Ryan Reynolds Says Sewing Up Deadpool's Mouth In X-MEN ORIGINS: WOLVERINE Was "All-Time Foolish Studio Note"

Ryan Reynolds Says Sewing Up Deadpool's Mouth In X-MEN ORIGINS: WOLVERINE Was &quot;All-Time Foolish Studio Note&quot;

Ryan Reynolds has reflected on his role as "Deadpool" in 2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine and reveals how young is too young to watch the R-Rated Deadpool & Wolverine in theaters. Read on for details...

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 11, 2024 07:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine
Source: Variety

The X-Men franchise reached a low point with 2006's The Last Stand, so it made all the sense in the world for 20th Century Fox to shift the spotlight to the team's most popular member in 2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine

Unfortunately, that was another disappointment, particularly in regards to its portrayal of Deadpool. Still, the casting of Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson was met with great fanfare, and the actor did a great job with the character. 

Despite that, there were several issues with this version (including the fact his mutant power seemed to be slicing bullets in half), and Fox seemed unsure of how to transform Wade into Deadpool. That's why he became Weapon XI, William Stryker's ultimate weapon to kill Wolverine. 

He boasted a whole host of powers and was ultimately beheaded by Logan; however, a post-credits scene confirmed "Deadpool" survived, presumably setting the stage for what would have been another awful spin-off. 

Talking to Variety about whether he feels Deadpool & Wolverine needs to make up for their last on-screen meeting, Reynolds said, "The first time we worked together on 'X-Men Origins: Wolverine,' it’s easy to say we got some things wrong. Deadpool sewing up his mouth was one of the all-time foolish studio notes."

"But at the same time, I’m so grateful for it. Hugh was a huge influence on me. It was the first time I saw how a movie star operates on set, and it defied all the preconceived notions for a movie star," the actor added. "He was so warm and welcoming. He made it safe to play. He knew every single person’s name."

One big difference in this team-up is the fact Deadpool and Wolverine will share the screen in an R-Rated adventure. Asked how young is too young to watch the threequel, Reynolds said, "So many kids have seen “Deadpool” and “Deadpool 2.” My own kids have seen it. And they came damaged."

"But it’s never rated R just to be rated R. A lot of it is just the character. The character is very crass. His brain is like a half-eaten omelet inside the skull of a 7-year-old. Don’t bring a 114-year-old, because that person will not leave alive. Anyone in a diaper."

Deadpool & Wolverine is unlikely to be the last time these two cross paths on screen as it sounds like there are already plans for them to reunite in an upcoming Avengers movie

What did you think about Wade and Logan's team-up in X-Men Origins: Wolverine?

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Star Ryan Reynolds On Whether There's Any Romantic Tension Between Wade Wilson And Logan
Related:

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Star Ryan Reynolds On Whether There's Any Romantic Tension Between Wade Wilson And Logan
DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Stars Ryan Reynolds & Hugh Jackman On Their MCU Future And Upcoming AVENGERS Movies
Recommended For You:

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Stars Ryan Reynolds & Hugh Jackman On Their MCU Future And Upcoming AVENGERS Movies
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
mountainman
mountainman - 7/11/2024, 7:25 AM
I have the belief that if this final battle would have featured a more accurate Deadpool than what we got, this movie would not have been hated the way that it was. There were other issues for sure, but the disappointment of that Deadpool reveal was really what made everyone hate that movie.
Twenty23Three
Twenty23Three - 7/11/2024, 7:36 AM
@mountainman - see I tend to disagree, Deadpool wasn’t the general audience favourite until he got his movie. I honestly believe if the film up until that point had been any good, a silent ‘proto’ Deadpool, setting up actual Deadpool going forward would have worked just fine. Having him be full Deadpool at the end of that movie would have been so tonally jarring.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder