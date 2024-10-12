LILO AND STITCH: Disney Announces Release Date For Live-Action Remake With New Teaser Video

Walt Disney Studios has finally announced a theatrical release date for the live-action Lilo and Stitch movie, and we have a new look at "Experiment 626" in a brief teaser...

By MarkCassidy - Oct 12, 2024 08:10 AM EST
Source: Via Toonado.com

Walt Disney Studios has announced an official release date for the live-action Lilo & Stitch movie, while sharing a brief new look at everyone's favourite blue alien scurrying across the screen in a new teaser promo

The Mouse House's latest live-action remake is set to arrive on May 23, 2025, pitting it against Paramount’s Mission: Impossible 8. In addition, Freaky Friday sequel Freakier Friday will bow on August 8, 2025.

The original animated Lilo and Stitch focused on a young Hawaiian girl named Lilo Pelekai who forms a bond with a blue alien called Experiment 626, who was engineered to be a force of destruction. It wasn't considered one of the Mouse House's bigger hits from a box office standpoint, but it remains a very popular entry in Disney's library, having spawned three direct-to-video sequels and a 2003 TV series.

An early synopsis reads: "Lilo and Stitch tells the story of the bond formed between a lonely human girl named Lilo and a dog-like alien named Stitch, who is engineered to be a force of destruction. Pursuing aliens, social workers, and the idea of the bond of family figure into the proceedings."

Zach Galifianakis, Sydney Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Courtney B. Vance, and original animated movie voice actors Tia Carrere, Amy Hill, and Jason Scott Lee will also star. Chris Sanders will once again voice Stitch.

Dean Fleischer Camp (Marcel the Shell with Shoes On) directs Lilo & Stitch from a script by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright, based on a previous draft by Mike Van Wess. Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich are producing under their Rideback production banner.

Freakier Friday reunites original stars Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis as mother Tess and daughter Anna, who switch bodies for a day. Late Night director Nisha Ganatra is at the helm, and the story picks up with Anna having a daughter of her own. “As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice,” reads the synopsis.

Mark Harmon, Chad Michael Murray, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky and Rosalind Chao will also reprise their roles, with Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Manny Jacinto and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan joining the cast.

Check out some new promos for both movies at the links below.

Meanwhile over at Disney :)

MEEGA NALA KWEESTA!
Cool!!.

However putting Lilo & Stitch against MI:8 is a bit risky even if there is little to no crossover there so I can see the latter moving especially since they wouldn’t want a repeat of Dead Reckoning’s underperformance.

Anyway , Stitch looks good and I like the cast so I hope this turns out well given that Disney’s live action remakes have been a mixed bag for me…

Another pro in its favor is the director whose last film was critically acclaimed.

Also, I haven’t seen the 2003 version of Freaky Friday in awhile but I remember enjoying it as a kid so might give it a rewatch before the sequel comes out.

