MCU Rumor Round-Up: YOUNG AVENGERS Now Titled CHAMPIONS; Hugh Jackman Staying On As Wolverine, & More

Quite a few MCU-related rumors are doing the rounds online this evening, and we've gathered 'em together in this handy round-up.

We'll start with Spider-Man 4, which Daniel Richtman claims is now on track to begin filming next August. The still-untitled movie will reportedly include Multiversal elements (which we have heard before), and "multiple villains." Nexus Point News also believes that the script is currently undergoing rewrites.

Richtman also backs up another recent rumor that Marvel Studios is planning to move forward with a Deadpool and Wolverine sequel. Before that, there's a good chance the Merc With a Mouth (Ryan Reynolds) and Logan (Hugh Jackman) will show up in Avengers: Secret Wars, and that may not be the last we see of Jackman as the iconic mutant hero.

Apparently, Jackman will be staying on as Wolverine in the MCU post-Secret Wars. This isn't the first time we've heard this, but it's starting to look more and more like we're in for a long wait to find out who will be taking over as the legendary X-Man.

Next up, both Richtman and NPN are reporting that the Young Avengers project that's currently in development will be a Disney+ series, and it may have been retitled Champions. There does tend to be at least some crossover between the Young Avengers and the Champions in the comics, but the latter's original line-up included Miles Morales (Spider-Man), a teenage version of the X-Men's Scott Summers (Cyclops), and Sam Alexander (Nova).

Speaking of Nova, NPN believes that the planned Disney+ series will focus on a young Richard Rider and a "team of Novas." Marvel's Brad Winderbaum previously described the project as an "amazing ensemble piece with a great cast of characters" that the show will have "shades of" both Star Trek and Battlestar Galactica.

Finally, we have a rumor of our own to add to the list. Following a recent report that Wesley Snipes is set to return to the MCU as Blade "sooner than we think," we've heard that there is talk of making the upcoming Blade reboot starring Mahershala Ali a Multiverse story that could feature both takes on the Daywalker.

If accurate, this might at least partially explain the movie being taken off Marvel's slate, and Eric Pearson being brought on for yet another script rewrite. Right now, the plan is to release the movie between Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

What do you make of these latest MCU rumors? Be sure to drop us a comment down below.