DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Set For $1 Billion This Weekend; *NSYNC Releases Awesome "Bye Bye Bye" Opening Credits

Deadpool & Wolverine officially crossed the $900 million mark at the worldwide box office yesterday with a global cume of $903.3 million.

According to Deadline, Marvel Studios' first R-Rated movie will hit $1 billion this weekend, likely by the close of business on Saturday. All signs point to the Merc with the Mouth and Logan remaining at #1 at the box office with an easy win over Blake Lively's It Ends With Us.

The current international box office total is $472.3 million, with domestic at $431 million. Yesterday saw it make $14.1 million overseas while North America added an impressive $9.8 million.

In other news, *NSYNC has posted what appears to be an official music video with their hit song "Bye Bye Bye" playing over Deadpool & Wovlerine's memorable opening credits (we'd be a little surprised if the band's social media manager made this with bootleg footage, but it's possible).

As a result, we have a decent look at the movie's awesome title card reveal when Deadpool unsheathes Logan's claws!

Also below is a new poster for Deadpool & Wolverine and the latest behind-the-scenes photo featuring writer/director Shawn Levy hanging out with Jon Favreau's Happy Hogan in Tony Stark's Easter Egg-laden office.

In our review Deadpool & Wolverine last month - which you can read by clicking here - we concluded by saying, "A contender for the best superhero movie ever, Deadpool & Wolverine is two hours of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman proving they were born to play these roles and, crucially, be part of the MCU. It’s a f***ing masterpiece."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and Dafne Keen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.