TALES OF THE TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES EP Says SUPERBAD Was A Big Inspiration For The Show

TALES OF THE TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES EP Says SUPERBAD Was A Big Inspiration For The Show

Ahead of the August premiere of Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles on Paramount+, a new promotional image featuring the four renowned, sewer-dwelling siblings has been released.

News
By MarkJulian - Jul 17, 2024 05:07 PM EST
Source: Total Film Magazine

A new promotional image for the forthcoming animated series Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, produced by Nickelodeon and Paramount+, has been released by Total Film magazine (via Toonado).

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Image

The animated series will pick up where the 2023 animated feature film from director Jeff Rowe and writers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg left off. Mutant Mayhem grossed $180.5 million worldwide on a $70 million production budget.

While the film may not have reached the box office heights that Paramount wished, the studio pressing on with more plans for this new radical take on the Turtles, in addition to the forthcoming Paramount+ animated series, an animated film sequel that will feature the Shredder is also in development. The sequel is slated to release on October 9, 2026.

Speaking to Total Film, executive producer Chris Yost shared some of the material that served as inspiration for Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

"I watched a lot of Superbad, really, more or less, to get the voice," Yost stated, adding, "We watched the movie over and over."

However, that wasn't the only thing Yost researched during his preparation for the series as he also shared, "We always try to honor the comics, because that’s where it all came from. Forty years later, here we are, telling these stories."

From Nickelodeon Animation and Point Grey Pictures, Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is executive produced by Chris Yost (The Mandalorian) and Alan Wan (Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles).

Production is overseen for Nickelodeon by Claudia Spinelli, Senior Vice President of Big Kids Animation and Nikki Price, Director of Development and Executive in Charge of Production.

Paramount+ will begin streaming Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles on August 10. The show will mark the first time that a 2D Nicktoon will premiere on Paramount+ first.

Flying Bark Productions, who animated the film, will also be handling production duties on the series.

Paramount has confirmed that the first season will consist of 12 episodes.

Actors Micah Abbey (Donatello), Shamon Brown Jr. ( Michelangelo), Brady Noon (Raphael), Nicolas Cantu (Leonardo), and Ayo Edebiri reprise their roles from Mutant Mayhem.

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Synopsis: The Turtles will be challenged like never before as Leo, Raph, Donnie, and Mikey each go it alone for the first time. Face with new threats and teaming up with allies old and new, the Turtles will discover who they really are when they don't have their brothers at their sides.

TALES OF THE TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES Trailer Reveals The Show's Main Villain
Related:

TALES OF THE TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES Trailer Reveals The Show's Main Villain
TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES Comic Book Relaunch First Look Reveals That Raphael Is In Prison
Recommended For You:

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES Comic Book Relaunch First Look Reveals That Raphael Is In Prison
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/17/2024, 5:39 PM
seriously can't wait for Last Ronin

that is all
IronMan616
IronMan616 - 7/17/2024, 5:51 PM
Was Jonah Hill the inspiration for fat April?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/17/2024, 6:02 PM
I doubt Turtles will get as raunchy as Superbad but I can see them
taking inspiration from how the film authentically portrays the teenage coming of age experience aswell as the dynamic between the 2 friends in that , in both comedic & dramatic measure…

This take on Turtles really focuses on them as teenagers and since this show will delve into them balancing their lives as heroes and being in high school while taking on new threats , it makes sense to take influence from one of the best teen films of all time as considered by many.

Anyway , looking forward to this as someone who liked Mutant Mayhem!!.

User Comment Image
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 7/17/2024, 6:03 PM
Movie was good but...These turtles are just not for me...
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/17/2024, 6:19 PM
@BlackStar25 - why is that..

Are they too modern?.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder