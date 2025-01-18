RUMOR: Hugh Jackman Plans To Remain The MCU’s WOLVERINE For At Least Another Decade Including For New Trilogy

If a new rumour is to be believed, Hugh Jackman plans to stick around as Wolverine well into the Mutant Saga and could even be part of a new Deadpool & Wolverine trilogy. You can find out more here...

By JoshWilding - Jan 18, 2025 07:01 PM EST
Deadpool & Wolverine was Marvel Studios’ first R-Rated movie and grossed over $1.3 billion. The threequel not only proved that not every MCU title needs to be PG-13 but served as a stark reminder of what a huge box office draw Hugh Jackman is when he unsheathes Logan’s claws.

That takes nothing away from Ryan Reynolds or Deadpool; however, Wolverine, like Spider-Man, remains one of Marvel’s most popular characters and when you combine that with Jackman’s take on the X-Man, interest only increases.

Much has been said about what Marvel Studios will do post-Avengers: Secret Wars. Jackman is bound to be a big part of that and Avengers: Doomsday but should the role then be recast or does Wolverine get put on the shelf for most (if not all) of the Mutant Saga? Few fans would complain about Henry Cavill taking over the role following his Deadpool & Wolverine cameo...even he’s not Jackman, though!

Either way, The Cavillrine might be out of luck because, according to scooper @MyTimeToShineH, the Australian actor is ”not even close to being done” and intends to play Wolverine for at least another 10 years.

It’s a wild claim, albeit one that’s pretty believable when you consider the fact Jackman actually looks at least 10 years younger than he really is (56) and is eager to be part of the MCU. After all, that rumoured Hulk vs. Wolverine movie doesn’t have the same appeal with someone else in the role, and Jackman must know there’s a lot of fun to be had - and money to be made - over the next decade if he continues suiting up.

The insider adds that Marvel Studios also wants a Deadpool & Wolverine trilogy, no great surprise after the last movie more than made up for a difficult 2023 with a record-breaking box office haul.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige was asked whether another actor could ever play Wolverine last July and responded:

"Yes. You know, Marvel is celebrating its 85th anniversary later this summer. That’s just the first 85 years, and Disney just celebrated 100 years as well. I think these characters will be around for another 100 years, long after all of us. So, for sure, there will be [eventually another actor as Wolverine]. I think it will be in a very different style and in a different way. I also think if somebody were to attempt to do a Hugh Jackman as Wolverine impression, that would be a pretty big mistake."

"As comic readers know, there have been various and very, very different versions of these characters over the decades. It would be fun to explore different ones someday down the line. Again, we don’t have immediate plans by any means. But in the decades to come, I think it’s inevitable. If that happens, it would have to be a very different and bold reinterpretation of [the character] because no one will be as great as Hugh Jackman at doing his version of Wolverine."

That’s all well and good, but something tells us that if Feige gets the chance to keep Jackman on board for a little longer, he’s not going to miss out on making it happen. Whether that’s what is truly best for the hero heading into the MCU’s next Saga of storytelling is up for debate.

If the Multiverse still exists after Secret Wars, then that opens the door to a new Wolverine. There's also the likely possibility that X-23 or Daken could inherit the mantle in future stories. 

How would you feel about Jackman potentially playing Wolverine for another decade? As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments section. 

Crtdacct2say
Crtdacct2say - 1/18/2025, 7:11 PM
Ewww
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 1/18/2025, 7:12 PM
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 1/18/2025, 7:18 PM
Hmmmm. Mixed feelings on this. I liked him in the role more than ever now that he is aged and grizzled looking, but he is getting pretty damn old. As long as he is still physically capable of getting in shape though, I guess it could work. Maybe end his run with a real Old Man Logan story.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 1/18/2025, 7:19 PM
👎I vote no. Tall and lanky the wolverine is not
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 1/18/2025, 7:20 PM
@ProfessorWhy - unless he becomes old man Logan for real, and we get the new Wolvie as well
Vigor
Vigor - 1/18/2025, 7:19 PM
This means we will have two wolverines. Similar to how it was in the comics after secret wars. Cool
Timerider
Timerider - 1/18/2025, 7:19 PM
90, lol
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/18/2025, 7:20 PM
TheLobster
TheLobster - 1/18/2025, 7:20 PM
Yay we can have a Wolverine pushing 70 - nice! Go Marvel!

