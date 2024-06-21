DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Story Details Reveal When The Movie Takes Place And New Romantic Interest For [SPOILER]

We finally have some new Deadpool & Wolverine plot details, this time revealing how long after the events of Deadpool 2 it takes place and a big change in the romantic life of one character. Check it out!

By JoshWilding - Jun 21, 2024 08:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

We've seen a lot from Deadpool & Wolverine in recent weeks but much of the movie remains shrouded in secrecy. We've mostly just seen the title characters in The Void and wouldn't be shocked if they spend relatively little time there in the movie itself. 

Still, it's a clever way to maintain the threequel's biggest surprises, and we're expecting many of them given the Multiversal nature of this team-up. Marvel Studios last pulled a stunt like this with Avengers: Endgame, only showing footage from the first act in trailers. 

In the latest issue of Total Film, we get a few more Deadpool & Wolverine breadcrumbs, including the fact it picks up six years after the events of 2018's Deadpool 2. 

"He's proving to be useless at selling cars, hawking Blind Al's blood-pressure meds to make rent, and his beloved Vanessa has a new boyfriend," reads the publication's report. That last part is very interesting and has caused quite a stir on social media. 

As of now, we don't know who Vanessa's new boyfriend is; something tells us the Merc with the Mouth won't like him, though! Either way, you have to feel for Wade Wilson given that he travelled back in time and changed things so she'd survive.

"I finished my shooting days on it, already," Morena Baccarin told us last December. "I think the film is now underway again after the strike and I think it's going to be quite good! Yeah, I think fans are in for a fun surprise."

When we asked whether Vanessa could finally transform into the blue-skinned copycat, the actress said, "[Laughs] I think, yes! But I think she's also competing with a very large universe."

Who do you think Vanessa's new boyfriend will be in Deadpool & Wolverine?

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively and even singer Taylor Swift among those rumoured to make an appearance. 

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Star Ryan Reynolds Confirms Work On The Movie Is Now Completed
Brondern
Brondern - 6/21/2024, 9:04 AM
Vanessa will be seeing a new guy after Cher (her and Wade's baby) died during her pregnancy. I think there are issues with Wade's sperm due to his condition so he can't have kids so that's why they split amicably
grouch
grouch - 6/21/2024, 9:05 AM
who gives a [frick] stfu about this flick
Brondern
Brondern - 6/21/2024, 9:10 AM
@grouch - Most of us do, stop grouching if it bothers you so much
mountainman
mountainman - 6/21/2024, 9:06 AM
Please don’t make Vanessa’s new boyfriend secretly some multiversal cameo because that would be absolutely cringey.

