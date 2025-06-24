"My F***ing Psychiatrist Has Seen Me Through It": Rachel Zegler Breaks Silence On SNOW WHITE Flopping

&quot;My F***ing Psychiatrist Has Seen Me Through It&quot;: Rachel Zegler Breaks Silence On SNOW WHITE Flopping

Shazam! Fury of the Gods star Rachel Zegler has broken her silence on being blamed for Snow White's failings, and the impact online vitriol has had on her since playing the iconic Disney Princess...

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 24, 2025 11:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Disney
Source: i-D (via Toonado.com)

Snow White made headlines for all the wrong reasons in the months leading up to its release. Ultimately, the movie opened to mostly negative reviews (39% on Rotten Tomatoes) and grossed only $205.6 million at the worldwide box office.

Lead star Rachel Zegler came under fire from the moment she was cast, largely because the Colombian-American actor didn't have skin as "white as snow." However, more controversy followed when she made what many felt were derogatory remarks about the animated 1937 classic, while her decision to write "free Palestine" alongside an X post with the remake's trailer also caused a stir. 

Things intensified after last year's U.S. elections when she declared, "F*** Donald Trump" on Instagram, and when i-D (via Toonado.com) asked Zegler about the perception that exists of her online, she replied, "It's interesting. It's really alarming at times."

"My compassion has no boundaries, is really what it is," she continued, "and my support for one cause does not denounce any others. That's always been at the core of who I am as a person. It's the way I was raised."

"There are obviously things that are at stake by being outspoken, but nothing is worth innocent lives," Zegler noted. "My heart doesn't have a fence around it, and if that is considered my downfall? There are worse things."

With Snow White's failings blamed on Zegler by some (which ignores the terrible creative decisions made from the start), the Shazam! Fury of the Gods star admits that it's been hard to deal with both the online hate and seeing a dream role quickly turn into a nightmare.

"My f***ing psychiatrist has seen me through all of it," she shared. "'What you're going through isn’t normal.' That sentence did such wonders for me in multiple situations in my life."

Zegler added that she's been medicated for anxiety as a result of her Snow White experience, "which was truly a game changer, because I just wasn't functioning. And I wanted to function in a way that made me feel confident in the way I was moving through the world."

Despite it all, Zegler doesn't wish to be seen as a victim. "I think a victim mindset is a choice, and I don't choose it," she stated. "I also don't choose nastiness in the face of it. I don't choose negativity in the face of it. I choose positivity and light and happiness. And I do believe at times, happiness is absolutely a choice, and every day I wake up and I think I'm very lucky to live the life I live."

Zegler has bounced back with Evita on London's West End, leaving Snow White behind her. Many actors have shaken off critical and box office flops with ease, and despite the social media storm, audiences and critics appeared to respond positively to her take on the Disney Princess.

Snow White is now streaming on Disney+.

28 YEARS LATER Takes In $60M Worldwide; ELIO Earns Pixar's Worst Debut Ever With Just $20M Domestic
Related:

28 YEARS LATER Takes In $60M Worldwide; ELIO Earns Pixar's Worst Debut Ever With Just $20M Domestic
Is A New PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN Movie Getting Ready To Set Sail At Disney?
Recommended For You:

Is A New PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN Movie Getting Ready To Set Sail At Disney?

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
1 2 3
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 6/24/2025, 11:07 AM
She's been brainwashed
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 6/24/2025, 11:10 AM
@AllsNotGood - you clearly wish.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 6/24/2025, 11:27 AM
@UltimaRex - and why would I want that. Please explain
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 6/24/2025, 11:29 AM
@AllsNotGood - so you can be "right".
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 6/24/2025, 12:22 PM
@UltimaRex - then please explain why she acted the way she did
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 6/24/2025, 12:27 PM
@UltimaRex - Like you have the answers. Dude you're just as dumb as she is. she is clearly young and entitled
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 6/24/2025, 12:27 PM
@AllsNotGood - because you're not.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 6/24/2025, 12:28 PM
@Gabimaru - you don't know the first thing about me.

Sit down.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 6/24/2025, 12:30 PM
@UltimaRex - we know enough about you. If it's nature I feel sorry for you if it's nurture I don't
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/24/2025, 12:32 PM
@Gabimaru - it's called having an opinion. You can choose to ignore it, just like I do with yours
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 6/24/2025, 12:33 PM
@UltimaRex - funny. how ironic that you know something about AllsNotGood comment? dude you're just as dumb as this hollyweirdos
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 6/24/2025, 12:33 PM
@AllsNotGood - no. You don't.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 6/24/2025, 12:35 PM
@Gabimaru - no. That shit is being spewed all over the Internet. It's obvious.

