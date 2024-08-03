LFG! DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Eyes $94 Million Second Weekend; New TV Spot Features [SPOILER]'s Cameo

Deadpool & Wolverine earned $28.3 million on Friday, suggesting it will end its second weekend in theaters with a massive $94 million. The movie has already surpassed the entire domestic run of Deadpool 2 ($324.6 million) and will be the highest-grossing R-Rated movie ever by the end of this weekend.

When it does so, it will also surpass the first Deadpool movie's $363 million domestic haul.

A drop of only -56% is phenomenal and Deadline's sources believe the threequel will end its North American run with a whopping $500 million. We're still waiting on international numbers but the current chatter among analysts points to an eventual global haul of at least $1.2 billion.

RelishMix, a company that analyzes activity across all major social platforms, tells the trade, "Exit chatter on Deadpool & Wolverine weave in and around the MCU, with fans whose expectations were met and exceeded: 'Having seen the movie a third time, I still want to watch it another time. Seeing the movie is doing well at the box office, smashing a record for a R-rated film, will Disney and Marvel finally realize the future? I hope so.'"

"Fans are also tipping their caps to the two leads, saying 'I’m watching this in cinema a few more times. Masterpiece. Exactly what a Marvel film should be. I didn’t think it was possible. Thank you, Ryan and Hugh.'"

Marvel Studios has also released a new TV spot touting Deadpool & Wolverine's box office success. In that, we get to see Chris Hemsworth's cameo as Thor in its entirety.

Ryan Reynolds has also taken to Instagram and X to share new stills and behind-the-scenes photos from the threequel. If you scroll through the post from the former, there's a fantastic shot of the actor standing side-by-side with Logan's skeleton!

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and Dafne Keen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.