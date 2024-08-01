DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE's Fieriest Cast Member Shares BTS Photo & Reflects On His Special Role - SPOILERS

Another key member of Deadpool & Wolverine's secret supporting cast has spoken out about his unexpected appearance in the MCU blockbuster and how special it was to work with Ryan Reynolds & Hugh Jackman!

By RohanPatel - Aug 01, 2024 10:08 AM EST
With each passing day, Deadpool & Wolverine is getting closer and closer to topping $1 billion at the global box office, which would be a well-earned achievement and the first time an X-Men movie has entered the billion-dollar club - and hopefully, a positive sign of things to come as we inch toward the mutant era. 

Unless you've been living in an underground bunker, you probably know by now that the blockbuster Shawn Levy-directed film features numerous supporting characters that hadn't been revealed to the public prior to its release, namely X-23 (Dafne Keen), Elektra (Jennifer Garner), Blade (Wesley Snipes), and Gambit (Channing Tatum). However, there was also another major character that appeared slightly earlier in the film that has a long history of setting the box office on fire. 

Long before he was dropping billion-dollar hit after billion-dollar hit as Captain America, Chris Evans got his big break as a mainstream movie star playing the fan-favorite Johnny Storm, a.k.a. the Fantastic Four's Human Torch, in a pair of Tim Story-directed pre-MCU Marvel adventures. While it seemed unlikely that he'd return to the role, especially after his iconic turn as Steve Rogers, Deadpool & Wolverine offered him an unique opportunity to work alongside pals Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, while also paying tribute to the role that ultimately led him to Marvel Studios. 

In an Instagram story yesterday, Evans expressed his gratitude for getting a chance to step back into the MCU, saying, "Thank you to Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and Shawn Levy for letting me be a part of such an incredible movie! They’re three of the nicest guys you’ll ever meet. Special thank you to Ryan for making it all happen.

Playing Johnny again was a dream come true and he’ll always have a special place in my heart."

Check out his post below:

0108-ADBA-50-A0-406-A-9216-2-DA5619-C8317-1-105-c

In our review, we said, "Deadpool & Wolverine is the ultimate Marvel movie, a non-stop blockbuster entertainer with a heart of red and gold. Ryan Reynolds is truly Marvel Jesus, breathing new life into the MCU and resurrecting the X-Man himself Hugh Jackman for one of the most wildly enjoyable comic book movies ever, with both delivering all-time performances that will go down in the CBM history books. Don’t head to the theater expecting answers about the future of the X-Men in the MCU or any of the larger ramifications on the Sacred Timeline, just walk in expecting a good time with Deadpool and Wolverine - maybe grab a popcorn bucket - and, trust me, you’ll walk out extremely happy."

Shawn Levy directs “Deadpool & Wolverine,” which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. “Deadpool & Wolverine” is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Marvel Studios’ “Deadpool & Wolverine” delivers the ultimate team-up throwdown on July 26.

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: Ryan Reynolds Shares Still Of Merc's Future And Says "I Know Why [SPOILER] Was Crying"
Wolverine Co-Creator Roy Thomas Says My Name Should Have Come First On DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Credit
Wolverine Co-Creator Roy Thomas Says "My Name Should Have Come First" On DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Credit
Goldboink
Goldboink - 8/1/2024, 10:11 AM
That was the best, especially the post credits scene. Love that guy.
TheLobster
TheLobster - 8/1/2024, 10:15 AM
Haha holy shit girl - you’re crazy!
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 8/1/2024, 10:16 AM
Hopefully that'll shut up the people saying he filmed those scenes separately
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 8/1/2024, 11:05 AM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - My guess, it won't, and claim was photoshopped into that image too
TheRogue
TheRogue - 8/1/2024, 10:19 AM
@VectorSigma.

What will you say next I wonder? You argued they were in seperate scenes? What next?
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/1/2024, 10:26 AM
@TheRogue - funny that i juat downloaded a torrent copy and rewatched those scenes.

Bts puctures are different from the final movie.

ALL of Evans'scenes didnt have Jackman and Reynolda anywhere near him.

A BTS photo showing them together is different. The final cut of the film is different.

