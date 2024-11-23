MCU Rumor Round-Up: YOUNG AVENGERS Now Titled CHAMPIONS; Hugh Jackman Staying On As Wolverine, & More

Some new Marvel Cinematic Universe-related rumors are doing the rounds online tonight, including (potential) updates on Young Avengers, Hugh Jackman's tenure as Wolverine, and more...

By MarkCassidy - Nov 23, 2024 06:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

Quite a few MCU-related rumors are doing the rounds online this evening, and we've gathered 'em together in this handy round-up.

We'll start with Spider-Man 4, which Daniel Richtman claims is now on track to begin filming next August. The still-untitled movie will reportedly include Multiversal elements (which we have heard before), and "multiple villains." Nexus Point News also believes that the script is currently undergoing rewrites.

Richtman also backs up another recent rumor that Marvel Studios is planning to move forward with a Deadpool and Wolverine sequel. Before that, there's a good chance the Merc With a Mouth (Ryan Reynolds) and Logan (Hugh Jackman) will show up in Avengers: Secret Wars, and that may not be the last we see of Jackman as the iconic mutant hero.

Apparently, Jackman will be staying on as Wolverine in the MCU post-Secret Wars. This isn't the first time we've heard this, but it's starting to look more and more like we're in for a long wait to find out who will be taking over as the legendary X-Man.

Next up, both Richtman and NPN are reporting that the Young Avengers project that's currently in development will be a Disney+ series, and it may have been retitled Champions. There does tend to be at least some crossover between the Young Avengers and the Champions in the comics, but the latter's original line-up included Miles Morales (Spider-Man), a teenage version of the X-Men's Scott Summers (Cyclops), and Sam Alexander (Nova).

Speaking of Nova, NPN believes that the planned Disney+ series will focus on a young Richard Rider and a "team of Novas." Marvel's Brad Winderbaum previously described the project as an "amazing ensemble piece with a great cast of characters" that the show will have "shades of" both Star Trek and Battlestar Galactica.

Finally, we have a rumor of our own to add to the list. Following a recent report that Wesley Snipes is set to return to the MCU as Blade "sooner than we think," we've heard that there is talk of making the upcoming Blade reboot starring Mahershala Ali a Multiverse story that could feature both takes on the Daywalker.

If accurate, this might at least partially explain the movie being taken off Marvel's slate, and Eric Pearson being brought on for yet another script rewrite. Right now, the plan is to release the movie between Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

What do you make of these latest MCU rumors? Be sure to drop us a comment down below.

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: Dafne Keene's X-23 Gets A New Hot Toys Figure (And It Reveals Some Fun Easter Eggs)
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 11/23/2024, 6:04 PM
Unpopular Opinion: It’s Time for a new Wolverine
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/23/2024, 6:22 PM
@WruceBayne - I think that’s a popular opnion
TyrantBossMedia
TyrantBossMedia - 11/23/2024, 6:23 PM
@WruceBayne - That was my concern with Deadpool and Wolverine. While I liked Jackman, and I liked the variants angle was fun in DP and W....That would have been an ideal time for Marvel to perhaps premiere a new Wolverine.

It however leaves doors open that there are other variants of him out there, and we have yet to see the "616" variant (even though this really should be Earth-99999 because 616 is the comic book universe).

Regardless, They need a new Wolverine, but Marvel has proven to be continuously more lazy since the departure of Ike Perlmutter.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 11/23/2024, 6:26 PM
@WruceBayne - After Secret Wars they should recast everyone.

Black Panther is one of the only things that lends itself to a softboot where they can keep his supporting cast, as the older generation. Reboot everything else.
Polaris
Polaris - 11/23/2024, 6:07 PM
I said a while ago that YA should be called Champions if they don't make it soon, so this makes sense, but it could also be an educated guess.
Polaris
Polaris - 11/23/2024, 6:12 PM
@Polaris - No Miles, Nova or Cyclops, but there's Kamala and Ironheart. If Viv is in the Vision series, she could join too.
grif
grif - 11/23/2024, 6:07 PM
you guys paid for this.


MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 11/23/2024, 6:09 PM
Any fancasts for a younger Rider?
User Comment Image
Superspecialawesomeguy
Superspecialawesomeguy - 11/23/2024, 6:19 PM
"Apparently, Jackman will be staying on as Wolverine in the MCU post-Secret Wars."

User Comment Image

I love ya Hugh but it's about time we got some new blood in here.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 11/23/2024, 6:22 PM
Actually the original Champions were Iceman, Angel, Black Widow, Hercules and Ghost Rider. But nobody remembers.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 11/23/2024, 6:29 PM
@ObserverIO - I remember.
User Comment Image
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 11/23/2024, 6:33 PM
@ObserverIO - I did not know that.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 11/23/2024, 6:36 PM
@GeneralZod - User Comment Image
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 11/23/2024, 6:41 PM
@MarkCassidy - If you google Champions and go on the wikipedia page... you won't find it there either. It's a conspiracy I tell you! A conspiracy!!!
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
Polaris
Polaris - 11/23/2024, 6:23 PM
All this talk about a MCU reboot and I don't think it's happening at all. They're just going to use Secret Wars as a way to introduce mutants and keep bit and pieces from other universes (like F4). It's what they did in the comics the last time: the biggest change I remember was Miles becoming part of 616 instead of the ultimates.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/23/2024, 6:28 PM
@Polaris - yeah , it’s gonna be a soft reboot at best

Everything will remain the same with the exception of the FF being integrated into the MCU and mutants.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 11/23/2024, 6:44 PM
@Polaris - The difference there is the actors playing their characters don't get old and retire, die or worse, demand more money.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 11/23/2024, 6:31 PM
"Bboth Richtman and NPN are reporting that the Young Avengers project ... may have been retitled Champions." May have been? So it's a non-rumor rumor.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/23/2024, 6:32 PM
Champions is a better title then Young Avengers imo so if true then I’m glad they are going with that.

Also I love Hugh but please , let’s have a clean slate for the X-Men post SW and that includes Wolverine!!.

User Comment Image

Also Nova sounds fun!!.
GodHercules20
GodHercules20 - 11/23/2024, 6:32 PM
REBOOT OR GTFO
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/23/2024, 6:40 PM

Making Young Avengers another lousy D+ show instead of a bad movie (Hello The Marvels) is a good idea.

