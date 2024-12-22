TMNT: James Wan Rumored To Be In Talks To Direct R-Rated Live-Action Movie Based On THE LAST RONIN

Earlier this year, we got word that Paramount Pictures was in the process of developing an R-rated live-action adaptation of the acclaimed IDW Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin comic series, and the project may now have a director attached.

According to scooper MTTSH, Aquaman director James Wan is being eyed to helm the movie.

In addition to both Aquaman movies, Wan is known for directing a number of horror films such as The Conjuring, Saw, Insidious and Malignant.

Tyler Burton Smith, who co-wrote the recent dystopian action movie Boy Kills World and 2019 Child’s Play reboot, is penning the script. Former DC Film head Walter Hamada is producing through his 18hz production company as part of his multi-year deal with the studio.

The Last Ronin is a The Dark Knight Returns-style story which imagines a future where one member of the Fearsome Foursome is the last living Turtle, setting out to avenge the death of his brothers and Master Splinter by bringing down Shredder's grandson and the authoritarian descendants of the Foot Clan.

Spoiler alert:

The first issue concludes with the big reveal that it's actually Michaelangelo behind the black bandana!

This news follows the success of the recent Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem animated movie, which has a sequel on the way.

If you're only familiar with the late '80s TMNT animated series or the previous big-screen adaptations, the notion of an R-rated take on this property may seem rather strange, but the original comic series by creators Kevin Eastman and Peter Laid was quite a bit grittier than subsequent takes.

An AAA video game based on The Last Ronin was announced last year. Doug Rosen, senior vice president for games and emerging media at Paramount Global, likened the upcoming third-person action role-playing game to Sony’s recent God of War titles and said it will be "authentic to the story of The Last Ronin arc, which is set in a future where only one of the turtles has survived."

What do you make of this news? Any interest in an R-rated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie, or do you feel that the adventures of Mikey, Donnie, Leo and Raph should remain family-friendly? How would you feel if Wan does sign on to direct? Drop us a comment down below.

"In the Last Ronin we run into Michaelangelo as the last Turtle and his quest for vengeance against the Foot Clan. This is the story of Mike's journey traveling around the world trying to deal with the death of his loved ones. During this time he will come across a dangerous warlord known as Death Worm."