This actually makes me more critical of the marvel process as these kinda of things result from an adhoc script and changes on them happens even during post prod that they need reshoots and most of the time, the actors have different commitments so they cant shoot together again.

In comparison, you wont awe that happen under a Gunn movie. He even shot the gotg xmas special back 2 back with gotg3. The script is well polished he doesnt need these kinds of fakery.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 8/1/2024, 10:29 AM
@vectorsigma - You have officialy lost it.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/1/2024, 10:32 AM
@TheRogue - and just to add. Id imagine the original shoots didnt have dp and wolverine tied up together. Because why are they the only ones tied up and johnny was just sitting there? There was a different version of that scene where they are all together for sure, but that wasnt in the final cut
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/1/2024, 10:35 AM
@TheRogue - "You have officialy lost it."

Why say that? Because i can see the BS scenes?

This is a film relying on cameos to lift it. The best they can do is at least make them all be together in at least some scenes. But no. It is EVERY scene.

Thor, elektra, blade, gambit, all faked. The only real interaction was wolverine and laura.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 8/1/2024, 10:36 AM
@vectorsigma - You are [frick]ing all over the place. What are you talking about. The set photo is right [frick]ing there. They touch and everything in the [frick]ing movie.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 8/1/2024, 10:36 AM
@vectorsigma - Lmao we have the evidence you are wrong. Take the L and shut the holy [frick] up.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 8/1/2024, 10:41 AM
@vectorsigma
In the end-credits scene they are all there.
DTor91
DTor91 - 8/1/2024, 10:41 AM
@vectorsigma - WAITED for this to drop just to see more of your idiocy.

And crazy stuff too, more photos are out there showing BUILT SETS and all…but surely that’s all fake too.

Wild stuff for admitting to piracy too. You really do just spend all day on your computer. Explains a LOT.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/1/2024, 10:43 AM
@TheRogue - i just said bts photos are differe t from the final cut.

And again, this doesnt look well for me as it says a lot on the "throwing in the wall" marvel process right now with all the reshoots.

Lets compare again.

Nwh was shot during covid. And there are great scenes there where maguire, garfield and holland are together. Even zendaya and batalon were also there. In the hs lab scene.

We are not in covid anymore so these kinds of aporoach cheapens the cameo fest.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 8/1/2024, 10:45 AM
@vectorsigma - THEY WERE AT SET. THEY WERE THERE. YOU WERE WRONG!!!

User Comment Image

[frick]ing hell.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/1/2024, 10:48 AM
@DTor91 - lolz, it is actually more iditic to be excited on these fake cameos.

Again, i just said that bts pictures are different from the final cut.

I literslly said "all of evans' scenes in the film, he is nowhere near the two". How can you misunderstand that and call itnidiocy?

Yeah i am always in a computer and in my mom's basement. I watched the film twice already that i just need to torrent it to prove youg guys (again) wrong on this.
Fogs
Fogs - 8/1/2024, 10:50 AM
@TheRogue - heyyy he was there just visiting the set in his F4 costume, doesn't mean he filmed that day! 😂🤣
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/1/2024, 10:50 AM
@TheRogue - how hard it is to get "THE MOVIE didnt have them together on all scenes"?
TheRogue
TheRogue - 8/1/2024, 10:51 AM
@vectorsigma - User Comment Image

They were on set togethor. At all scenes.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/1/2024, 10:53 AM
@Doomsday8888 - i dont think so.reposting the below

Id imagine the original shoots didnt have dp and wolverine tied up together. Because why are they the only ones tied up and johnny was just sitting there? There was a different version of that scene where they are all together for sure, but that wasnt in the final cut
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/1/2024, 10:54 AM
@Fogs - reposting

This actually makes me more critical of the marvel process as these kinda of things result from an adhoc script and changes on them happens even during post prod that they need reshoots and most of the time, the actors have different commitments so they cant shoot together again
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/1/2024, 10:55 AM
@TheRogue - now you are trolling.

I was busy and you tagged me.

And now you cant maintain a good discussion.

Just watch it again. I already did multiple times
TheRogue
TheRogue - 8/1/2024, 10:57 AM
@vectorsigma - You're a joke man. Everyone can see it now. You've fallen off.

Just admit you were wrong next time
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/1/2024, 11:00 AM
@TheRogue - i admit when im wrong.