You've never seen someone like me.
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 6/24/2025, 12:36 PM
@bobevanz - User Comment Image
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 6/24/2025, 12:41 PM
@UltimaRex - "You've never seen someone like me."

User Comment Image
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 6/24/2025, 12:41 PM
She’s a massive douchebag.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 6/24/2025, 12:59 PM
@Gabimaru - I'm not surprised.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 6/24/2025, 11:09 AM
I’ll bet her therapist made more off of those sessions than Disney did off of the movie.
Nolanite
Nolanite - 6/24/2025, 11:16 AM
@FrankenDad -

Touche Dad.

Nolanite out
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 6/24/2025, 11:09 AM
Lol. CBM covering this movie as much as it has is embarrassing.
theBlackSquare
theBlackSquare - 6/24/2025, 11:14 AM
@regularmovieguy - Yep. A complete joke.
Patient2670
Patient2670 - 6/24/2025, 11:41 AM
@regularmovieguy - And yet the comments section is always full. Embarrassing? Maybe. Lucrative... yeah.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/24/2025, 12:34 PM
Rage bait is such a compelling way to make money. At least the mods got rid of hewhoshallnotbenamed
TyrantBossMedia
TyrantBossMedia - 6/24/2025, 1:03 PM
@regularmovieguy - You can tell it hurts Josh that the movie bombed.

It checked so many boxes for his political affiliation.
- Women heroine
- Minority Woman lead
- Does not insult dwarfs
- dismisses Toxic males
- Disney attempted critical armor
- and of course...pandering to Disney so he keeps getting his access
SteelGunZ
SteelGunZ - 6/24/2025, 11:13 AM
This woman is beyond special.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 6/24/2025, 11:20 AM
@SteelGunZ - Like the olympics.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 6/24/2025, 11:13 AM
hopefully her therapist recommends her to stop acting
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/24/2025, 11:24 AM
@Matchesz - Yeah. Her career is in so much trouble.

*checks notes*
thedrudo
thedrudo - 6/24/2025, 11:28 AM
@Lisa89 - Getting work and getting leads in major blockbuster projects - which was where her career was heading - are two very different things.
theBlackSquare
theBlackSquare - 6/24/2025, 11:35 AM
@Lisa89 - 100%. People hate her and she has no talent.

https://www.tiktok.com/@mickeyjotheatre/video/7517430669690309911

Oh this? No, she is clearly miming. The crowd? They're just waiting for a bus.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/24/2025, 11:36 AM
@thedrudo - If you don’t understand that getting the lead in a major West End production is the equivalent of “getting the lead in a major blockbuster project”, then you don’t know fuсk all about the entertainment industry.
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 6/24/2025, 11:18 AM
She's weird, a little goofy-looking, and definitely at least a little crazy, BUT this movie did not deserve the hate it got. The only people hating on it are people getting upset about things that don't matter.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 6/24/2025, 11:20 AM
@SummersEssex - Like plot and good storytelling? 🤣
Matchesz
Matchesz - 6/24/2025, 11:22 AM
@SummersEssex - i think people just expect more from movies now that its 2025 which to alot of us seem like the far future but in reality hollywood seems to be devolving
SteelGunZ
SteelGunZ - 6/24/2025, 11:25 AM
@Feralwookiee - FACTS!

LMAO
RealTurner
RealTurner - 6/24/2025, 11:42 AM
@SummersEssex - I watched it on D+. My kids had no interest in going to the cinema, or actually in watching it on D+ either. Anyway, she's actually good in it, can sing, and did what she could with the material. The material, however, was simply crap. The "bandits" were not needed, and the dwarves are nightmare fuel who also were hardly needed. It ping-pongs between tones and has a comedic resolution that feels like it was written by 3 ChatBots fighting each other.

It's hilarious that she's made out to be some kind of capable leader and yet she spends years *doing chores* in the castle, even though everyone knows she the princess, "because the Queen told her to?" Huh?

Not to mention the silly "the King and Queen used to bake apple pies and take them to people." LOL I wany my King to run the country. He can order a baker to make me a pie! Like James Gunn (I don't care if he's tweeting on the can!) he should have more important things to do!
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 6/24/2025, 12:07 PM
@SummersEssex - I think its her narcissism that turns most people off.
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 6/24/2025, 12:15 PM
@SummersEssex - This movie is the gold standard example of what happens when a celebrity goes out of their way to make their political opinions public and completely trash the people that dont agree with them.

She literally told over half the country not to go see her movie of they vote for Trump.

She got her wish.
Ikusa
Ikusa - 6/24/2025, 11:18 AM
User Comment Image
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 6/24/2025, 11:22 AM
But what did her exorcist have to say about all of this?
1 2 3

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder