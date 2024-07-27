In The Wake Of DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE's Box Office Success, Ryan Reynolds Says Goodbye To The Fox Universe

Taking to Twitter, Ryan Reynolds has said goodbye to the Fox Universe of Marvel superhero films.

Of course, MCU fans are convinced that Deadpool & Wolverine won't be the last we see of the Fox Universe, thanks to 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars. And there's a chance that they might turn up sooner as Marvel Studios quietly backs away from Kang the Conqueror and The Kang Dynasty in 2026's Avengers 5.

Still, who knows if this is indeed the last time will visit Earth-10005?

On social media, Reynolds wrote, "This isn’t just Deadpool saying ‘Oh, Hello’ to the MCU. It’s Deadpool – and Hugh, Shawn and me – saying farewell to a place and an era that literally made us."

"We are forever grateful to the fun, weird, uneven and risky world of 20th Century Fox. It was our origin story and we wouldn’t trade it for anything. And thank you to Kevin Feige and Disney for allowing us to share it."

In Marvel's Deadpool & Wolverine, Shawn Levy directs Hugh Jackman's Wolverine and Ryan Reynold's Deadpool in an MCU film that has been described as an epic, time-traveling, road-trip buddy film that will change the Marvel Cinematic Universe forever.

Joining Jackman and Reynolds are Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova (Professor X's evil twin), Matthew Macfadyen as the Time Variance Authority's Mr. Paradox, Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Rob Delaney as Peter Wisdom, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, and Shioli Kutsuna as Yukio.

Also appearing in supporting roles are Stefan Kapičić as Colossus, Lewis Tan as Shatterstar, Aaron Stanford as Pyro, Tyler Mane as Sabretooth, and Jennifer Garner as Elektra Natchios.

Deadpool & Wolverine opens in North American theaters on July 26.