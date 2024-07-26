DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Spoilers: 10 Awesome Easter Eggs And References You Need To See

Deadpool & Wolverine is finally playing in theaters and, if you've seen the movie, then you'll know that it's 2 hours of sheer awesomeness...along with a non-stop cavalcade of Easter Eggs, references, and cameos. Some pay homage to the comics, while others are tied to both the MCU and the wider Marvel Universe on screen. It's clear this movie was made by fans for fans but there are some deep-cut references we'd imagine even the most die-hard devotees might have missed. And, for anyone without an encyclopedic knowledge of these characters - and even the history of some actors - we appreciate it's not always easy to keep up. Don't worry, though, as we've got you covered with our latest deep dive into the movie. You can check out Deadpool & Wolverine's biggest and best Easter Eggs by clicking the "Next"/"View List" buttons below.

10. Some Familiar Relics When Deadpool and Wolverine land in The Void, you'll want to keep an eye out for a couple of familiar relics. There's a classic take on Thor's winged helmet and a version of Captain America's shield which may be based on the triangular one he wielded in World War II or, more likely, what he wielded as "HYDRA Cap" in the comics. Elsewhere, you'll find a statue of the Scarlet Witch in the Resistance's base, a Fatasticar, Thanos' Q-ships, a suped-up version of Red Skull's old ride, and the 20th Century Fox logo featured heavily in set photos and promos.



9. "Always Trying To Ice-Skate Uphill..." We still can't quite believe that Wesley Snipes is back as Blade and the actor's return is arguably even more shocking than even seeing Elektra (Jennifer Garner), X-23 (Dafne Keen), and Johnny Storm (Chris Evans) again. Channing Tatum's Gambit is a big surprise, though! In the Daywalker's case, there's a reference to the fact he and Ryan Reynolds allegedly didn't get on while shooting Blade: Trinity. Later on, he even says he's the only Blade there was and ever will be, prompting Deadpool to have a cheeky glance at the camera (this is a reference to the planned reboot's troubled production history). And when Blade says, "Some motherf**kers are still always trying to ice-skate uphill," that's a callback to the infamous line Snipes came up with for the anti-hero's battle with Deacon Frost in the first Blade movie.



8. Gossip Girl We were promised that Deadpool & Wolverine wouldn't undo the events of Logan and this threequel sticks to that. Well, mostly. In the memorable opening sequence, Wade Wilson digs up the hero's remains and proceeds to brutally murder the TVA's enforcers using Wolverine's Adamantium bones. All this happens to the tune of NSYNC's "Bye Bye Bye," of course. When the Merc first digs up Logan, he tells the TVA that, "There are 206 bones in the human body, 207 if I'm watching Gossip Girl." This is a nod to Reynolds' wife, Blake Lively, starring in that series. We're assuming you don't need us to tell you what the extra bone is!



7. Wolverine's Variants With Deadpool on the hunt for a Wolverine Variant who can be Earth-10005's new anchor, we're treated to a phenomenal sequence featuring Hugh Jackman playing several different versions of the clawed mutant. There's the comic-accurate 5'3" Wolverine, Weapon Omega from Age of Apocalypse, Patch, Old Man Logan, a crucified version recreating Uncanny X-Men #251's iconic cover, and an unmasked Wolverine in the classic brown and tan suit who is fighting The Hulk. The biggest surprise is saved for last with a cameo appearance from Man of Steel star Henry Cavill as "The Cavillrine." He looks perfect in the role and we hope to see more of him in the MCU down the line.



6. Fallen Resistance Fighters We've already taken you through the Resistance members and, honestly, it was a joy seeing those characters given the chance to shine again. In Tatum's case, he was finally able to fulfil a near-decade-long wish to play Gambit on screen. There were lots of rumours heading into Deadpool & Wolverine, including planned cameos from Ben Affleck's Daredevil and Sir Ian McKellen's Magneto. Those two don't appear here, though we learn that they and The Punisher died at Cassandra Nova's hands. Something tells us this was a tongue-in-cheek nod to the fact there was either no room for these characters or the actors who played them couldn't or wouldn't return.



5. Some Surprisingly Personal Jokes After learning that Daredevil is dead, the Merc with the Mouth expresses his sympathy for Elektra to which she responds, "It's fine." Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck starred in 2003's Daredevil together and later got married. They eventually divorced, so the fact Elektra is taking the Man Without Fear's death so well is obviously a hat tip to that small fact. Another surprisingly personal joke comes when Deadpool says Wolverine is usually shirtless but has let himself go "since the divorce." For those of you who aren't aware, Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness parted ways last year after 27 years together!



4. The Deadpool Corps The Deadpool Corps end up playing a relatively small role in Deadpool & Wolverine, but there are a ton of Variants here who we never imagined would be seen on screen in the MCU. Ryan Reynolds' fake twin, Gordon, is credited as Nicepool, while his wife, Blake Lively, voices Ladypool. Their daughter, Inez Reynolds, portrays Kidpool and their newest arrival, Olin Reynolds, plays Babypool. Nathan Fillion is Headpool and Matthew McConaughey finally boards the MCU as Cowboypool. Peggy the Dog is Dogpool, stunt performer Alex Kyshkovych is Canadapool and Wrexham A.F.C.'s Paul Mullin is Welshpool. The opening credits' Dancepool is actor and dancer Nick Pauley.



3. Iron Man's Office When Deadpool travels to the Sacred Timeline using Cable's time-travel device, he meets with Happy Hogan in Tony Stark's office to discuss possible entry into The Avengers. There's a treasure trove of Easter Eggs to be found, including Captain America's half-constructed shield, Agent Coulson's playing cards (which he had when Loki killed him), Pepper Potts' Forbes Magazine Cover, Ultron's Iron Man mask, the Mark V briefcase, and Tony's engraved Arc Reactor. There's even a huge connection to Spider-Man which makes a popular Iron Man 2 fan theory official MCU canon. You can read more about that here.



2. Familiar Food When Deadpool and Wolverine save the day, they decide to grab some food. The Merc with the Mouth suggests shawarma, crediting The Avengers for discovering it in a nod to the 2012 movie's secret post-credits scene (it was shot the week the movie premiered). There's also a nod to Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige during the threequel's closing shot. As Wade and Logan celebrate their win alongside family and friends, the camera pans to their masks and, if you pull your eyes away from those for a second, you may spot a pizza box labelled "Feige's Famous Pizza."