Jfc
Arthorious
Arthorious - 1/18/2025, 7:32 PM
@TheLobster - channeling DC wanting to use Keaton as the main stay Batman before the regime change.
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 1/18/2025, 7:20 PM
“ After all, that rumoured Hulk vs. Wolverine movie doesn’t have the same appeal with someone else in the role”

Steel86
Steel86 - 1/18/2025, 7:21 PM
Hugh has the advantage of playing a character that looks older anyway. And I always remember RDJ was 42 when he started playing Iron Man and is back at 59 to play Doom.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/18/2025, 7:22 PM
JayLemle
JayLemle - 1/18/2025, 7:23 PM
That paycheck must be really nice. Hugh looks great as far as his physique goes. Keanu Reeves said his knees are a deciding factor in doing John Wick 5. But John Wick is a badass with a Dad Bod, too. Hugh's workout routing for these movies is probably crazy, and helps to preserve his health and strength. I remember seeing him bench 400lbs during training for Mangold's 1st Wolverine movie.

Dude is 56, so he's still in that good age range to run, jump, and punch to where it looks believable. John Wick is believable. Martin Lawrence in Bad Boys 3 and 4... not believable. That weight gain is very noticeable and distracting.
micvalpro
micvalpro - 1/18/2025, 7:30 PM
@JayLemle - Martin was his best in the last one, the best he’s been in a long time.
Arthorious
Arthorious - 1/18/2025, 7:40 PM
@JayLemle - I assume John Wick 5 would be a prequel, perhaps him and Donnie teaming up to take down another organization perhaps
micvalpro
micvalpro - 1/18/2025, 7:28 PM
I love Hugh, my son is named Logan after watching X-men in 2001, but the point of Marvel being their own thing was for them to do the characters right. To have them have their true origins and all be in the same universe. People want a proper MCU X-men already. Marvel already needs a reboot and now would be the perfect time to get things right again. Not stay stuck in the past.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 1/18/2025, 7:29 PM
I mean, fine. They weren't going to recast Logan after they brought Hugh into the MCU, so he may as well stick around.
Superspecialawesomeguy
Superspecialawesomeguy - 1/18/2025, 7:34 PM
Oh ffs of course he does, that alimony to his ex-wife isn't going to pay itself lmao.

Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 1/18/2025, 7:35 PM
This is just like watching an athlete stay around a year or two after they're way past their prime. Just let it go dude.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 1/18/2025, 7:41 PM
$$$$ talks. I can't sweat him. I can mock him, but I can't sweat him. Staying in that kind of shape at his age doesn't get any easier.
Mercwitham0uth
Mercwitham0uth - 1/18/2025, 7:44 PM
"They're gonna make him do this 'till he's 90" - Deadpool.
CAPTAINPINKEYE
CAPTAINPINKEYE - 1/18/2025, 7:45 PM
This is like Tyson still boxing
Razorface1
Razorface1 - 1/18/2025, 7:47 PM
Until he's 90
Fares
Fares - 1/18/2025, 7:50 PM
While I'd love to see a new Wolverine in the forseeable future, goddamit I have no problem with this if it turns out to be true.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 1/18/2025, 7:51 PM
WeaponXCII
WeaponXCII - 1/18/2025, 7:53 PM
alleverybody
alleverybody - 1/18/2025, 7:54 PM
They can probably do face replacement on stunt actors for all the physical stuff. Heck, even parts of D&W he was a full CG model.

Plus he’s got 50% of his net worth to make up for
TiberiousOmega
TiberiousOmega - 1/18/2025, 7:56 PM
The MCU needs to recast all of the Fox-Men, no matter how great they were or are. If they want to keep Hugh, put him in an Old-Man Logan trilogy of movies!!
S8R8M
S8R8M - 1/18/2025, 7:57 PM
Jackman = 1 billion
Reynolds = 300 million
Jackman all the way!
SethBullock
SethBullock - 1/18/2025, 8:02 PM
They should have recast all the X-Men and Fantastic Four characters first, show them to us in a few movies and begin the multiverse nostalgia cameo fest LATER, like they did with Spider-Man.
Thing94
Thing94 - 1/18/2025, 8:09 PM
You know what? Why not, lol
Forthas
Forthas - 1/18/2025, 8:10 PM
I guess the love triangle involving Sadie Sink's Jean Grey and Hugh Jackmans Wolverine will be a bit awkward. But seriously it is in these situations that streaming series could come in handy. They could do a chronicles of Old Man Logan set in the near future on Disney Plus and leave the main film universe to a new Wolverine. I hope they cast...

Paul Mescal
View Recorder