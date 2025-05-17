Paramount's TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: MUTANT MAYHEM 2 Gets Shell-Shocked To 2027

Those eager for more adventures following the critically acclaimed Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem will have to wait longer than expected.

Paramount Pictures revealed yesterday evening that the animated sequel's release has been significantly shifted, moving from its original October 2026 date to September 17, 2027.

This substantial delay reportedly arises from logistical hurdles faced by Paramount's international animation studios, the same teams responsible for the unique animation of the first film – Mikros Animation in Paris (Plankton: The Movie) and Cinesite in Montreal (The Addams Family 2, Iwájú).

The post-credits sequence of Mutant Mayhem ignited excitement for the introduction of Shredder, as Cynthia Utrom sought his aid in defeating the brothers. A brief, evocative glimpse of his silhouette against the New York skyline promised a central villain narrative for the sequel.

The box office haul of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, directed by Jeff Rowe and written by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg (grossing $180.5 million worldwide on a $70 million budget), was apparently just enough to justify the studio's decision to move forward with a sequel continuation.

Director Jeff Rowe previously offered insights into the sequel's direction, particularly regarding Shredder's prominent role. "Shredder is just a great character. He’s an iconic, classic, loved character. He’s like the Joker. You know who he is, even if you’re not a fan of the source material," Rowe stated. "I think we definitely wanna do a villain-forward film."

"We’re currently trying to make decisions about that, but those decisions for us as filmmakers are always going to come from the place of what tells the best story, specifically about our main characters, the Turtles.”

While the next big-screen adventure for the Heroes in a Half Shell may be a bit further off than originally planned, TMNT fans have another option to dive back into their world. Nickelodeon and Paramount+ have already rolled out Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, a 12-episode animated series that serves as a direct continuation of Mutant Mayhem’s story.

Picking up right where the 2023 film left off, the series brings back the full voice cast—Micah Abbey as Donatello, Shamon Brown Jr. as Michelangelo, Brady Noon as Raphael, Nicolas Cantu as Leonardo, and Ayo Edebiri as April O’Neil—ensuring continuity in both tone and character.

So, while the sequel’s release has been bumped to 2027, fans can still get their Turtle fix through this action-packed streaming series, which helps keep the momentum alive until the crew returns to theaters in September of that year.

A second season of the show was greenlit and is confirmed to be released in 2025 but doesn't have an exact release date just yet.