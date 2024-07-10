DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Stars Ryan Reynolds & Hugh Jackman On Their MCU Future And Upcoming AVENGERS Movies

Variety recently caught up with Deadpool & Wolverine stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman and wasted no time asking the actors whether they'll next suit up in Marvel Studios' upcoming Avengers movies.

Rumours continue to swirl that Jackman intends to stick around for the duration of the Multiverse Saga, though we've heard very little about where the Merc with the Mouth may fit into those plans.

Reynolds was first to answer by saying, "I don’t know. Yeah, we’ll see. Yeah." Frustratingly, Jackman was every bit as coy as he simply responded, "Clearly, this is our first major interview of this press tour. I’m not sure how to answer."

Shifting away from a team-up with Earth's Mightiest Heroes, Reynolds was quizzed on whether he believes he'll continue playing Deadpool after this threequel. The actor was first cast as Wade Wilson in 2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine and later got the chance to play a comic-accurate version in 2016's Deadpool. So, it's been a pretty lengthy stint!

"I don’t know," the actor admitted. "I could see any version of it. I can imagine a solo movie, being part of an ensemble. I can imagine that this is also the last time. I never feel anything other than that."

Elsewhere in the conversation, Jackman was asked about stepping into Logan's iconic yellow and blue costume.

"We had a couple of rounds of it. When we first started this in 1999, everyone was in black leather," he recalls. "Part of my brain was institutionalized that that’s the way it is. Then gradually watching the Marvel movies, I’m like, 'This actually looks cool.' As soon as I put it on, I couldn’t believe I never had before."

Reynolds adds, "I’ve never seen a crew reaction like that. We barely talked about the suit in the early development because it was a no-brainer. You don’t do this character now unless he’s in the suit."

The duo also had a fun exchange about whether the movie should be titled Deadpool & Wolverine or Wolverine & Deadpool:

Reynolds: Yeah, is it 'Deadpool 3' or is it 'Wolverine 10'? Certainly seniority, I mean, he’s 34 years older, so you want to take care of your elders. Jackman: I don’t care. [To Levy] It was sweet that you called it 'Wolverine & Deadpool.' I thought it was generous. Reynolds: [To Jackman] It’s actually called 'Deadpool & Wolverine.' I’m so sorry. Jackman: Wolverine obviously cares, because he would never be in a movie where it wasn’t called 'Wolverine & Deadpool.'