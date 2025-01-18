RUMOR: Hugh Jackman Plans To Remain The MCU’s WOLVERINE For At Least Another Decade Including For New Trilogy

Deadpool & Wolverine was Marvel Studios’ first R-Rated movie and grossed over $1.3 billion. The threequel not only proved that not every MCU title needs to be PG-13 but served as a stark reminder of what a huge box office draw Hugh Jackman is when he unsheathes Logan’s claws.

That takes nothing away from Ryan Reynolds or Deadpool; however, Wolverine, like Spider-Man, remains one of Marvel’s most popular characters and when you combine that with Jackman’s take on the X-Man, interest only increases.

Much has been said about what Marvel Studios will do post-Avengers: Secret Wars. Jackman is bound to be a big part of that and Avengers: Doomsday but should the role then be recast or does Wolverine get put on the shelf for most (if not all) of the Mutant Saga? Few fans would complain about Henry Cavill taking over the role following his Deadpool & Wolverine cameo...even he’s not Jackman, though!

Either way, The Cavillrine might be out of luck because, according to scooper @MyTimeToShineH, the Australian actor is ”not even close to being done” and intends to play Wolverine for at least another 10 years.

It’s a wild claim, albeit one that’s pretty believable when you consider the fact Jackman actually looks at least 10 years younger than he really is (56) and is eager to be part of the MCU. After all, that rumoured Hulk vs. Wolverine movie doesn’t have the same appeal with someone else in the role, and Jackman must know there’s a lot of fun to be had - and money to be made - over the next decade if he continues suiting up.

The insider adds that Marvel Studios also wants a Deadpool & Wolverine trilogy, no great surprise after the last movie more than made up for a difficult 2023 with a record-breaking box office haul.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige was asked whether another actor could ever play Wolverine last July and responded:

"Yes. You know, Marvel is celebrating its 85th anniversary later this summer. That’s just the first 85 years, and Disney just celebrated 100 years as well. I think these characters will be around for another 100 years, long after all of us. So, for sure, there will be [eventually another actor as Wolverine]. I think it will be in a very different style and in a different way. I also think if somebody were to attempt to do a Hugh Jackman as Wolverine impression, that would be a pretty big mistake." "As comic readers know, there have been various and very, very different versions of these characters over the decades. It would be fun to explore different ones someday down the line. Again, we don’t have immediate plans by any means. But in the decades to come, I think it’s inevitable. If that happens, it would have to be a very different and bold reinterpretation of [the character] because no one will be as great as Hugh Jackman at doing his version of Wolverine."

That’s all well and good, but something tells us that if Feige gets the chance to keep Jackman on board for a little longer, he’s not going to miss out on making it happen. Whether that’s what is truly best for the hero heading into the MCU’s next Saga of storytelling is up for debate.

If the Multiverse still exists after Secret Wars, then that opens the door to a new Wolverine. There's also the likely possibility that X-23 or Daken could inherit the mantle in future stories.

How would you feel about Jackman potentially playing Wolverine for another decade? As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments section.