Ryan Reynolds Says Sewing Up Deadpool's Mouth In X-MEN ORIGINS: WOLVERINE Was "All-Time Foolish Studio Note"

The X-Men franchise reached a low point with 2006's The Last Stand, so it made all the sense in the world for 20th Century Fox to shift the spotlight to the team's most popular member in 2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

Unfortunately, that was another disappointment, particularly in regards to its portrayal of Deadpool. Still, the casting of Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson was met with great fanfare, and the actor did a great job with the character.

Despite that, there were several issues with this version (including the fact his mutant power seemed to be slicing bullets in half), and Fox seemed unsure of how to transform Wade into Deadpool. That's why he became Weapon XI, William Stryker's ultimate weapon to kill Wolverine.

He boasted a whole host of powers and was ultimately beheaded by Logan; however, a post-credits scene confirmed "Deadpool" survived, presumably setting the stage for what would have been another awful spin-off.

Talking to Variety about whether he feels Deadpool & Wolverine needs to make up for their last on-screen meeting, Reynolds said, "The first time we worked together on 'X-Men Origins: Wolverine,' it’s easy to say we got some things wrong. Deadpool sewing up his mouth was one of the all-time foolish studio notes."

"But at the same time, I’m so grateful for it. Hugh was a huge influence on me. It was the first time I saw how a movie star operates on set, and it defied all the preconceived notions for a movie star," the actor added. "He was so warm and welcoming. He made it safe to play. He knew every single person’s name."

One big difference in this team-up is the fact Deadpool and Wolverine will share the screen in an R-Rated adventure. Asked how young is too young to watch the threequel, Reynolds said, "So many kids have seen “Deadpool” and “Deadpool 2.” My own kids have seen it. And they came damaged."

"But it’s never rated R just to be rated R. A lot of it is just the character. The character is very crass. His brain is like a half-eaten omelet inside the skull of a 7-year-old. Don’t bring a 114-year-old, because that person will not leave alive. Anyone in a diaper."

Deadpool & Wolverine is unlikely to be the last time these two cross paths on screen as it sounds like there are already plans for them to reunite in an upcoming Avengers movie.

What did you think about Wade and Logan's team-up in X-Men Origins: Wolverine?