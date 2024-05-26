HULK VS. WOLVERINE Fan Poster Delivers The MCU Battle We've All Been Waiting For

Deadpool & Wolverine will finally bring the Merc with the Mouth and Logan together, and while we're expecting heaps of cameos, there's one we know many of you are eager to see on screen this July.

In case it wasn't already obvious, we're talking about The Hulk. Wolverine debuted in the pages of The Incredible Hulk #180 for an unforgettable clash with the Jade Giant, and Marvel Studios now has the opportunity to recreate that somewhere in the Multiverse.

Offering us an idea of what it might look like is a new fan poster which sees Wolverine and The Hulk in the thick of battle.

As much as we'd love to see this in Deadpool & Wolverine, we wouldn't be surprised if Marvel Studios is saving this for Avengers: Secret Wars. Then again, with The Hulk brought to life with VFX, it might be easy enough to insert the Green Goliath into Wade Wilson and Logan's team-up.

Check out this cool Hulk vs. Wolverine poster in the X post below.

"I was on my way - I was just driving-– and literally just like a bolt of lightning came this knowing, deep in my gut, that I wanted to do this film with Ryan...for Deadpool and Wolverine to come together," Jackman recently said of his Marvel return. "And I swear to you, when I said I was done I really thought I was done."

"But, in the back of my head, ever since I saw Deadpool 1, I was like 'Those two characters together...' I knew it: I knew the fans wanted it. Ever since I put on the claws fans have talked about these two, so that had always been there, but I just knew."

"I literally could not wait to arrive; as soon as I arrived I rang Ryan and I said 'Let's do it.' Like, I hadn't rung my agent, no one," the actor added. "I had to ring my agent [after] and say 'Oh, by the way, I've just committed to a movie.' [Laughs]."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively and, as we mentioned above, even singer Taylor Swift among those rumoured to make an appearance.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.