DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE "This Is Cinema" Promo Reveals New Footage From Wade Wilson And Logan's Team-Up

"This. Is. Cinema."

Marvel Studios has released a new promo for Deadpool & Wolverine which sees the Merc with the Mouth brace us for what's to come in the threequel.

Much of what he says appears to have been taken from the recent recording session Ryan Reynolds shared footage from, but there are some never-before-seen snippets of footage to be found here as well.

That includes a new look at Giant-Man's remains in The Void and a Paul Rudd joke previously only seen after fans recorded part of an IMAX-exclusive Deadpool & Wolverine sneak peek in theaters.

"If audiences feel one ounce of what I felt every day, which is, 'It's Wolverine and Deadpool,'" director Shawn Levy recently enthused. "It's these guys as their most legendary, iconic characters at the top of their game. Together, it's just...audience delight. I felt it every day at work."

Reynolds added, "I remember the first day Hugh and I were in a scene together in the movie. We walked down this road together and were standing side by side. A bunch - I've never had this in my life - of crew members came up and one said, 'That was the best day of my life.'"

"You realise how much seeing those two guys together on the big screen means to people. It's something we don't take lightly at all."

With all this new content for Deadpool & Wolverine, it's easy to forget the movie is still over two months away. Right now, the marketing campaign still revolves around the two title characters coming to blows; however, as we get closer to July 26, we'll surely get to see more of the Variants set to factor into this Multiversal adventure.

Check out this latest Deadpool & Wolverine promo in the players below.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively and, as we mentioned above, even singer Taylor Swift among those rumoured to make an appearance.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.