Was That Daniel Radcliffe In The Trailer For DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE? The Internet Thinks So

Previous rumors and a brief moment in the recent Deadpool & Wolverine have fans convinced that Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe is playing a variant of Wolverine in the movie.

By MattIsForReal - Feb 16, 2024 07:02 AM EST
Late last year, it was rumored that Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe had been cast in Marvel Studios' Deadpool 3, which we now know is officially titled Deadpool & Wolverine. At the time, it was only reported that he'd been cast in a "secret role," though there were rumors that he'd be playing a variant of Wolverine. These rumors were accentuated by the fact that the 34-year-old actor was getting unusually buff.

Radcliffe repeatedly denied these reports, claiming that he only got buff because "I am obsessed." But the rumors persisted and now that we have an official trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine, the internet is certain that Radcliffe was shown at least once.

The renewed fervor stems from a single scene — a blink and you'll miss it moment — that occurs at 1:20 (watch below). As Deadpool walks through a casino he sees what looks like Wolverine from the back sitting at one of the tables. You'll notice he's wearing a white suit, the signature outfit worn by "Patch," Wolverine's alter ego.

This outfit coupled with the fact we only get a glimpse from behind has the internet abuzz that this isn't Hugh Jackman, but instead Daniel Radcliff.

In Marvel Comics, Patch is the identity that Wolverine takes on when entering the criminal underworld in Madripoor. He not only dons a white suit but also an eye patch.Madripoor, a diplomatic safe haven for criminals, was featured in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and also mentioned in Moon Knight and Echo

If that does indeed turn out to be Radcliffe as a variant of the adamantium-clawed mutant, then it remains to be seen how large of an impact he'll have on the film and the MCU as a whole. Will it merely be a cameo or could he be the MCU's version of Wolverine moving forward beyond Wolverine & Deadpool?

Radcliffe was asked about the possibility of playing Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe back in 2022, but shut down the idea, telling GQ, "I just don't ever want to get locked into something that I am not sure I will be able to love the same amount the whole time."

So what do you think? Is that Daniel Radcliffe as Patch in the trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine, and if so, is it something you are excited about?

Moriakum - 2/16/2024, 7:53 AM
I say it´s Danny DeVitto.


It´s Jackman. Just stop with nonsense Twitter rumors.
MattIsForReal - 2/16/2024, 7:55 AM
@Moriakum - After the cameos in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness anything is possible!
Goldboink - 2/16/2024, 7:59 AM
Origame - 2/16/2024, 7:57 AM
In fairness, a wolverine variant in a Deadpool movie is the perfect place for Radcliffe to play the role.

I still don't get why people are so convinced he'd be good for the role. All he has is being short.
MattIsForReal - 2/16/2024, 7:59 AM
@Origame - He's also hairy and muscular lol
Origame - 2/16/2024, 8:03 AM
@MattIsForReal - hairy? Yes. Muscular? Not really. He's more shredded than buff.

But even then, it's the acting part I'm talking about.
xfan320 - 2/16/2024, 8:06 AM
@Origame - AND he's a good age to take on the role for more than a few appearances, and he's a really good actor who likes to keep his audience guessing as to where his performances will go next.
Origame - 2/16/2024, 8:14 AM
@xfan320 - plenty of actors are young. In fact, the actor playing superman now is younger than him. And is honestly a better fit for wolverine in my opinion.

Also, being a good actor isn't enough if the roles don't match. Meryl Streep is a good actor, but you're not gonna recommend her for the role.

Plus, if he likes to keep people guessing on his next role, isn't that more reason he probably won't play wolverine? Everyone's wanting him for the role.
DocSpock - 2/16/2024, 8:05 AM

At this point, who cares?

I am in Deadpool rumors overload dementia.

But I will be there getting wasted on day one for this expected insanity.
xfan320 - 2/16/2024, 8:08 AM
It could be a body double, but it definitely doesn't appear to be Jackman's build or hair...

harryba11zack - 2/16/2024, 8:12 AM
Michael cera maybe? the dude got completely ripped last year.
Weekenddad - 2/16/2024, 8:18 AM
Gabimaru - 2/16/2024, 8:13 AM
Wow a whole article for a back shot.