I admit my BO prediction for this as wrong.

I admit xmen 97 being great and i was wrong.

You need to learn it sometimes, this instance is a good chance
Spoken
Spoken - 8/1/2024, 11:01 AM
@vectorsigma - I just can't imagine the thought process or scheduling if they literally have Chris Evans on set with Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, all in wardrobe and makeup, to say...ALRIGHT LET'S SHOOT THEIR SCENES SEPARATE...

YOU MEAN...they shot this scene of them talking inside this ORB looking prison right, but shot all these actors separately from the set? Yet this image refutes your claim, despite you saying "well it may have changed in the final cut"

It would make ZERO SENSE, based on this picture from a timing perspective (since with filmmaking time is usually not on your side) that they were able to film all of Johnny's scenes, without the two main actors, when this picture shows the main two actors, IN COSTUME...IN MAKEUP, ON SET, WITH JOHNNY. They shot for TWO DAYS, so you mean to tell me they managed to get a set pic, of everyone in costume in said scene and Shawn Levy was like "ALRIGHT GUYS, SEPARATE!"

There is literally NO WAY they shot them separately and given the after credits sequence, there is ZERO chance they added Johnny like a copy and paste job. Deadpool literally hugs Johnny. He was literally on set, all of them.

Stop comparing this to MoM's set, which had different circumstances and a different time (literally two years ago)

Compare all you want, but your argument is becoming more and more invalid. The math ain't mathing because by your logic and knowledge (or lack thereof of how this scene was shot) you clearly are basing this off previous movies which you said they shot during "COVID" right? When was MoM shot? Oh that's right 2021! When was D&W shot? 2023. Different time, different circumstances.

They shot the scene together...argument over. Grasp straws for something else please, I'm embarrassed for you with reading your comments about this particular scene.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 8/1/2024, 11:02 AM
@vectorsigma - Well you cant wiggle your way out of a bo prediction being wrong. Its a number.

How convienent.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/1/2024, 11:05 AM
@Spoken - i gues reading my previous arguments in the thread first helps before countering it

I actually said that a scene with all of them together was shot, this picture is proof

But because marvel likes to change things and reshoot, the actors are not available anymore with other commitments so they just fake it
Spoken
Spoken - 8/1/2024, 11:11 AM
@vectorsigma - Okay but what is the point of this random factoid?

"But because marvel likes to change things and reshoot, the actors are not available anymore with other commitments so they just fake it"

Like who cares which scene was reshot or which actors were in it or not? Like seriously, grasping at straws would be an understatement with your argument.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/1/2024, 11:15 AM
@Spoken - i also said that i am critical of this marvel process as it tells how much they like to change the script and reshoot. Jarring and typically happens with a bad script which this movie has
Spoken
Spoken - 8/1/2024, 11:19 AM
@vectorsigma - But you are acting as if Marvel is the ONLY STUDIO that does this process. Not everything has to be by the T robotic to the script. Some things work, some may not. This is almost every blockbuster whether it is Marvel or not.

Mind you Iron Man was shot WITHOUT a script...think about that.
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 8/1/2024, 10:23 AM
I heard a rumor that Hugh might be coming back to play Sabertooth
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 8/1/2024, 10:32 AM
He love that he has a utility belt just to troll on him being Cap.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/1/2024, 11:01 AM
@IAmAHoot - yep plus the blue and the red taped wrists I think made it really seem like that was the case so it was a nice misdirect.
mountainman
mountainman - 8/1/2024, 10:44 AM
Would Pyro have been the “fireiest” cast member as he won the fire battle between the two of them?
Typhoon20
Typhoon20 - 8/1/2024, 10:55 AM
He will always be the best Chris.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/1/2024, 10:58 AM
Johnny is also written dumb to just fire off like that knowing pyro is just absorbing it.

Too little creativity on that fight scene. At least it made the boys giddy, right?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/1/2024, 11:00 AM
It was great to see Chris in that role again and he did well…

Him being revealed to be Johnny and not Cap got one of the biggest reactions at my screening!!.

User Comment Image
DeadClunge
DeadClunge - 8/1/2024, 11:12 AM
I don't know why I didn't see it coming but I burst out laughter when he flamed on.

