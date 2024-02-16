Was That Daniel Radcliffe In The Trailer For DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE? The Internet Thinks So

Late last year, it was rumored that Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe had been cast in Marvel Studios' Deadpool 3, which we now know is officially titled Deadpool & Wolverine. At the time, it was only reported that he'd been cast in a "secret role," though there were rumors that he'd be playing a variant of Wolverine. These rumors were accentuated by the fact that the 34-year-old actor was getting unusually buff.

Radcliffe repeatedly denied these reports, claiming that he only got buff because "I am obsessed." But the rumors persisted and now that we have an official trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine, the internet is certain that Radcliffe was shown at least once.

The renewed fervor stems from a single scene — a blink and you'll miss it moment — that occurs at 1:20 (watch below). As Deadpool walks through a casino he sees what looks like Wolverine from the back sitting at one of the tables. You'll notice he's wearing a white suit, the signature outfit worn by "Patch," Wolverine's alter ego.

This outfit coupled with the fact we only get a glimpse from behind has the internet abuzz that this isn't Hugh Jackman, but instead Daniel Radcliff.

My thoughts: this is Patch(of course) but not what you think. Remember in She-Hulk there was an article talking about a man with claws? And how Phase 4 introduced Madripoor? This is the original MCU’s Logan. Not the one from Fox. And he’ll be played by someone else, not Jackman. pic.twitter.com/jLzTYrGtbE — It Was All a Dream, I Used to Read Wizard Magazine (@UpToTASK) February 12, 2024

In Marvel Comics, Patch is the identity that Wolverine takes on when entering the criminal underworld in Madripoor. He not only dons a white suit but also an eye patch.Madripoor, a diplomatic safe haven for criminals, was featured in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and also mentioned in Moon Knight and Echo.

Daniel Radcliffe as 'Patch' 👀 pic.twitter.com/gONCae9A7T — X-Men Film News (@XMenFilmNews) February 13, 2024

If that does indeed turn out to be Radcliffe as a variant of the adamantium-clawed mutant, then it remains to be seen how large of an impact he'll have on the film and the MCU as a whole. Will it merely be a cameo or could he be the MCU's version of Wolverine moving forward beyond Wolverine & Deadpool?

Radcliffe was asked about the possibility of playing Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe back in 2022, but shut down the idea, telling GQ, "I just don't ever want to get locked into something that I am not sure I will be able to love the same amount the whole time."

So what do you think? Is that Daniel Radcliffe as Patch in the trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine, and if so, is it something you are excited about?