DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Was One Of 2024's Most Profitable Movies - Here's How Much The R-Rated MCU Title Made

Deadpool & Wolverine broke box office records when it opened in theaters this time last year, scoring the highest opening weekend ever for an R-Rated movie.

The Marvel Studios movie ultimately grossed $1.338 billion worldwide, proving to Hollywood pundits that all their talk of "superhero fatigue" had come too soon. However, it was also a stark reminder for the studio that people will now only turn up for an MCU movie when it's a true must-see event.

Deadline has crunched the numbers and revealed that, despite "massive participations at $130M for [Ryan] Reynolds, [Hugh] Jackman and [Shawn] Levy," Deadpool & Wolverine turned a $400 million profit.

That's more than all of 2023's superhero movies, including Spider-Man: Across the Spider-verse ($328 million) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 ($124 million).

Reynolds has remained firm in saying that Deadpool 4 isn't on the horizon. However, we'd have to believe Disney is willing to give him whatever he wants to return as the Merc with the Mouth based on numbers like these (Deadpool & Wolverine's success likely made Captain America: Brave New World's struggles an easier pill to swallow).

The actor is expected to reprise his role as Deadpool alongside Jackman's Wolverine in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Reynolds was asked about the chances of another Deadpool movie last November and responded, "Oh, now bite your tongue! I would love that, but there's a reason it's been six years since the last one."

"It just sort of swallows my life whole, and I, you know, have four kids that I wouldn't mind introducing myself to at some point and spending a little time, just walking them to and from school."

For what it's worth, Jackman hasn't said much about his MCU future, though Feige did confirm another actor will play Wolverine...one day.

"You know, Marvel is celebrating its 85th anniversary later this summer. That’s just the first 85 years, and Disney just celebrated 100 years as well. I think these characters will be around for another 100 years, long after all of us," the executive said, "so, for sure, there will be [eventually another actor as Wolverine]. I think it will be in a very different style and in a different way."

He'd add, "I also think if somebody were to attempt to do a Hugh Jackman as Wolverine impression, that would be a pretty big mistake."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, Chris Evans, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Jennifer Garner, and Wesley Snipes. Henry Cavill makes a cameo appearance.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now available on Digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD, and Disney+.