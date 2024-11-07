DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Star Ryan Reynolds Talks AVENGERS Return Rumors And Why He Likely Won't Host The Oscars

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Star Ryan Reynolds Talks AVENGERS Return Rumors And Why He Likely Won't Host The Oscars

Deadpool & Wolverine star Ryan Reynolds has addressed rumours he'll return as the Merc with the Mouth in the next Avengers movies and weighs in on claims he and Hugh Jackman plan to host the Oscars...

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 07, 2024 03:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine
Source: Variety

Deadpool & Wolverine was expected to be a hit but then it broke countless records and became the biggest R-Rated movie ever. There have been plenty of rumours since, including supposed plans for Deadpool 4 and major roles for the Merc with the Mouth and Logan in the next Avengers movies.

Talking to Variety, Ryan Reynolds was asked outright whether we'll see Wade Wilson in Avengers: Doomsday and/or Avengers: Secret Wars.

"I’m not even being cagey," the actor claimed with a laugh, refusing to confirm or deny anything. "We’ll see what happens there." That's not an overly satisfying answer, but what he isn't saying might be the biggest giveaway here.

We'd bet on Deadpool and Wolverine both appearing in those Multiversal movies from the Russo Brothers, particularly as all signs point to Earth-616 and Earth-10005 being on a collision course. 

Oh, and we still need to find out why Thor was crying! 

Reynolds was also asked about rumours he and Hugh Jackman are set to host next year's Oscars. "It would be a dream to do it one day," the actor told the trade. "But I’m writing a movie for myself, Hugh [Jackman] and Shawn [Levy] to do that is not Marvel. That’s it."

He'd elaborate on that point in a separate conversation with Deadline.

"A lot of things would have to happen that are kind of amazing. Part of it is that these movies like Deadpool & Wolverine, they consume my life, and I have four kids, and I want to be there. I want to see them, and they want to see me, and I want to walk into school with them, and I want to be able to be there present."

"And if I were to host something like [the Oscars] as someone who, you know, kind of feels a bit of intense sort of anxiety, I wouldn’t be present mentally. I would be kind of constantly writing in my head, or projecting potentially tragic outcomes on the live stage."

Reynolds added, "The Oscars, yes. This is something I really genuinely would love to do with Hugh. Yeah, we hosted Kimmel together, but we also had just kind of hit, 'F*k it' at that point, we were at the end of a long tour. We traveled in every country all over the world, and enjoyed every second of it...[it was] so intense on the tour like that. And so we got to Kimmel, and we just got loose."

We'd be shocked if Reynolds and Jackman don't make a cameo appearance during the Oscars, especially as they're enthusiastically embarking on a "For Your Consideration" tour to promote the Marvel Studios threequel. 

As always, stay tuned for updates.

DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Star Ryan Reynolds Confirms They Tried To Get Nicolas Cage To Return As GHOST RIDER
Related:

DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Star Ryan Reynolds Confirms They "Tried To Get" Nicolas Cage To Return As GHOST RIDER
DEADOOL & WOLVERINE's Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman And Shawn Levy To Reunite For Mysterious New Project
Recommended For You:

DEADOOL & WOLVERINE's Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman And Shawn Levy To Reunite For Mysterious New Project

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
MosquitoFarmer
MosquitoFarmer - 11/7/2024, 3:30 PM
Dad duties first. Respect.
SATW42
SATW42 - 11/7/2024, 3:39 PM
Regarding the "why is Thor crying" bit, shouldn't Deadpool know and not have to ask questions?

I'm about to be the biggest nerd and nitpick the shit out of this all while knowing it doesn't matter and it aint that deep.

Deadpool not only knows he's in a movie, he knows about the ins and outs of the studios that make them. So, in universe, if he's looking at that, it's happened, it's been "filmed" and therefore, Deadpool would know what was going on. It's not that he can see the future, it's just that, he knows he's in a movie, so it's not the future, he would've had to film that.

Anyway, my guess is deadpool gets hurt in a battle and Thor leans over him and assumes he's dying not knowing he basically can't and then Deadpool looks at the camera and goes "oh THIS is why he's crying" and then he let's Thor go a little more before he let's him know he's ok and Thor is pissed.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder