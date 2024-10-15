DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Stars Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman Are Officially In The Mix To Host The Oscars

A few weeks ago, there were rumblings online that Deadpool & Wolverine stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman might be in the mix to host next year's Oscars. Now, Deadline has confirmed that is indeed the case.

However, the trade has learned that the plan would be for them to be part of a series of rotating hosts, with each individual or pair doing part of the show (this is a result of the Academy's hope to increase interest in the awards show following years of declining ratings).

Will Ferrell, Amy Poehler, and Dwayne Johnson have also been approached, though the latter is eyed by the Academy on an almost yearly basis. Kevin Hart and Chris Rock are no longer being considered, while Jimmy Kimmel and John Mulaney have both turned the gig down.

Back to Reynolds and Jackman, both make sense following the success of Deadpool & Wolverine and the fact the latter already had a successful Oscars hosting gig in 2009. His and Reynolds' chemistry is also off the charts, something that was evident from the Marvel Studios threequel's press tour.

Are they interested? According to the trade, "Reliable sources tell Deadline the outreach is real but there are mixed signals as to whether the stars are willing to participate."

"I would guess there also is the question of Disney’s and Marvel’s actual planned Oscar campaign for Deadpool & Wolverine, where I have heard Reynolds will be campaigned for Lead Actor and Jackman for Supporting."

It sounds like a decision will be made "sooner rather than later," so we'll hopefully learn more in the coming weeks. Next year's Academy Awards take place on March 3.

In the meantime, Jackman and Reynolds have recently reunited to promote the Wolverine actor's special 12-show run in the iconic Radio City Music Hall.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, Chris Evans, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Jennifer Garner, and Wesley Snipes. Henry Cavill makes a cameo appearance.

