Wingnut, Ayo Edebiri as April O’Neil, Giancarlo Esposito as Baxter Stockman, Post Malone as Ray Fillet, Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko, and Maya Rudolph as Cynthia Utrom.

Jeff Rowe (The Mitchells vs. the Machines) directed Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, which is produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg.

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/11/2024, 6:45 AM
like eewwwww, looks like unfinished previs. And April still looks like a turtle
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/11/2024, 6:52 AM
@harryba11zack - you're a previs.

I've seen you're search history, you dirty previs!
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/11/2024, 7:01 AM
@ObserverIO - ? (previs) artists help to plan out what a film is going to look like. Previs is the process of visualising a scene before creating it. Previs generally takes the form of a 3D animatics, namely a rough version of a scene or scenes. Previs artists usually start with a 2D storyboard from a concept artist.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/11/2024, 7:09 AM
@harryba11zack - Yeah keep telling yourself that. Dirty little previs.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/11/2024, 7:10 AM
@ObserverIO - User Comment Image
FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 6/11/2024, 6:55 AM
Alright, a new take on Bishop, wonder who else from TMNT Lore could show up?
Th3Batman
Th3Batman - 6/11/2024, 6:57 AM
I miss the 2003 version so much, the first 5 seasons of course.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/11/2024, 6:58 AM
In more exciting TMNT news, Tom Waltz, writer of The Last Ronin said he like most TMNT fans would like to see Judith Hoag come back for the movie. From your lips to gods ears, Tom.
https://screenrant.com/last-ronin-adaptation-judith-hoag-90s-april-oneil/
grouch
grouch - 6/11/2024, 6:59 AM
What's with hollywood and always making ginger white girls into.. this?
cubrn
cubrn - 6/11/2024, 7:03 AM
@grouch - stay mad
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/11/2024, 7:07 AM
@grouch - A little envy mixed with a lot of spite.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 6/11/2024, 7:11 AM
@grouch - it’s like an inside racist joke in Hollywood. Rearrange the word “ginger” and what does it spell.
Chaos200
Chaos200 - 6/11/2024, 7:20 AM
@Matchesz - I've always [frick]ing thought this and it's worryingly becoming less and less of a conspiracy with every new ginger they add to the raceswap roster and it's always to a black person specifically.
Origame
Origame - 6/11/2024, 7:03 AM
Ok, bare minimum the character models look so much better hand drawn than they do as 3d models like they did in the movie. I really don't get the logic of making the humans look uglier than the mutants.

And before you say that's how the original comics were, no they weren't. The humans actually looked like humans in those comics.

https://images.app.goo.gl/qw5uEgxdXjW2Msfz9
Matchesz
Matchesz - 6/11/2024, 7:39 AM
@Origame - people argue April was black in those comics but in that pic and others shes obviously puerto rican
Batmangina
Batmangina - 6/11/2024, 7:05 AM
I'm glad the mass market TMNT was slightly after my time and IDGAF about the indy comic as a teenager or else I'd be upset at what this dog's breakfast looks like.

MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 6/11/2024, 7:15 AM
I really liked Mutant Mayhem, but this animation... ehhh. Still give it a go.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/11/2024, 7:22 AM
Definitely seems to be a female iteration of Bishop given she has this whole anti-mutant agenda which is pretty consistent with the 2003 version of the character atleast.

Also just to clarify , John Bishop was introduced as a minor role in a Tales of the TMNT comic back in the day that they heavily reimagined for the show and since then has had a version appear in the IDW comics & 2012 show aswell

User Comment Image

Anyway , this looks fun imo so I’ll check it out as someone who liked Mutant Mayhem!!.

I know some might have issues with the animation but I like how it looks like drawing or sketches from a comic or notepad imo.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 6/11/2024, 7:50 AM
Goddamn, I thought this had been out for like 2 months?

View Recorder