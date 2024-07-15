Kevin Feige Confirms Plans For Second MCU Hall H Panel At SDCC Thursday; Teases Saturday Announcements

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has revealed that there will be a second Comic-Con panel in San Diego next Thursday and hypes up what sounds like an epic Saturday for the studio. Read on for details!

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 15, 2024 02:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine
Source: Deadline

This year's San Diego Comic-Con kicks off on Wednesday, July 24, and runs until Sunday, July 28. Marvel Studios has already confirmed plans for a Hall H panel on Saturday, but Kevin Feige tells Deadline we're getting another on Thursday! 

With Deadpool & Wolverine arriving in theaters that day, the threequel will take centre stage in a panel called "The Ultimate Deadpool & Wolverine Celebration Of Life."

How much do you want to bet we'll get some clarification about Wade Wilson and Logan's respective MCU futures to build excitement for the movie during its opening weekend? 

"I think people know we’re going to be there on Saturday for our traditional Hall H panel with a lot of fun stuff to look at about our upcoming movies," the Marvel Studios President told the trade. "But what I don’t think people know is that we’re also going to be in Hall H on Thursday for the first time ever."

"Marvel Studios is going to be in Hall H twice during Comic-Con," he confirmed. "Thursday, of course, is the opening of Deadpool & Wolverine, so we’re going to be doing a fun Deadpool panel in Hall H to commemorate the opening and Shawn (Levy), Hugh (Jackman), Ryan (Reynolds) and I will be there."

Feige would go on to hype up some big announcements in San Diego and strongly suggested we'll get long-awaited clarification about what's next for the Multiverse Saga (after all, an awful lot has changed since they were last there in 2022). 

"On the movie side, which I’m emotionally of course connected to, that’s where everything started for us," he enthused. "I remember showing clips of X-Men 2 for the first time before Hall H existed in San Diego Comic-Con and Sam Raimi with Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2, Spider-Man 3 and, of course, our Iron Man panel with Favreau and Downey Jr."

"We build movie schedules often times, and obviously with the pandemic and the strike that threw a wrench into it for a few years, but we’re able this time to get back to literally designing our film schedules around what we would have ready to show at Comic-Con, to announce and set the expectations and the tonality of what’s to come over the next couple of years."

"And that starts in Hall H," Feige continued. "I think Hall H has become such an iconic venue that people who’ve never been to Comic-Con know what Hall H is, or know that Hall H stands for the unveiling of important, fun pop culture moments."

Stay tuned to ComicBookMovie.com this month for all the latest Deadpool & Wolverine and San Diego Comic-Con updates. 

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/15/2024, 2:36 PM
confirmed i'm first to comment.
Comicmoviejunki
Comicmoviejunki - 7/15/2024, 3:00 PM
@harryba11zack - confirmed I'm banging your mom
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/15/2024, 3:42 PM
@Comicmoviejunki - thought i heard some rumblings.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 7/15/2024, 2:43 PM
Prob announce dates for Avengers 7 & 8, and the movie to come right after those, which will be "Blade: Eternal Unmade"
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 7/15/2024, 2:44 PM
@ProfessorWhy - starring the corpse of Mahershala Ali
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 7/15/2024, 2:44 PM
Predictions

Trailers & Teaseers

Thunderbolts
Daredevil Born Again
Iron Heart

Concept Art / Titles

Fantastic Four
Blade
Spiderman 4
Wonder Man
Avengers 5

Annoucemnt / Breaking News

Shang Chi 2
Nova Show
Moon Knight s2
Ryan Gosling as Ghost Rider
Midnight Suns Movie
X-Men Movie
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/15/2024, 2:48 PM
@WakandaTech - could they have a less unexciting slate. Fire literally everyone.
TheRationalNerd
TheRationalNerd - 7/15/2024, 2:48 PM
@WakandaTech - very good theories!
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 7/15/2024, 2:58 PM
@TheRationalNerd -

Thanks

I think I might get like 80% right
Lokiwasright
Lokiwasright - 7/15/2024, 3:27 PM
@WakandaTech - Thor 5?
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/15/2024, 2:50 PM
HOW THE [frick] DO YOU GET TICKETS?! I've been trying for 5 years
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/15/2024, 3:13 PM
@bobevanz - Trade-in your kidney
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/15/2024, 3:24 PM
@FireandBlood - they do this random selection BS in the fall and it depends on how many people who already have tickets, who choose to not come back. It's rigged lol
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/15/2024, 2:57 PM
Sweet , can’t wait!!.

Hopefully we get some clarification about certain projects like Armor Wars ,Blade and Avengers films etc.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/15/2024, 3:06 PM
The country needs to heal before thinking in comiccon ..Feige please be real
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/15/2024, 3:13 PM
We’re gonna get a Daredevil trailer 🤗
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/15/2024, 3:47 PM
@FireandBlood - User Comment Image
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/15/2024, 3:25 PM
Ready for a Daredevil trailer at this point, but I'd be more than happy with a Thunderbolts teaser.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/15/2024, 3:33 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - Praying they spoil us with both 🙏🏾
RedFury
RedFury - 7/15/2024, 3:31 PM
I think people should temper their expectations on what we're going to get from Marvel at comic-con.

I really don't think they've got all their ducks in a row yet, so we'll most likely just get a bunch of stuff that has to do with content they've already filmed and haven't released, or stuff that's currently filming. I just don't see them going balls to the wall and announcing a ton of the stuff that we've been salivating for. It would be a smart call if they did to get the hype going, but I have my doubts.
gambgel
gambgel - 7/15/2024, 3:44 PM
If we dont get the X-Men film announcement, I'll burn Marvel offices lol

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

