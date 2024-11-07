DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Star Ryan Reynolds Talks AVENGERS Return Rumors And Why He Likely Won't Host The Oscars

Deadpool & Wolverine was expected to be a hit but then it broke countless records and became the biggest R-Rated movie ever. There have been plenty of rumours since, including supposed plans for Deadpool 4 and major roles for the Merc with the Mouth and Logan in the next Avengers movies.

Talking to Variety, Ryan Reynolds was asked outright whether we'll see Wade Wilson in Avengers: Doomsday and/or Avengers: Secret Wars.

"I’m not even being cagey," the actor claimed with a laugh, refusing to confirm or deny anything. "We’ll see what happens there." That's not an overly satisfying answer, but what he isn't saying might be the biggest giveaway here.

We'd bet on Deadpool and Wolverine both appearing in those Multiversal movies from the Russo Brothers, particularly as all signs point to Earth-616 and Earth-10005 being on a collision course.

Oh, and we still need to find out why Thor was crying!

Reynolds was also asked about rumours he and Hugh Jackman are set to host next year's Oscars. "It would be a dream to do it one day," the actor told the trade. "But I’m writing a movie for myself, Hugh [Jackman] and Shawn [Levy] to do that is not Marvel. That’s it."

He'd elaborate on that point in a separate conversation with Deadline.

"A lot of things would have to happen that are kind of amazing. Part of it is that these movies like Deadpool & Wolverine, they consume my life, and I have four kids, and I want to be there. I want to see them, and they want to see me, and I want to walk into school with them, and I want to be able to be there present."

"And if I were to host something like [the Oscars] as someone who, you know, kind of feels a bit of intense sort of anxiety, I wouldn’t be present mentally. I would be kind of constantly writing in my head, or projecting potentially tragic outcomes on the live stage."

Reynolds added, "The Oscars, yes. This is something I really genuinely would love to do with Hugh. Yeah, we hosted Kimmel together, but we also had just kind of hit, 'F*k it' at that point, we were at the end of a long tour. We traveled in every country all over the world, and enjoyed every second of it...[it was] so intense on the tour like that. And so we got to Kimmel, and we just got loose."

We'd be shocked if Reynolds and Jackman don't make a cameo appearance during the Oscars, especially as they're enthusiastically embarking on a "For Your Consideration" tour to promote the Marvel Studios threequel.

As always, stay tuned for updates.