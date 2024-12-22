TMNT: James Wan Rumored To Be In Talks To Direct R-Rated Live-Action Movie Based On THE LAST RONIN

We have a potentially exciting update on Paramount's plans to adapt the recent Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin as an R-rated live-action movie...

By MarkCassidy - Dec 22, 2024 07:12 PM EST

Earlier this year, we got word that Paramount Pictures was in the process of developing an R-rated live-action adaptation of the acclaimed IDW Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin comic series, and the project may now have a director attached.

According to scooper MTTSH, Aquaman director James Wan is being eyed to helm the movie.

In addition to both Aquaman movies, Wan is known for directing a number of horror films such as The Conjuring, Saw, Insidious and Malignant.

Tyler Burton Smith, who co-wrote the recent dystopian action movie Boy Kills World and 2019 Child’s Play reboot, is penning the script. Former DC Film head Walter Hamada is producing through his 18hz production company as part of his multi-year deal with the studio.

The Last Ronin is a The Dark Knight Returns-style story which imagines a future where one member of the Fearsome Foursome is the last living Turtle, setting out to avenge the death of his brothers and Master Splinter by bringing down Shredder's grandson and the authoritarian descendants of the Foot Clan.

Spoiler alert:

The first issue concludes with the big reveal that it's actually Michaelangelo behind the black bandana!

This news follows the success of the recent Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem animated movie, which has a sequel on the way.

If you're only familiar with the late '80s TMNT animated series or the previous big-screen adaptations, the notion of an R-rated take on this property may seem rather strange, but the original comic series by creators Kevin Eastman and Peter Laid was quite a bit grittier than subsequent takes.

An AAA video game based on The Last Ronin was announced last year. Doug Rosen, senior vice president for games and emerging media at Paramount Global, likened the upcoming third-person action role-playing game to Sony’s recent God of War titles and said it will be "authentic to the story of The Last Ronin arc, which is set in a future where only one of the turtles has survived."

What do you make of this news? Any interest in an R-rated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie, or do you feel that the adventures of Mikey, Donnie, Leo and Raph should remain family-friendly? How would you feel if Wan does sign on to direct? Drop us a comment down below.

Live-Action Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin Adaptation in the Works

"In the Last Ronin we run into Michaelangelo as the last Turtle and his quest for vengeance against the Foot Clan. This is the story of Mike's journey traveling around the world trying to deal with the death of his loved ones. During this time he will come across a dangerous warlord known as Death Worm."

Ghoul
Ghoul - 12/22/2024, 7:08 PM
I’m genuinely getting excited this could be great!
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 12/22/2024, 7:12 PM
That would be dope. This is easily one of the best TMNT storylines ever.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 12/22/2024, 7:14 PM
User Comment Image
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 12/22/2024, 7:31 PM
Can we get Judith Hoag back as an aged April? 🥰 😍

User Comment Image
cyclopsprime
cyclopsprime - 12/22/2024, 7:32 PM
@FrankenDad - supposedly they're trying to get her
NodrickStripson
NodrickStripson - 12/22/2024, 7:56 PM
@cyclopsprime - Last thing I saw her in was Armageddon with Willis and Affleck.

I’m by no means any massive TMNT fan but I’m really hoping this gets made, rating and all. I’m keen to see this this.
RolandD
RolandD - 12/22/2024, 7:42 PM
Hey! R rated Joker made over a billion and R rated D & W made over a billion. Why not TMNT?
OriginalGusto1
OriginalGusto1 - 12/22/2024, 7:46 PM
@RolandD - Dude, I'm not a TMNT fan, per se. But, I'd watch the hell outta a rated R one.
NodrickStripson
NodrickStripson - 12/22/2024, 7:58 PM
@OriginalGusto1 - I’m the same. As I posted elsewhere, this project is insanely appealing to me nevermind that TMNT fans say it’s a great story too.
OriginalGusto1
OriginalGusto1 - 12/22/2024, 8:00 PM
@NodrickStripson - They're sitting on a massive, adult fan appealing, gold mine.
NOID
NOID - 12/22/2024, 7:44 PM
Call up Henson, and go Practical with a little CGI assistance…
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 12/22/2024, 7:47 PM

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/22/2024, 7:55 PM
I’m not a huge fan of Wan’s (though I say that as someone who hasn’t seen his horror work) but the guy definitely has talent…

The guy has an eye for visuals and a sense of worldbuilding & action as evident by Furious 7 & Aquaman (the former I thought was enjoyable and the latter I didn’t care much for & haven’t seen the sequel) so he could be a good fit for this take on TMNT.

There’s a part of me that does wish this was animated since I think there’s more potential there but since they are going Rated R with it , that won’t sell to a wider audience I feel so live action is the better route..

Wonder if he goes practical or CG with Mikey & the others , maybe even a mix of both?.

User Comment Image
TiberiousOmega
TiberiousOmega - 12/22/2024, 7:58 PM
Very exciting news. Hopefully it’s both a great movie and successful. Maybe then we can get an R rated trilogy of the Turtles in their prime.
OriginalGusto1
OriginalGusto1 - 12/22/2024, 7:59 PM
@TiberiousOmega - Teenage Drunk n High Mutant Ninja Turtles...In Detroit!!!!!!!!!!
BritishMonkey
BritishMonkey - 12/22/2024, 8:00 PM
I'd want Jeff Bridges to play Mikey. He'll match him so well, I can only hear his voice when I read the comic.

