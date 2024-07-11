DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Star Ryan Reynolds On Whether There's Any Romantic Tension Between Wade Wilson And Logan

In the comics, the Merc with the Mouth is portrayed as pansexual, something many fans are keen to see represented on screen. Ryan Reynolds weighs in on that possibly being part of Deadpool & Wolverine...

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 11, 2024 06:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine
Source: Variety

Some of you may not realise this, but in the comics, Deadpool is pansexual. Essentially, that means he makes no distinction between genders or gender identity while choosing romantic partners.

This isn't something the Merc with the Mouth's movies have made too obvious (primarily because his relationship with Vanessa has been front and centre), though some fans are eager to see possible romantic tension between Wade Wilson and Logan explored in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Variety recently caught up with Ryan Reynolds and asked him whether there's any "sexual chemistry or tension" between the movie's title characters. 

"I can’t speak for Wolverine, but I feel like Deadpool has sexual tension with everything and everyone," Reynolds responded before Jackman chimed in to say, "Don’t deny this is special."

To that, the Deadpool actor said, "There is a...you’re right. I feel it right now. My God, like two magnets facing the wrong direction." Director Shawn Levy, however, quickly clarified, "Wade is a fan of the Wolverine. He drives [Wolverine] crazy off-screen and on. But there’s a reverence. There’s a fanboy love."

Elsewhere in the conversation, both Reynolds and Jackman were asked for their thoughts on how much the theatrical landscape has changed since the first X-Men and Deadpool movies were released. 

"Well, come on. OK, there was this thing called streaming," the former joked. "No, it’s changed a lot. But people are craving connection. Even last year, 'Barbenheimer' were huge event movies that people felt compelled to experience together. You need to have a movie that has a heightened-spectacle element to draw people, more so than those mid-budget films that packed them in in the early aughts."

"I agree," Jackman concurred. "This is not my theory, but a guy who runs a studio was telling me that in 2000, people were going to the movies every weekend. He said, 'Our job was just to tell them...this is a rom-com, this is a horror movie, and they chose off the menu.' It’s different now; there has to be a reason to go."

Both of them hope that reason will be Deadpool & Wolverine. In 2023, moviegoers largely rejected comic book adaptations, refusing to show up for the likes of The Flash, Blue Beetle, and The Marvels

"There’s always pressure, isn’t there?" Jackman said of knowing the threequel needs to deliver later this month. "It doesn’t matter what movie you’re doing. In 1999, everyone was like, 'You are doing a comic movie?' I had people say to me, 'Make sure you booked another film before this thing comes out.' A good movie, whatever the genre, will rise to the surface."

Fortunately, early box office projections suggest Deadpool & Wolverine will be a record-breaking hit. As for whether Marvel Studios will explore any romantic tension between the two heroes...perhaps with a couple of their Variants! 

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.

Ryan Reynolds Says Sewing Up Deadpool's Mouth In X-MEN ORIGINS: WOLVERINE Was All-Time Foolish Studio Note
Thing94
Thing94 - 7/11/2024, 6:20 AM
Had to have this article on this site? Eh?

Awful
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 7/11/2024, 6:30 AM
User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
Origame
Origame - 7/11/2024, 6:45 AM
What's funny is I don't think Josh gets this is done for laughs and will probably use this to brag about the LGBT representation in this movie.
MadThanos
MadThanos - 7/11/2024, 7:06 AM
Oh, Josh.

You pervert.


If Logan was pansexual, Wade would be straight just to get Logan annoyed. You people don't understand Wade.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/11/2024, 7:15 AM
I have always viewed Wade doing innuendos and such in order to mess with his friends or annoy his enemies so it might just be the former there too in regards to Wolverine (maybe there is something romantic/sexual there from his side and if so then that’s fine).

Also Ryan is right in that movies need to feel like an event nowadays to get audiences into the theaters because life is busy and expensive as it is right now in the States atleast so it can be hard to convince people to spend their hard earned money…

Plus the home release window has been so short ended now that most feel like ( including myself sadly) it’s best to just wait to watch it at home for little to no additional cost.

Hell , movies like Furiosa and Apes are already out to watch in the comfort of your own living room and they were just released a little over a month or so ago!!.

