Is A New PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN Movie Getting Ready To Set Sail At Disney?

The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise is currently in uncharted waters, with multiple projects in development but no definitive course set for its future.

Disney and longtime Pirates producer Jerry Bruckheimer are reportedly exploring two main creative directions, but a final decision has yet to be made.

One path is a complete reboot, penned by Jeff Nathanson (Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, Dead Men Tell No Tales), which would introduce an entirely new cast and storyline.

The other is a spin-off led by a female protagonist, with Margot Robbie (Barbie, The Suicide Squad) rumored to star and Christina Hodson (Bumblebee, The Flash) handling the script.

While both projects remain in active development, the studio has yet to commit to either as the official next chapter. Meanwhile, a third possibility has entered the conversation, one that could reunite original cast members.

During a recent appearance on the British talk show This Morning [via SFX Magazine], Orlando Bloom, who played Will Turner in the original films, hinted at a potential return alongside co-stars Johnny Depp and Keira Knightley.

“There’s been all kinds of things,” Bloom said. “Who knows? There’s been talk. I can’t say anything at the moment, because I really don’t know. I think they’re trying to work out what it would all look like. I, personally, think it would be great to get the band back together. That would be great. But there are always different ideas, so we’ll see where it lands.”

In a separate interview with ScreenRant, Jerry Bruckheimer confirmed that a script is being written, and one that reunites some of the veteran Pirates cast.

"We’re working on a screenplay. Hopefully we’ll get it right — and then we’ll make it. We really want to make it, that’s for sure," said the Hollywood heavyweight.

When asked if it would be a reboot with an all-new cast, he teased, "Well, not all new actors. We’ll have some back. I’m not going to tell you which ones — you’ll have to guess."

To date, the franchise has produced five live-action films, with the most recent, Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017), introducing Brenton Thwaites as Henry Turner, the son of Elizabeth Swann and Will Turner.

Bruckheimer has also previously suggested that while a reboot would focus on new characters, there’s still room for legacy players to return, possibly as a way to bridge the gap between the old saga and a fresh storyline.

As Disney weighs its options, fans are left wondering: Should the studio chart a bold new course with a clean reboot, follow the potential of a Margot Robbie-led spin-off, or return to its roots with the original crew? Or could a blend of fresh faces and beloved veterans strike the perfect balance?