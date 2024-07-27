In The Wake Of DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE's Box Office Success, Ryan Reynolds Says Goodbye To The Fox Universe

Deadpool & Wolverine star Ryan Reynolds shares a heartfelt social media post saying goodbye to the Fox Universe of Marvel superhero films.

By MarkJulian - Jul 27, 2024 05:07 PM EST
Taking to Twitter, Ryan Reynolds has said goodbye to the Fox Universe of Marvel superhero films.

Of course, MCU fans are convinced that Deadpool & Wolverine won't be the last we see of the Fox Universe, thanks to 2027's  Avengers: Secret Wars. And there's a chance that they might turn up sooner as Marvel Studios quietly backs away from Kang the Conqueror and The Kang Dynasty in 2026's Avengers 5.

Still, who knows if this is indeed the last time will visit Earth-10005? 

On social media, Reynolds wrote, "This isn’t just Deadpool saying ‘Oh, Hello’ to the MCU. It’s Deadpool – and Hugh, Shawn and me – saying farewell to a place and an era that literally made us."

"We are forever grateful to the fun, weird, uneven and risky world of 20th Century Fox. It was our origin story and we wouldn’t trade it for anything. And thank you to Kevin Feige and Disney for allowing us to share it."

In Marvel's Deadpool & Wolverine, Shawn Levy directs Hugh Jackman's Wolverine and Ryan Reynold's Deadpool in an MCU film that has been described as an epic, time-traveling, road-trip buddy film that will change the Marvel Cinematic Universe forever.

Joining Jackman and Reynolds are Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova (Professor X's evil twin), Matthew Macfadyen as the Time Variance Authority's Mr. Paradox,  Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Rob Delaney as Peter Wisdom,  Leslie Uggams as Blind Al,  Karan Soni as Dopinder,  Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, and Shioli Kutsuna as Yukio.

Also appearing in supporting roles are Stefan Kapičić as Colossus, Lewis Tan as Shatterstar, Aaron Stanford as Pyro, Tyler Mane as Sabretooth, and Jennifer Garner as Elektra Natchios.

 Deadpool & Wolverine opens in North American theaters on July 26.

Deadpool & Wolverine Synopsis: Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date – Deadpool & Wolverine. A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier… reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to – [frick]. Synopses are so [frick]ing stupid.

Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 7/27/2024, 5:42 PM
Hey, now Tatum being in that pic totally makes sense! LMFAO!
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/27/2024, 6:08 PM
@Doomsday8888 - He even wore the same T-Shirt at SDCC highlighting just how justified this promo pic now is.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 7/27/2024, 5:44 PM
And you felt it in the movie. During my watch, I was such a fan that I didn’t even realize all of the cameos were from Fox (not sure about who had Blade) until I got back to these threads.

When you read Ryan’s words, the movie is exactly what he said. Even though I’m not a fan of most of those movies in the Fox universe, I’m grateful for the 15-plus years. So many great actors and actresses came through.
Timerider
Timerider - 7/27/2024, 5:48 PM
@MyCoolYoung - New Line Cinema owned Blade, but NLC is owned by Warner Bros now.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 7/27/2024, 5:53 PM
@Timerider - wtf how that worked?
kg8817
kg8817 - 7/27/2024, 6:01 PM
@MyCoolYoung - because Marvel now owns Blade. So they can use him and cast Wesley and the audience fills in the blanks. They never mention Whistler or anything specific from those films.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 7/27/2024, 6:02 PM
@kg8817 - no I meant how the fuçk they ended up with his rights
Antitrollpatrol
Antitrollpatrol - 7/27/2024, 6:05 PM
@MyCoolYoung - blade is now owned by Disney which means they lapsed their contract so the rights reverted back to marvel/Disney. I'm just assuming this. Not sure about that character/trilogy though.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 7/27/2024, 6:07 PM
@Antitrollpatrol - I get that and know that. I’m basically saying marvel did some weird shit during that bankruptcy. Rights went in all kinds of ways
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/27/2024, 6:10 PM
@Antitrollpatrol - Even if they used Whistler, he technically debuted on the FOX network in the '90s Spider-Man cartoon.
MrMediocre
MrMediocre - 7/27/2024, 6:12 PM
@MyCoolYoung - most of those deals had a provision stating that the movie production companies needed to produce a film based on the property within a certain period of time, or the rights revert, which is what happened between Fox and Marvel with Daredevil.

If a movie isn't made in time, film rights revert.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/27/2024, 5:45 PM
Good [frick]ing riddance!
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/27/2024, 5:45 PM

Good move.

Having DP around to drop in whenever the MCU wants will be so great. (Hello Hulk and Thor)

Is there anyone that nut can't enrage and get into a ridiculous fight with?
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 7/27/2024, 5:46 PM
Did they all take this picture at the same time or was it some cut and paste finagling going on?
thewanderer
thewanderer - 7/27/2024, 6:02 PM
@WruceBayne - it was from Comic Con 2015. Real picture except for maybe Ryan being edited in. I honestly don’t remember if he was there.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/27/2024, 6:11 PM
@thewanderer - he was there I think. Deadpool was out the following year and was being promoted.
dracula
dracula - 7/27/2024, 5:48 PM
Well technically he is still in that universe

Guessing he will make the move in secret wars
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/27/2024, 5:54 PM
I know people dont like foxverse, but I do feel it had some W's. And its certainly melochonia for me. It always mcu, dc, and fox. Now its gone. It may have given us bad movies, but they had some level of enjoyment. It gave us deadpool, logan, the wolverine, xmen 2, and first class, and days of future past. Rest in peace.

User Comment Image
thewanderer
thewanderer - 7/27/2024, 6:03 PM
@TheRogue - I didn’t hate it at all.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 7/27/2024, 6:06 PM
@TheRogue - wait, is that a set photo? Because if so, I did not expect it to be that big
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/27/2024, 6:13 PM
@TheRogue - is Wolverine taking a shit on the 20th Century Fox logo?
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 7/27/2024, 5:57 PM
That little Fox tribute at the end made this Ol' chunk of coal a bit emotional. It's crazy how much time has passed since me and my buddies went to see the first X-Men. Nice to see them remind the world of how it all began.
Spoken
Spoken - 7/27/2024, 6:08 PM
@DarthOmega - I teared up.
dancingmonkey08
dancingmonkey08 - 7/27/2024, 6:12 PM
@DarthOmega - end of an era alright. and fans need to have respect for that era, without Fox and Sony saving comic book movies after Batman and Robin, we may have never gotten the MCU...I always remember that and give thanks for it....and while they did deliver crap, they also give us some damn good times at the cinema...I was getting misty-eyed at that video at the end
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 7/27/2024, 6:10 PM
I really don't think this is the last we've seen from 10005. Regardless, it has a good legacy and it's nice to see it be brought up already.

Wonder if we'll ever get an official timeline for it though. Would be nice to see it before Secret Wars, if it returns in that.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/27/2024, 6:10 PM
When Deadpool falls through the void for the first time, on his left you can see the actual Secret Wars comic
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/27/2024, 6:15 PM
@bobevanz - on the subject of easter eggs... What were those little purple creatures?

