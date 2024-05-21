DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE "This Is Cinema" Promo Reveals New Footage From Wade Wilson And Logan's Team-Up

Yet another Deadpool & Wolverine promo has been released to remind us that tickets are on sale, and this one sees the Merc with the Mouth preparing us for what's to come alongside some brand new footage.

By JoshWilding - May 21, 2024 11:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

"This. Is. Cinema."

Marvel Studios has released a new promo for Deadpool & Wolverine which sees the Merc with the Mouth brace us for what's to come in the threequel. 

Much of what he says appears to have been taken from the recent recording session Ryan Reynolds shared footage from, but there are some never-before-seen snippets of footage to be found here as well. 

That includes a new look at Giant-Man's remains in The Void and a Paul Rudd joke previously only seen after fans recorded part of an IMAX-exclusive Deadpool & Wolverine sneak peek in theaters. 

"If audiences feel one ounce of what I felt every day, which is, 'It's Wolverine and Deadpool,'" director Shawn Levy recently enthused. "It's these guys as their most legendary, iconic characters at the top of their game. Together, it's just...audience delight. I felt it every day at work."

Reynolds added, "I remember the first day Hugh and I were in a scene together in the movie. We walked down this road together and were standing side by side. A bunch - I've never had this in my life - of crew members came up and one said, 'That was the best day of my life.'"

"You realise how much seeing those two guys together on the big screen means to people. It's something we don't take lightly at all."

With all this new content for Deadpool & Wolverine, it's easy to forget the movie is still over two months away. Right now, the marketing campaign still revolves around the two title characters coming to blows; however, as we get closer to July 26, we'll surely get to see more of the Variants set to factor into this Multiversal adventure. 

Check out this latest Deadpool & Wolverine promo in the players below.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively and, as we mentioned above, even singer Taylor Swift among those rumoured to make an appearance. 

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE New Still Features (Sleeveless) Logan As Movie Breaks Ticket-Selling Record On Fandango
DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE New Still Features (Sleeveless) Logan As Movie Breaks Ticket-Selling Record On Fandango
DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Bond Over A Beer In New Advert; Ryan Reynolds Shares Disclaimer For The Movie
DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Bond Over A Beer In New Advert; Ryan Reynolds Shares Disclaimer For The Movie
Gambito
Gambito - 5/21/2024, 11:35 AM
NOT REAL CINEMA UNTIL I SEE HUGH PUT ON THE MASK!
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 5/21/2024, 12:02 PM
@Gambito - forget your mask. What is this some sort of cosplay fetish lol. If in case he doesn’t wear the mask what you gonna do? The film will still be cinema without the mask. It’s how he acts underneath the mask that counts.
TrentCrimm
TrentCrimm - 5/21/2024, 12:06 PM
@TheMetaMan -

Some of us have been waiting 24 years to see Hugh wear that mask, we're allowed to be excited/hopeful.
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 5/21/2024, 12:17 PM
@TrentCrimm - I’ve waited years for a proper Deadpool/Logan collaboration which is comic accurate too. You are not the only avid fan here. However if in case it doesn’t happen what you gonna do? You seriously going to boycott the movie or condemn all because there’s no mask?? Sometimes life has a way of moving you past wants and hopes. Just saying I think we all need to be grateful for what we will get from this as opposed to what we don’t get.
Gambito
Gambito - 5/21/2024, 12:28 PM
@TheMetaMan - the movie might be Oscar level material yet if the mask doesn’t show the movie will carry the burden of the biggest missed opportunity in cinema history
TrentCrimm
TrentCrimm - 5/21/2024, 12:49 PM
@TheMetaMan -

"You are not the only avid fan here. However if in case it doesn’t happen what you gonna do? You seriously going to boycott the movie or condemn all because there’s no mask??"

Damn dude you escelated that lol If there's no mask I'll be disapointed that we don't get to see Hugh in it, that's really it?
Not sure why you seem so defensive over people being excited and having a good time with the idea of Hugh wearing Wolverines mask.

Perhaps theres a stick up your butt that needs removal I dunno.
UniqNo
UniqNo - 5/21/2024, 11:37 AM
They are going all in on the marketing for this one! Amazing!
The1st
The1st - 5/21/2024, 11:48 AM
@UniqNo - For Ryan though, it's just Tuesday.
Goldboink
Goldboink - 5/21/2024, 12:25 PM
@UniqNo -
This one will make a cool million for sure

User Comment Image
soberchimera
soberchimera - 5/21/2024, 12:42 PM
@UniqNo - IMAX is already sold out in my city for opening day.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 5/21/2024, 11:40 AM
Memeing Scorsese is so Ryan
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/21/2024, 11:49 AM
@McMurdo - real recognize real
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/21/2024, 11:43 AM
not cineme until pablo lyle
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/21/2024, 11:50 AM
?si=CT_NPlE4KOj7kCNS
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 5/21/2024, 11:55 AM
The set design is like expendables level bad lmao 🤣
McMurdo
McMurdo - 5/21/2024, 12:02 PM
@YouFlopped - you're really reaching hard on this one kiddo
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/21/2024, 12:06 PM
@YouFlopped - i agree, or even worse.

I need to watch furiosa, but comparing that dystopian dessert from fury road to this - which they seem to imitate - doesnt look good.

The budget seem to have dried up on all those cameos they forgot the other aspects 😅
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 5/21/2024, 12:19 PM
@vectorsigma - Yeah... you're gonna' be disappointed by Furiosa's landscape -- it's very Marvelesque.
JonC
JonC - 5/21/2024, 12:32 PM
@YouFlopped - I would bet that set is only a portion of one act and there is much more they are hiding... those portal(s) go places and that has yet to be shown.
CharlesLeeRay
CharlesLeeRay - 5/21/2024, 12:38 PM
@YouFlopped - it is an action flick, trollboy; what you wanted a Wes Anderson aesthetic?
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/21/2024, 11:56 AM
I really hope this is fun! And there's a thousand jokes, and 30 cameos, and three after credit scenes! - literally nobody. Except THEM lol
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 5/21/2024, 12:00 PM
Ah....yes.

User Comment Image
soberchimera
soberchimera - 5/21/2024, 12:41 PM
@BlackStar25 - Just like his new perfume commercial with Timothee Chamaleux...
Origame
Origame - 5/21/2024, 12:07 PM
Paul rudd finally aged 🤣
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 5/21/2024, 12:19 PM
This is cinema….
User Comment Image
🤣🤣🤣
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/21/2024, 12:34 PM
The Paul Rudd joke was funny lol…

Also , anyone think some of the Void stuff is inspired by Mad Max because there’s one shot that REALLY seemed straight from Fury Road to me?.

User Comment Image
BobbyDrake
BobbyDrake - 5/21/2024, 12:52 PM
That’s not cinema!!! Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks.

