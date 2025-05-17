Paramount's TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: MUTANT MAYHEM 2 Gets Shell-Shocked To 2027

The follow-up to 2023’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem has hit a delay, with its release now rescheduled from 2026 to sometime in 2027.

News
By MarkJulian - May 17, 2025 09:05 AM EST
Source: Toonado.com

Those eager for more adventures following the critically acclaimed Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem will have to wait longer than expected.

Paramount Pictures revealed yesterday evening that the animated sequel's release has been significantly shifted, moving from its original October 2026 date to September 17, 2027.

This substantial delay reportedly arises from logistical hurdles faced by Paramount's international animation studios, the same teams responsible for the unique animation of the first film – Mikros Animation in Paris (Plankton: The Movie) and Cinesite in Montreal (The Addams Family 2, Iwájú).

The post-credits sequence of Mutant Mayhem ignited excitement for the introduction of Shredder, as Cynthia Utrom sought his aid in defeating the brothers. A brief, evocative glimpse of his silhouette against the New York skyline promised a central villain narrative for the sequel.

The box office haul of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, directed by Jeff Rowe and written by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg (grossing $180.5 million worldwide on a $70 million budget), was apparently just enough to justify the studio's decision to move forward with a sequel continuation.

Director Jeff Rowe previously offered insights into the sequel's direction, particularly regarding Shredder's prominent role. "Shredder is just a great character. He’s an iconic, classic, loved character. He’s like the Joker. You know who he is, even if you’re not a fan of the source material," Rowe stated. "I think we definitely wanna do a villain-forward film."

"We’re currently trying to make decisions about that, but those decisions for us as filmmakers are always going to come from the place of what tells the best story, specifically about our main characters, the Turtles.

While the next big-screen adventure for the Heroes in a Half Shell may be a bit further off than originally planned, TMNT fans have another option to dive back into their world. Nickelodeon and Paramount+ have already rolled out Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, a 12-episode animated series that serves as a direct continuation of Mutant Mayhem’s story.

Picking up right where the 2023 film left off, the series brings back the full voice cast—Micah Abbey as Donatello, Shamon Brown Jr. as Michelangelo, Brady Noon as Raphael, Nicolas Cantu as Leonardo, and Ayo Edebiri as April O’Neil—ensuring continuity in both tone and character.

So, while the sequel’s release has been bumped to 2027, fans can still get their Turtle fix through this action-packed streaming series, which helps keep the momentum alive until the crew returns to theaters in September of that year. 

A second season of the show was greenlit and is confirmed to be released in 2025 but doesn't have an exact release date just yet.

mountainman
mountainman - 5/17/2025, 9:43 AM
Hopefully the Donatello actor has gone through puberty by then. He sounded half the age of the other three.
TheShape9859
TheShape9859 - 5/17/2025, 9:48 AM
Pass
dragon316
dragon316 - 5/17/2025, 9:49 AM
Didn’t like it humans look better in original comic to this movie and in what universe do turtles go school with humans and be accepted by whole city where splinter wants mate companion , splinter have glasses and Afro ?

Those where changes I did not like about this new version I will maybe like movie little more if not for it being boring hood parts have turtles in it and action
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/17/2025, 10:08 AM
@dragon316 -

What are the boring hood parts?

Do you like April looking like GodIlla slowly pushed her into the ground with his foot?
Alucard28
Alucard28 - 5/17/2025, 9:51 AM
I didn't like this much tbh.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/17/2025, 10:08 AM
@Alucard28 -

Why is that?

You can be honest here.
Alucard28
Alucard28 - 5/17/2025, 10:44 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - I disliked the plot and the characters design tbh. Even the turtles and villains.
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 5/17/2025, 2:12 PM
@Alucard28 - Yeah, I kinda hated it.

Was expecting them to go the darker route, but instead it was a childish film where they had the weakest Splinter yet. The story was incredibly forgettable.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/17/2025, 10:04 AM
But I want to watch Splinter making out with his insect husband nowwwww!

Raceswapped and weightswapped April.

Genderswapped Leatherhead.

Raceswapped Donatello.

Raceswapped Michelangelo.

🪰
🐢
🐢
🐢
🐢
🐀
🗑
FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 5/17/2025, 10:07 AM
Bummer dude, but at least we have Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to distract us in the meantime!
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/17/2025, 10:10 AM
@FusionWarrior -

We have no good new Ninja Turtles media.

Thanks to our
DannyBrandy20
DannyBrandy20 - 5/17/2025, 11:22 AM
Low fps animation and character designs sucked

REBOOT
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 5/17/2025, 12:19 PM
Cool. The first one was good.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/17/2025, 1:15 PM
That sucks but I would rather they take the time they feel is needed then rush the film out…

I liked the first one so I’m looking forward to this!!.

User Comment Image
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 5/17/2025, 2:15 PM
I feel like we peaked at the 2012 TMNT show.

Wish they’d go the comic route with future Turtle media. I know they’re scared, since they want it to be a kid’s oriented IP, but I’m 100% sure they’d do well with a solid darker live action. Those who grew up on it would love it.

