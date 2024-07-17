TALES OF THE TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES EP Says SUPERBAD Was A Big Inspiration For The Show

A new promotional image for the forthcoming animated series Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, produced by Nickelodeon and Paramount+, has been released by Total Film magazine (via Toonado).

The animated series will pick up where the 2023 animated feature film from director Jeff Rowe and writers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg left off. Mutant Mayhem grossed $180.5 million worldwide on a $70 million production budget.



While the film may not have reached the box office heights that Paramount wished, the studio pressing on with more plans for this new radical take on the Turtles, in addition to the forthcoming Paramount+ animated series, an animated film sequel that will feature the Shredder is also in development. The sequel is slated to release on October 9, 2026.

Speaking to Total Film, executive producer Chris Yost shared some of the material that served as inspiration for Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

"I watched a lot of Superbad, really, more or less, to get the voice," Yost stated, adding, "We watched the movie over and over."

However, that wasn't the only thing Yost researched during his preparation for the series as he also shared, "We always try to honor the comics, because that’s where it all came from. Forty years later, here we are, telling these stories."

From Nickelodeon Animation and Point Grey Pictures, Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is executive produced by Chris Yost (The Mandalorian) and Alan Wan (Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles).

Production is overseen for Nickelodeon by Claudia Spinelli, Senior Vice President of Big Kids Animation and Nikki Price, Director of Development and Executive in Charge of Production.

Paramount+ will begin streaming Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles on August 10. The show will mark the first time that a 2D Nicktoon will premiere on Paramount+ first.

Flying Bark Productions, who animated the film, will also be handling production duties on the series.

Paramount has confirmed that the first season will consist of 12 episodes.

Actors Micah Abbey (Donatello), Shamon Brown Jr. ( Michelangelo), Brady Noon (Raphael), Nicolas Cantu (Leonardo), and Ayo Edebiri reprise their roles from Mutant Mayhem.