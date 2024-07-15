Kevin Feige Confirms Plans For Second MCU Hall H Panel At SDCC Thursday; Teases Saturday Announcements

This year's San Diego Comic-Con kicks off on Wednesday, July 24, and runs until Sunday, July 28. Marvel Studios has already confirmed plans for a Hall H panel on Saturday, but Kevin Feige tells Deadline we're getting another on Thursday!

With Deadpool & Wolverine arriving in theaters that day, the threequel will take centre stage in a panel called "The Ultimate Deadpool & Wolverine Celebration Of Life."

How much do you want to bet we'll get some clarification about Wade Wilson and Logan's respective MCU futures to build excitement for the movie during its opening weekend?

"I think people know we’re going to be there on Saturday for our traditional Hall H panel with a lot of fun stuff to look at about our upcoming movies," the Marvel Studios President told the trade. "But what I don’t think people know is that we’re also going to be in Hall H on Thursday for the first time ever."

"Marvel Studios is going to be in Hall H twice during Comic-Con," he confirmed. "Thursday, of course, is the opening of Deadpool & Wolverine, so we’re going to be doing a fun Deadpool panel in Hall H to commemorate the opening and Shawn (Levy), Hugh (Jackman), Ryan (Reynolds) and I will be there."

Feige would go on to hype up some big announcements in San Diego and strongly suggested we'll get long-awaited clarification about what's next for the Multiverse Saga (after all, an awful lot has changed since they were last there in 2022).

"On the movie side, which I’m emotionally of course connected to, that’s where everything started for us," he enthused. "I remember showing clips of X-Men 2 for the first time before Hall H existed in San Diego Comic-Con and Sam Raimi with Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2, Spider-Man 3 and, of course, our Iron Man panel with Favreau and Downey Jr."

"We build movie schedules often times, and obviously with the pandemic and the strike that threw a wrench into it for a few years, but we’re able this time to get back to literally designing our film schedules around what we would have ready to show at Comic-Con, to announce and set the expectations and the tonality of what’s to come over the next couple of years."

"And that starts in Hall H," Feige continued. "I think Hall H has become such an iconic venue that people who’ve never been to Comic-Con know what Hall H is, or know that Hall H stands for the unveiling of important, fun pop culture moments."

