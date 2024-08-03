LFG! DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Eyes $94 Million Second Weekend; New TV Spot Features [SPOILER]'s Cameo

LFG! DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Eyes $94 Million Second Weekend; New TV Spot Features [SPOILER]'s Cameo

The latest box office numbers are in for Deadpool & Wolverine, and the threequel's second weekend looks set to be every bit as incredible as the first. You can find more details on that after the jump...

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 03, 2024 03:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

Deadpool & Wolverine earned $28.3 million on Friday, suggesting it will end its second weekend in theaters with a massive $94 million. The movie has already surpassed the entire domestic run of Deadpool 2 ($324.6 million) and will be the highest-grossing R-Rated movie ever by the end of this weekend.

When it does so, it will also surpass the first Deadpool movie's $363 million domestic haul. 

A drop of only -56% is phenomenal and Deadline's sources believe the threequel will end its North American run with a whopping $500 million. We're still waiting on international numbers but the current chatter among analysts points to an eventual global haul of at least $1.2 billion. 

RelishMix, a company that analyzes activity across all major social platforms, tells the trade, "Exit chatter on Deadpool & Wolverine weave in and around the MCU, with fans whose expectations were met and exceeded: 'Having seen the movie a third time, I still want to watch it another time. Seeing the movie is doing well at the box office, smashing a record for a R-rated film, will Disney and Marvel finally realize the future? I hope so.'"

"Fans are also tipping their caps to the two leads, saying 'I’m watching this in cinema a few more times. Masterpiece. Exactly what a Marvel film should be. I didn’t think it was possible. Thank you, Ryan and Hugh.'"

Marvel Studios has also released a new TV spot touting Deadpool & Wolverine's box office success. In that, we get to see Chris Hemsworth's cameo as Thor in its entirety. 

Ryan Reynolds has also taken to Instagram and X to share new stills and behind-the-scenes photos from the threequel. If you scroll through the post from the former, there's a fantastic shot of the actor standing side-by-side with Logan's skeleton! 

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and Dafne Keen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.

DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Leaves Very Little Doubt About Wade Wilson's Sexual Orientation
Related:

DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Leaves Very Little Doubt About Wade Wilson's Sexual Orientation
DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE TV Spot Reveals Another Cameo As Movie Smashturbates BO Records - SPOILERS
Recommended For You:

DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE TV Spot Reveals Another Cameo As Movie "Smashturbates" BO Records - SPOILERS
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
TheRogue
TheRogue - 8/3/2024, 3:38 PM
I wonder if they make deadpool 4
Madman
Madman - 8/3/2024, 3:40 PM
@TheRogue - No way they don’t, or give us another DP teamup. The only way I see it not happening is if Reynolds doesn’t want to, but I’m under the impression he’s very game for the next 3-5 years
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 8/3/2024, 3:55 PM
@Madman - @TheRogue was being sarcastic.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 8/3/2024, 4:00 PM
@Lisa89 - Uh yeah.....yeah sure I was.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 8/3/2024, 4:13 PM
@Madman - What teamup would work though. Maybe he could teaumup with Andrews spiderman?
marvel72
marvel72 - 8/3/2024, 4:43 PM
@TheRogue - Maybe the next team up will be Deadpool and Spider-Man.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 8/3/2024, 4:47 PM
@marvel72 - I guess they could but I dont know. I dont know if Tom Holland would work with Deadpool. Plus deadpool slaughtering people might not fly with spiderman.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 8/3/2024, 3:40 PM
User Comment Image

From "B-B-But Ryan Reynolds is just a diva, bro!" to Marvel Jesus, lel.

Porgs gotta eat that.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 8/3/2024, 3:43 PM
Thread's theme song:
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 8/3/2024, 3:42 PM
Where is he?! Tag him guys. You know the guy who called this a flop!
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 8/3/2024, 3:55 PM
@SonOfAGif - You're either talking about that one guy or that other one guy.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 8/3/2024, 3:56 PM
@SonOfAGif - I'm just gonna go ahead and tag em both at once. @vectorFlopped
S8R8M
S8R8M - 8/3/2024, 3:45 PM
I am curious how deadpool will work in the Avengers. He will most likely get the only f-bomb.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 8/3/2024, 3:47 PM
@S8R8M - I can picture him saying things like "Well I call the only F-Bomb in this PG-13 movie. Don't worry, I'll pick the right moment" and completely use it at the wrong moment. Or wolverine using it and Deadpool going "What the shit! That was my F bomb!"
Spidey91
Spidey91 - 8/3/2024, 3:58 PM
@S8R8M - or maybe he'll be censored to hell and he'll be the only one to hear the blip
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/3/2024, 4:04 PM
@S8R8M - I'm sure he'll comment on how there's no blood on his katanas lol
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 8/3/2024, 4:19 PM
@Spidey91 - Running gag of an alarm going off or car backfiring or well timed cut to a new scene everytime he tries to use his f bomb would be about right :D

I do however think, in a team up, it is likely DP feels like DP without doing 4th wall breaks or f bombs and still work well.
marvel72
marvel72 - 8/3/2024, 4:46 PM
@S8R8M - They could do something where he gets a "bleep" whenever he swears, then have Deadpool reacting to the bleeps.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 8/3/2024, 4:50 PM
@marvel72 - That's.......actually a great idea
marvel72
marvel72 - 8/3/2024, 4:55 PM
@TheRogue -

User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/3/2024, 4:02 PM
Easy billion in three weeks. They really needed this, time to start a streak like the good old days. What a movie slate for the next two years!
https://discussingfilm.net/2024/05/16/all-major-film-release-dates-for-2025-2026-and-beyond/
Who said theaters are dead? Lmao now watch the 90 day exclusive window come back, [frick] that 30 day streaming BS. You see movies in theaters like it was intended 👊
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 8/3/2024, 4:03 PM
Movie gets better with every viewing. At first I thought it was the best movie ever with a weak-ass script and now I don't even think that script is all that weak. It's a decent serviceable script.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 8/3/2024, 4:26 PM
@ObserverIO - Nah the script sucks, but its good.

Well at least they set up and the finale sucks.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/3/2024, 4:25 PM
Cool , it’s nice to to see it’s continued success especially since it’s a solid film!!.

User Comment Image

Honestly , the lack of big competition till Alien:Romulus has helped it too…

It’s not overcrowded at the movies right now so everyone’s not vying for the audiences attention.
S8R8M
S8R8M - 8/3/2024, 4:37 PM
Just watching X2. As Logan, Rogue, Iceman & Pyro escape.
Pyro puts on the car stereo and it's Nsync - bye bye bye
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 8/3/2024, 4:39 PM
Only 500 mil domestic? 😂😂😂🫢
marvel72
marvel72 - 8/3/2024, 4:56 PM
@YouFlopped -

Black Panther:Wakanda Forever $453,829,060

I guess this is massive in your eyes.
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 8/3/2024, 4:57 PM
In only one week wow

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder