BLACK ADAM Star Dwayne "The Rock" Transforms Into Live-Action Maui In First MOANA Set Photos

Despite receiving largely mixed reviews for many of its live-action remakes, Disney continues to forge ahead with more adaptations of its most beloved classics. Next up is 2026's Moana, a reimagining of the 2016 movie that follows this Thanksgiving's animated Moana 2.

While Auli'i Cravalho will continue voicing the Disney Animation Moana, she'll pass the reins to newcomer Catherine Laga'aia for this live-action redo, with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson reprising his role as Maui.

Cravalho's recasting makes sense due to her age, though it's hard to imagine anyone else playing the character given the way the pro wrestler made the demigod his own.

As we first reported on Toonado.com, a first look at Johnson on set alongside Laga'aia has surfaced on social media today. Rocking the tattoos, long hair, and grass skirt, the actor looks like he's stepped straight out of the 2016 animated movie...even if it is a little jarring to see the character brought to life in this setting.

These shots come after a recently released official behind-the-scenes image showcasing Maui's magic fish hook and Moana's canoe.

"I’m really excited to embrace this character because Moana is one of my favorites," the 17-year-old Laga'aia said when she was cast. "My grandfather comes from Fa‘aala, Palauli, in Savai‘i. And my grandmother is from Leulumoega Tuai on the main island of ‘Upolu in Samoa."

"I’m honored to have an opportunity to celebrate Samoa and all Pacific Island peoples, and to represent young girls who look like me."

Thomas Kail, who directed Hamilton on Broadway and Disney+, helms this version of Moana and added, "I am thrilled to have met Catherine, Rena, Frankie and John through this casting process. I am humbled by this opportunity, and I cannot wait to all be on set together. And there’s no better pair to be in a canoe with than Catherine and Dwayne - actually, trio: Heihei is ready, too."

Johnson is producing Moana as is Lin-Manuel Miranda, who wrote the original songs. Cravalho also takes on that role, ensuring she's keeping a close eye on her most famous role's evolution on screen. The supporting cast includes John Tui as Chief Tui, Frankie Adams as Sina, and Rena Owen as Gramma Tala.

Moana is set to be released in theaters on July 10, 2026.