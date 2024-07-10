DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Stars Ryan Reynolds & Hugh Jackman On Their MCU Future And Upcoming AVENGERS Movies

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Stars Ryan Reynolds & Hugh Jackman On Their MCU Future And Upcoming AVENGERS Movies

Deadpool & Wolverine stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have addressed their respective MCU futures - specifically in regards to the next Avengers movies - and joke about the threequel's other title.

By JoshWilding - Jul 10, 2024 04:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine
Source: Variety

Variety recently caught up with Deadpool & Wolverine stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman and wasted no time asking the actors whether they'll next suit up in Marvel Studios' upcoming Avengers movies.

Rumours continue to swirl that Jackman intends to stick around for the duration of the Multiverse Saga, though we've heard very little about where the Merc with the Mouth may fit into those plans. 

Reynolds was first to answer by saying, "I don’t know. Yeah, we’ll see. Yeah." Frustratingly, Jackman was every bit as coy as he simply responded, "Clearly, this is our first major interview of this press tour. I’m not sure how to answer."

Shifting away from a team-up with Earth's Mightiest Heroes, Reynolds was quizzed on whether he believes he'll continue playing Deadpool after this threequel. The actor was first cast as Wade Wilson in 2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine and later got the chance to play a comic-accurate version in 2016's Deadpool. So, it's been a pretty lengthy stint! 

"I don’t know," the actor admitted. "I could see any version of it. I can imagine a solo movie, being part of an ensemble. I can imagine that this is also the last time. I never feel anything other than that."

Elsewhere in the conversation, Jackman was asked about stepping into Logan's iconic yellow and blue costume. 

"We had a couple of rounds of it. When we first started this in 1999, everyone was in black leather," he recalls. "Part of my brain was institutionalized that that’s the way it is. Then gradually watching the Marvel movies, I’m like, 'This actually looks cool.' As soon as I put it on, I couldn’t believe I never had before."

Reynolds adds, "I’ve never seen a crew reaction like that. We barely talked about the suit in the early development because it was a no-brainer. You don’t do this character now unless he’s in the suit."

The duo also had a fun exchange about whether the movie should be titled Deadpool & Wolverine or Wolverine & Deadpool:

Reynolds: Yeah, is it 'Deadpool 3' or is it 'Wolverine 10'? Certainly seniority, I mean, he’s 34 years older, so you want to take care of your elders.  

Jackman: I don’t care. [To Levy] It was sweet that you called it 'Wolverine & Deadpool.' I thought it was generous.   

Reynolds: [To Jackman] It’s actually called 'Deadpool & Wolverine.' I’m so sorry.   

Jackman: Wolverine obviously cares, because he would never be in a movie where it wasn’t called 'Wolverine & Deadpool.'

Wolverine & Deadpool Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.

Origame
Origame - 7/10/2024, 4:48 PM
I'd prefer this being like the end of everything fox related. But then again, they are desperate at this point. The movie clearly was just meant to be a fun goodbye to the fox characters then turned into this massively important film that'll "save the mcu".
mountainman
mountainman - 7/10/2024, 5:10 PM
@Origame - I can’t imagine they won’t have these characters show up more up to Secret Wars. Same with Toby and Andrew. They need some big names and characters to boost interest since many of the new Phase 4/5 characters haven’t resonated as much with people.
Origame
Origame - 7/10/2024, 5:15 PM
@mountainman - isn't it sad? Like we were at the point where we specifically wanted marvel to own everything so we wouldn't have to worry about the terrible fox and Sony characters and Canon. Now we're at the point where we only care about the latest mcu movie because it might have fox or Sony characters.
mountainman
mountainman - 7/10/2024, 5:28 PM
@Origame - It’s tough to be excited for the new MCU X-Men based on their recent track record. Maybe they see the popularity of X-Men 97 and give us accurate casting and characterization, but they would have to rebuild audience trust in order to receive it.

It will be interesting if this is the 2nd highest earner of the multiverse saga though.

1st place - Sony movie
2nd place - Movie featuring Fox characters

It certainly says something. But are they listening?
Origame
Origame - 7/10/2024, 5:37 PM
@mountainman - sony hilariously is doing so much better than marvel post endgame. Venom 2 outgrossed all 3 pandemic mcu movies, no way home was a Sony film and Sony got almost all the money from that, across the spiderverse did incredibly well in relation to it's budget while marvel keeps over inflating their budgets to the point their best case scenario has been to break even, and even the biggest laughing stocks for Sony such as morbius and madame web didn't damage Sony that much compared to quantumania and the marvels because their budgets were basically nonexistent.
HerrmanM
HerrmanM - 7/10/2024, 4:49 PM
imagine them tag teaming me, ufff a boy can dream!
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/10/2024, 4:51 PM
Imagine then tag team Kevin Feige AI .
A red cap can drim
VISIONaryNPa1
VISIONaryNPa1 - 7/10/2024, 4:53 PM
Their banter is a saving grace.
narrow290
narrow290 - 7/10/2024, 4:57 PM
OT: Anyone collect Marvel legends, Mezco or Mafex figures?
HerrmanM
HerrmanM - 7/10/2024, 5:02 PM
@narrow290 - my mom does
StSteven
StSteven - 7/10/2024, 5:03 PM
@narrow290 - I collect the Marvel Legends figs, but only if I find them on clearance at Walmart or Target (I've got a bunch of them stacked up in a corner of my movie room). But I'm not super into them like I am with my Transformers collection. That is getting... out of control 😉.
HerrmanM
HerrmanM - 7/10/2024, 5:07 PM
@StSteven - you not a real collector! my mom goes on marvel legend hunts and buys em all!!!
narrow290
narrow290 - 7/10/2024, 5:11 PM
@HerrmanM - Tell her to hit me up. You bout to have a "Black guy" for a stepdad
HerrmanM
HerrmanM - 7/10/2024, 5:13 PM
@narrow290 - mmm step daddy, im stuck in my toy bin again...
narrow290
narrow290 - 7/10/2024, 5:16 PM
@HerrmanM - 💀💀😭😭
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/10/2024, 5:23 PM
@narrow290 - They're action figures! but I'll give you a pass because you didn't include Hot Toys.
StSteven
StSteven - 7/10/2024, 5:54 PM
@HerrmanM - If by "real collector" you mean do I spread them all over the floor and make snow angels in them, then that's only with the TFs. My beautiful beautiful TFs. Mmmmm...
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/10/2024, 5:05 PM
Idk about Deadpool , I could see Reynolds sticking around post Secret Wars if the MCU does soft reboot or not (even perhaps get more solo adventures?).

However Jackman I think will likely be in Secret Wars in this and that will be the end for him until we get a new actor for MCU Logan…

Wes Chatham please!!.

User Comment Image
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 7/10/2024, 5:13 PM
@TheVisionary25 - yeah, I doubt Jackman will stick around as well. Do hope we get to see him share the screen with RDJ and Maguire in Secret Wars before that though
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/10/2024, 5:17 PM
@bkmeijer1 - I feel like we will

