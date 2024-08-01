DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE's Fieriest Cast Member Shares BTS Photo & Reflects On His Special Role - SPOILERS

With each passing day, Deadpool & Wolverine is getting closer and closer to topping $1 billion at the global box office, which would be a well-earned achievement and the first time an X-Men movie has entered the billion-dollar club - and hopefully, a positive sign of things to come as we inch toward the mutant era.

Unless you've been living in an underground bunker, you probably know by now that the blockbuster Shawn Levy-directed film features numerous supporting characters that hadn't been revealed to the public prior to its release, namely X-23 (Dafne Keen), Elektra (Jennifer Garner), Blade (Wesley Snipes), and Gambit (Channing Tatum). However, there was also another major character that appeared slightly earlier in the film that has a long history of setting the box office on fire.

Long before he was dropping billion-dollar hit after billion-dollar hit as Captain America, Chris Evans got his big break as a mainstream movie star playing the fan-favorite Johnny Storm, a.k.a. the Fantastic Four's Human Torch, in a pair of Tim Story-directed pre-MCU Marvel adventures. While it seemed unlikely that he'd return to the role, especially after his iconic turn as Steve Rogers, Deadpool & Wolverine offered him an unique opportunity to work alongside pals Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, while also paying tribute to the role that ultimately led him to Marvel Studios.

In an Instagram story yesterday, Evans expressed his gratitude for getting a chance to step back into the MCU, saying, "Thank you to Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and Shawn Levy for letting me be a part of such an incredible movie! They’re three of the nicest guys you’ll ever meet. Special thank you to Ryan for making it all happen.

Playing Johnny again was a dream come true and he’ll always have a special place in my heart."

Check out his post below:

In our review, we said, "Deadpool & Wolverine is the ultimate Marvel movie, a non-stop blockbuster entertainer with a heart of red and gold. Ryan Reynolds is truly Marvel Jesus, breathing new life into the MCU and resurrecting the X-Man himself Hugh Jackman for one of the most wildly enjoyable comic book movies ever, with both delivering all-time performances that will go down in the CBM history books. Don’t head to the theater expecting answers about the future of the X-Men in the MCU or any of the larger ramifications on the Sacred Timeline, just walk in expecting a good time with Deadpool and Wolverine - maybe grab a popcorn bucket - and, trust me, you’ll walk out extremely happy."