Is A New PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN Movie Getting Ready To Set Sail At Disney?

Is A New PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN Movie Getting Ready To Set Sail At Disney?

Orlando Bloom and producer Jerry Bruckheimer tease that behind-the-scenes plans are in motion for another Pirates of the Caribbean movie!

News
By MarkJulian - Jun 18, 2025 07:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Disney
Source: SFFGazette.com

The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise is currently in uncharted waters, with multiple projects in development but no definitive course set for its future.

Disney and longtime Pirates producer Jerry Bruckheimer are reportedly exploring two main creative directions, but a final decision has yet to be made.

One path is a complete reboot, penned by Jeff Nathanson (Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, Dead Men Tell No Tales), which would introduce an entirely new cast and storyline.

The other is a spin-off led by a female protagonist, with Margot Robbie (Barbie, The Suicide Squad) rumored to star and Christina Hodson (Bumblebee, The Flash) handling the script.

While both projects remain in active development, the studio has yet to commit to either as the official next chapter. Meanwhile, a third possibility has entered the conversation, one that could reunite original cast members.

During a recent appearance on the British talk show This Morning [via SFX Magazine], Orlando Bloom, who played Will Turner in the original films, hinted at a potential return alongside co-stars Johnny Depp and Keira Knightley.

There’s been all kinds of things,” Bloom said. “Who knows? There’s been talk. I can’t say anything at the moment, because I really don’t know. I think they’re trying to work out what it would all look like. I, personally, think it would be great to get the band back together. That would be great. But there are always different ideas, so we’ll see where it lands.”

In a separate interview with ScreenRant, Jerry Bruckheimer confirmed that a script is being written, and one that reunites some of the veteran Pirates cast.

"We’re working on a screenplay. Hopefully we’ll get it right — and then we’ll make it. We really want to make it, that’s for sure," said the Hollywood heavyweight.

When asked if it would be a reboot with an all-new cast, he teased, "Well, not all new actors. We’ll have some back. I’m not going to tell you which ones — you’ll have to guess."

To date, the franchise has produced five live-action films, with the most recent, Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017), introducing Brenton Thwaites as Henry Turner, the son of Elizabeth Swann and Will Turner.

Bruckheimer has also previously suggested that while a reboot would focus on new characters, there’s still room for legacy players to return, possibly as a way to bridge the gap between the old saga and a fresh storyline.

As Disney weighs its options, fans are left wondering: Should the studio chart a bold new course with a clean reboot, follow the potential of a Margot Robbie-led spin-off, or return to its roots with the original crew? Or could a blend of fresh faces and beloved veterans strike the perfect balance?

Pixar's ELIO And F1: THE MOVIE's Rotten Tomatoes Scores Have Been Revealed
Related:

Pixar's ELIO And F1: THE MOVIE's Rotten Tomatoes Scores Have Been Revealed
SNOW WHITE Hits Disney+ Tomorrow After Finishing Box Office Run As One Of Disney's Lowest Grossing Remakes
Recommended For You:

SNOW WHITE Hits Disney+ Tomorrow After Finishing Box Office Run As One Of Disney's Lowest Grossing Remakes

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
OgHerManM
OgHerManM - 6/18/2025, 8:06 PM
What else can you do with these movies really. Johnny is old and bloated. He can’t play it the same way he did if he comes back. It needs to be refreshed.
TheWinkler
TheWinkler - 6/18/2025, 8:08 PM
It was a failing franchise long before Depp said he'd never return. The atmosphere of those first 3 was so great, but it only declined after.

I'd be interested in a reboot, but its not something I'm dying to see.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/18/2025, 8:13 PM
Johnny will need to revitalize his old coke habit for this one.
Gambito
Gambito - 6/18/2025, 8:17 PM
The stage is set up perfect for a sixth movie being a soft reboot. Get rid of the terrible actor that played will turner son and keep Jack sparrow exactly as you expect him to be old and bloated and drunk out of his mind that would be so great .The problem with the fifth movie is that they tried to do that but they didn’t have any good characters/actors to anchor (no pun intended) the movie so jack ended up in the forefront again despite his role in the story being supporting really. The Margot Robbie idea is great but you need to keep Jack Sparrow to truly sell it, it would be a disaster if they didn’t
TheShellyMan
TheShellyMan - 6/18/2025, 8:19 PM
I'm curious if this is the one that Margot Robbie will be starring in.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 6/18/2025, 8:23 PM
"Orlando Bloom and producer Jerry Bruckheimer tease that behind-the-scenes plans are in motion for another Pirates of the Caribbean movie!"

User Comment Image
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 6/19/2025, 5:42 AM
@Feralwookiee - Money
mountainman
mountainman - 6/18/2025, 9:06 PM
They should definitely go with the female led version. That’ll 100% light the box office on fire.
dagenspear
dagenspear - 6/19/2025, 1:58 AM
@mountainman - Jenna Ortega playing Jack Sparrow's daughter, I think could be entertaining.
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 6/18/2025, 9:45 PM
Was never a fan of these. I know tons of people will enjoy it, but I can’t see another one being a big success.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 6/19/2025, 5:45 AM
@TheNewYorker - The last 2 made over a billion. Plus, people will be interested seeing Depp back in the role after all the legal battle he went through. It will do well enough.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 6/18/2025, 10:12 PM
Dont care what they do as long as Jack Sparrow is back...He is the only thing worth my admission
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 6/18/2025, 10:42 PM
If Depp isn’t back, despite him maybe not even being able to play the role like he used to, then it’s pointless.

What more proof does Disney want that if they just make up new characters, it’ll maybe tho 1/4 of the box office the originals made.


I think Johnny is getting old and loosing some of his rizz for the character, but if he’s back in any capacity, it’s 1 billion guaranteed.

How stupid can u be not to bring him back.
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 6/18/2025, 11:27 PM
@MisterDoctor217 - rizz you say? User Comment Image
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 6/18/2025, 11:35 PM
Whatever, only the first three are worth watching.

I only recently watched Rango, made by some of the same people from the PotC movies, notably Gore Verbinski, Hans Zimmer, Bill Nighy and Johnny Depp. That was fun. Loved the old western nods.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder