DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Was One Of 2024's Most Profitable Movies - Here's How Much The R-Rated MCU Title Made

Deadpool & Wolverine was a box office hit when it opened last summer, but how much of a profit did the star-studded, first-ever R-Rated MCU movie make? We have a full breakdown that you can read here...

By JoshWilding - Apr 29, 2025 06:04 AM EST
Source: Deadline

Deadpool & Wolverine broke box office records when it opened in theaters this time last year, scoring the highest opening weekend ever for an R-Rated movie.

The Marvel Studios movie ultimately grossed $1.338 billion worldwide, proving to Hollywood pundits that all their talk of "superhero fatigue" had come too soon. However, it was also a stark reminder for the studio that people will now only turn up for an MCU movie when it's a true must-see event. 

Deadline has crunched the numbers and revealed that, despite "massive participations at $130M for [Ryan] Reynolds, [Hugh] Jackman and [Shawn] Levy," Deadpool & Wolverine turned a $400 million profit. 

That's more than all of 2023's superhero movies, including Spider-Man: Across the Spider-verse ($328 million) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 ($124 million). 

Reynolds has remained firm in saying that Deadpool 4 isn't on the horizon. However, we'd have to believe Disney is willing to give him whatever he wants to return as the Merc with the Mouth based on numbers like these (Deadpool & Wolverine's success likely made Captain America: Brave New World's struggles an easier pill to swallow). 

The actor is expected to reprise his role as Deadpool alongside Jackman's Wolverine in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars

Screenshot-2025-04-29-at-11-41-49-copy

Reynolds was asked about the chances of another Deadpool movie last November and responded, "Oh, now bite your tongue! I would love that, but there's a reason it's been six years since the last one."

"It just sort of swallows my life whole, and I, you know, have four kids that I wouldn't mind introducing myself to at some point and spending a little time, just walking them to and from school."

For what it's worth, Jackman hasn't said much about his MCU future, though Feige did confirm another actor will play Wolverine...one day.

"You know, Marvel is celebrating its 85th anniversary later this summer. That’s just the first 85 years, and Disney just celebrated 100 years as well. I think these characters will be around for another 100 years, long after all of us," the executive said, "so, for sure, there will be [eventually another actor as Wolverine]. I think it will be in a very different style and in a different way."

He'd add, "I also think if somebody were to attempt to do a Hugh Jackman as Wolverine impression, that would be a pretty big mistake."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, Chris Evans, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Jennifer Garner, and Wesley Snipes. Henry Cavill makes a cameo appearance.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now available on Digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD, and Disney+.

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/29/2025, 6:17 AM
there are better ways to pay rent
User Comment Image
elgaz
elgaz - 4/29/2025, 6:20 AM
Did I miss something here - article says the film grossed $1.338 billion but made $400m profit. So it cost $938m to make it, dsitribute it and market it? That can't be right surely.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/29/2025, 6:37 AM
@elgaz - dont quesito josh
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 4/29/2025, 6:42 AM
@elgaz - Added a graph you might find helpful!
elgaz
elgaz - 4/29/2025, 6:48 AM
@JoshWilding - That makes a little more sense. Almost $600m on expenses still seems a lot though, it was a good film but never felt like a $600m movie. I've read in an article with the Russos that Infinity War cost $500m including production & marketing, and that's with arguably bigger names, much more CGi and a larger ensemble cast than Deadpool & Wolverine.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 4/29/2025, 6:58 AM
@JoshWilding @elgaz - I wasn't sure how to read it either. The table definitely helps in getting insight to all costs and expenses. Never really thought about box office and revenue being different from each other
elgaz
elgaz - 4/29/2025, 7:08 AM
@bkmeijer1 - Nor me but I guess it makes sense. Box office is just box office, then there's other revenue streams.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 4/29/2025, 7:21 AM
@elgaz - yeah it is. And makes sense to BO doesn't translate 1 to 1 with revenue, considering the theatres themselves take a portion of ticket price as well
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 4/29/2025, 6:30 AM
Great. Now do an analysis on Quantumania, The Marvels, And BNW next.
Rpendo
Rpendo - 4/29/2025, 7:16 AM
@vectorsigma - Quantumania likely broke even and maybe even made a bit of money.

Marvels probably lost like 200 million. Cap might have lost 100-200 million.

Don’t underestimate product tie ins. For movies that corporate partners think may be blockbusters, those tie-ins can oftentimes pay for most, if not all, of the advertising and distribution budgets. Dark Knight Rises had something like 150 million handed to WB before the movie even came out because of product placement. Man of Steel had something like 180 million. God knows what movies like Infinity War and Endgame got.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/29/2025, 6:40 AM
Cool!!.

Personally , I still think DP & W was a solid film…

I know people boil it down to be a nostalgia fest due to its cameos & such but it’s got likable characters imo , fun action , enjoyable humor (for the most part) and especially heart to it.

User Comment Image
theBlackSquare
theBlackSquare - 4/29/2025, 7:09 AM
Only Marvel film I couldn't finish. Always glad to see a movie do well though, even if it wasn't my cup of tea.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 4/29/2025, 7:12 AM
It made $400M so that means they only lost a few hundred million on the other MCU projects that year. 🤣
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 4/29/2025, 7:22 AM
It was a great movie or as some on here would say “worst movie ever”!
Either way it was profitable and we got the first comic accurate Wolverine. I do wish they did more with the Deadpool Corp characters and Same with Wolverine vs Hulk.
But that’s for another film.
Maybe a secret film…. About a war???

User Comment Image
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 4/29/2025, 7:30 AM
A Fantastic Four hunny mil!
User Comment Image

Srsly tho, releasing info like this - even though it's positive - shows us just how much films like this actually need to make before they break even these days. As a rule of thumb people say take the budget and times that by 3. But this obvs needed way more than that, so we can assume other movies of this scale do too.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 4/29/2025, 7:34 AM
Essentially this is telling us that $200 million dollar movies need to make a clean billy in order to make any kind of profit. That's nuts!

