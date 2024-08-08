DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Set For $1 Billion This Weekend; *NSYNC Releases Awesome "Bye Bye Bye" Opening Credits

Deadpool & Wolverine officially passed $900 million at the worldwide box office and $1 billion is up next! Find more details on that, and see a newly released *NSYNC music video, after the jump...

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 08, 2024 02:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

Deadpool & Wolverine officially crossed the $900 million mark at the worldwide box office yesterday with a global cume of $903.3 million.

According to Deadline, Marvel Studios' first R-Rated movie will hit $1 billion this weekend, likely by the close of business on Saturday. All signs point to the Merc with the Mouth and Logan remaining at #1 at the box office with an easy win over Blake Lively's It Ends With Us.

The current international box office total is $472.3 million, with domestic at $431 million. Yesterday saw it make $14.1 million overseas while North America added an impressive $9.8 million. 

In other news, *NSYNC has posted what appears to be an official music video with their hit song "Bye Bye Bye" playing over Deadpool & Wovlerine's memorable opening credits (we'd be a little surprised if the band's social media manager made this with bootleg footage, but it's possible). 

As a result, we have a decent look at the movie's awesome title card reveal when Deadpool unsheathes Logan's claws!

Also below is a new poster for Deadpool & Wolverine and the latest behind-the-scenes photo featuring writer/director Shawn Levy hanging out with Jon Favreau's Happy Hogan in Tony Stark's Easter Egg-laden office. 

Will you be heading back to theaters this weekend to watch Deadpool & Wolverine?

In our review Deadpool & Wolverine last month - which you can read by clicking here - we concluded by saying, "A contender for the best superhero movie ever, Deadpool & Wolverine is two hours of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman proving they were born to play these roles and, crucially, be part of the MCU. It’s a f***ing masterpiece."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and Dafne Keen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.

MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 8/8/2024, 2:54 PM
lol that’s crazy

I thought the song that would get most attention would be Like A Prayer

But Bye Bye Bye is a damn good pop song too

Really need to see this movie again 🔥
dragon316
dragon316 - 8/8/2024, 4:20 PM
@MisterDoctor217 - Deadpool dance to it was very good
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 8/8/2024, 2:54 PM
Ironically I actually liked this song when it featured in X2. Catchy and memorable. Hey pop music was cool in the 90s and 2000s. This sequence was awesome and a nice throwback X2 and music from the 2000s.
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 8/8/2024, 2:58 PM
Shawn Levy is such a liar, obviously he never ever met Jon Favreau. Do they expect us to believe this poor faked picture ? Laaaaame !


🤣🤣I'm sorry, I should stop
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 8/8/2024, 3:01 PM
@OrgasmicPotatoe - Bro that whole argument on the other thread had me so confused lmao
DTor91
DTor91 - 8/8/2024, 3:05 PM
@OrgasmicPotatoe - Get out of here with your fake comment on this fake site! None of us are actually here!
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 8/8/2024, 3:02 PM
I can't get this [frick]ing song out of my head.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/8/2024, 3:03 PM
One of , if Marvel’s best opening credits sequence imo…

Also , “Bye Bye Bye” is still a bop!!.

User Comment Image

Still so happy for its success , it being one of the very few movies post pandemic to hit 1 billion is nuts!!.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 8/8/2024, 3:07 PM
I saw NSYNC in concert... twice. It would be embarassing, but heck, it's good enough for Deadpool. And it's NSYNC...
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 8/8/2024, 3:41 PM
@IAmAHoot -

lol why would that be embarrassing?

It was one of the biggest boy bands of the 2000s
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/8/2024, 3:11 PM
Not Bad For a :)

User Comment Image
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/8/2024, 3:15 PM
@AllsGood -
User Comment Image
Lokiwasright
Lokiwasright - 8/8/2024, 3:21 PM
Seems to be a common trend where subpar movies get a billion dollars
GameOn
GameOn - 8/8/2024, 3:21 PM
Didn’t you put out an article saying it was going to hit $1B yesterday?

