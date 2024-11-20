BLACK ADAM Star Dwayne "The Rock" Transforms Into Live-Action Maui In First MOANA Set Photos

The first photos from the set of Disney's upcoming Moana remake have found their way online, offering fans a first look at Dwayne Johnson's Maui alongside newcomer Catherine Laga'aia as the lead character.

By JoshWilding - Nov 20, 2024 10:11 AM EST
Despite receiving largely mixed reviews for many of its live-action remakes, Disney continues to forge ahead with more adaptations of its most beloved classics. Next up is 2026's Moana, a reimagining of the 2016 movie that follows this Thanksgiving's animated Moana 2.

While Auli'i Cravalho will continue voicing the Disney Animation Moana, she'll pass the reins to newcomer Catherine Laga'aia for this live-action redo, with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson reprising his role as Maui.

Cravalho's recasting makes sense due to her age, though it's hard to imagine anyone else playing the character given the way the pro wrestler made the demigod his own.

As we first reported on Toonado.com, a first look at Johnson on set alongside Laga'aia has surfaced on social media today. Rocking the tattoos, long hair, and grass skirt, the actor looks like he's stepped straight out of the 2016 animated movie...even if it is a little jarring to see the character brought to life in this setting. 

These shots come after a recently released official behind-the-scenes image showcasing Maui's magic fish hook and Moana's canoe. 

"I’m really excited to embrace this character because Moana is one of my favorites," the 17-year-old Laga'aia said when she was cast. "My grandfather comes from Fa‘aala, Palauli, in Savai‘i. And my grandmother is from Leulumoega Tuai on the main island of ‘Upolu in Samoa."

"I’m honored to have an opportunity to celebrate Samoa and all Pacific Island peoples, and to represent young girls who look like me."

Thomas Kail, who directed Hamilton on Broadway and Disney+, helms this version of Moana and added, "I am thrilled to have met Catherine, Rena, Frankie and John through this casting process. I am humbled by this opportunity, and I cannot wait to all be on set together. And there’s no better pair to be in a canoe with than Catherine and Dwayne - actually, trio: Heihei is ready, too."

Johnson is producing Moana as is Lin-Manuel Miranda, who wrote the original songs. Cravalho also takes on that role, ensuring she's keeping a close eye on her most famous role's evolution on screen. The supporting cast includes John Tui as Chief Tui, Frankie Adams as Sina, and Rena Owen as Gramma Tala.

Moana is set to be released in theaters on July 10, 2026. 

DirkLargepeck
DirkLargepeck - 11/20/2024, 10:23 AM
Why? Why why why? So pointless.
DianaGohan
DianaGohan - 11/20/2024, 10:45 AM
@DirkLargepeck - Because Black Adam didn't do well enough for Dwayne Johnson to start spearheading HIS view of the DC Live Action Universe he wanted another more major project he could have control over that made him look super amazing. And Moana is still technically the last NEW Disney Animated movie to do really well critically and box office wise in theaters (Encanto due to still pandemic issues only made back it's money in streaming and Ralph Breaks the Internet and Frozen II are SEQUELS) so Disney still desperate to wring money out of the idea of doing live action remakes agreed to this one even though yeah even compared to most live action remakes there is sadly little point other then money.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 11/20/2024, 10:24 AM
he got that scorpion king in him
User Comment Image
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 11/20/2024, 10:25 AM
Two IPs that actually could benefit from a live action adaptation are Atlantis and Treasure Planet, but are always ignored.
LeBronStan
LeBronStan - 11/20/2024, 10:54 AM
@Urubrodi - I always wondered why the never tried remaking the animated films that didn't do well but have developed a cult following (probably answered my own question lol). I would love to see something with Treasure Planet,Atlantis, Dinosaur, The Black Cauldron, etc.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 11/20/2024, 10:59 AM
@LeBronStan - Plus all the movies you mentioned although they are animated movies that can be enjoyed by anyone, they were not written in a way to target kids if that makes sense. Treasure Planet and Atlantis for example could be amazing live action Sci-fi movies while The Black Cauldron a great dark fantasy. Moana is pretty great imo but it's your standard Disney musical that appeals mostly to kids (and it's extremely recent to justify any sort of remake).
FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 11/20/2024, 10:31 AM
Eh, your welcome?
S8R8M
S8R8M - 11/20/2024, 10:32 AM
Looks weird haha
Matador
Matador - 11/20/2024, 10:34 AM
When DC takeover failed there's always Disney.

User Comment Image
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 11/20/2024, 10:36 AM
Like every movie he takes part in, it just looks like The Rock cosplaying as someone else. I've never seen him in a movie where he disappears into the role. Heath Ledger for example is nowhere to be seen in his Joker portrayal, you only see the Joker.
CoHost
CoHost - 11/20/2024, 11:21 AM
@TheJok3r - Or Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow. You don't see Depp cosplaying, you see Sparrow.
V
V - 11/20/2024, 10:49 AM
Why the rock look like he is wearing a body suit? Maybe it's cause they took those photos from a flip phone?
Conquistador
Conquistador - 11/20/2024, 11:11 AM
@V - I was just thinking the same thing. He looks padded out. MYbe to make him look more plump than ripped. But he still looks pretty shredded to me.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 11/20/2024, 10:52 AM
Making animation movies right before adapting them into live action a couple of years later is like releasing the pre-visual animation storyboards as a movie before releasing the same thing after its filmed
PapaBear562
PapaBear562 - 11/20/2024, 10:55 AM
He looks like the Scorpion King, but with all the tattoos.
FinnishDude
FinnishDude - 11/20/2024, 10:56 AM
It's amazing how popular Rock is, how much he gets paid by a role and the size of his ego, yet he has not a single genuily great movie or iconic role under his belt.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 11/20/2024, 11:10 AM
@FinnishDude - I think that's a bit unfair, the Jumanji movies for example are pretty great imo. He is definitely not a great actor, but he has a few entertaining movies/roles. He only knows how to play one type of character, but that one type of character works for certain movies.

