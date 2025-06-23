28 YEARS LATER Takes In $60M Worldwide; ELIO Earns Pixar's Worst Debut Ever With Just $20M Domestic

Sony Pictures' 28 Years Later got off to a decent start at the box office with a $60 million global opening, but it's a much bleaker outlook for Disney/Pixar's Elio...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 23, 2025 06:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Disney
Source: Via FearHQ.com

Danny Boyle and Alex Garland's 28 Years Later is now in theaters, and the long-awaited sequel is off to a pretty good start at the global box office. According to the latest updates, the movie took in $30 million domestically and $30 million overseas, for a $60 million worldwide debut.

Not a bad result for an R-rated horror film with a reported production budget of $75 million, but it will be interesting to see how the movie continues to perform in the coming weeks. Reviews were excellent, but general audiences haven't really embraced 28 Years Later as wholeheartedly, and word of mouth may be key to continued box office success.

Universal/DreamWorks’ live-action How to Train Your Dragon remake held on to the No. 1 spot with a $37 million second weekend, but it's far less positive news for another family-friendly adventure which hit theaters this weekend.

Disney/Pixar’s Elio  took in just $21 million domestic and $35 million worldwide for the worst opening for a Pixar movie in history. With a reported budget of $150 million, things are not looking good for the animated film. What went wrong here? Reviews were positive, but Disney didn't exactly pull out all the stops when it came to marketing, which can't have helped.

As for Disney’s live-action Lilo & Stitch, the movie claimed fourth place with $9.7 million, bringing its total to $386.7 million domestic and $910 million worldwide (the $1 billion club is in sight).

You can check out a new featurette for 28 Years Later below, along with Hideo Kojima's thoughts on the movie.

According to the official synopsis, "It’s been almost three decades since the rage virus escaped a biological weapons laboratory, and now, still in a ruthlessly enforced quarantine, some have found ways to exist amidst the infected. One such group of survivors lives on a small island connected to the mainland by a single, heavily-defended causeway. When one of the group leaves the island on a mission into the dark heart of the mainland, he discovers secrets, wonders, and horrors that have mutated not only the infected but other survivors as well."

Did you see any of the above movies over the weekend? Let us know in the comments section down below.

Is A New PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN Movie Getting Ready To Set Sail At Disney?
CoHost
CoHost - 6/23/2025, 6:42 AM
"We want original movies!"

(skips original movie for a sequel)
IronSpider101
IronSpider101 - 6/23/2025, 6:57 AM
@CoHost - I don't think anybody knew it was a thing that existed. Also Pixar been phoning it in lately.
marvel72
marvel72 - 6/23/2025, 12:56 PM
@CoHost - Just like Disney Marvel and Disney Star Wars.....Pixar isn't what it use to be.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/23/2025, 6:47 AM
Was choosing between Elio and Dragons for the kid. The kid chose httyd

I take back what i said that this version is a cash grab. Even though it is a scene by scene recreation, i still enjoyed it like the first one. And the effort is really there.

I just hope the sequels will be different this time. And dont kill Stoic.

Too bad for Elio. Seems a more deserving movie to see than Lilo and stitch
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 6/23/2025, 7:02 AM
Wtf is Elio? I've seen no promotion for this film
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 6/23/2025, 7:10 AM
@SteviesRightFoo - Exactly. I barely heard of it.
TheUnworthyThor
TheUnworthyThor - 6/23/2025, 3:02 PM
@MarkCassidy - I just don’t get how that works. I only saw like 47 million commercials for Elio and I’m not exactly the target audience for the movie considering I’ve seen maybe three Pixar movies in my entire life. Was it just a highly targeted campaign that aimed in all the wrong directions?
Nolanite
Nolanite - 6/23/2025, 8:08 AM
The Fantastic Flop will flop just like Elio.

Mark my words...

TFFs trailer played in front of 28 Years Later and nobody in the theater seemed enthusiastic about it.

Some people even said "another one by Marvel that will fail" and "it looks stupid".

I couldn't have agreed more!

Nolanite out
TheUnworthyThor
TheUnworthyThor - 6/23/2025, 2:59 PM
@Nolanite - I never understand these kind of comments. What the hell does nobody seemed enthusiastic about a trailer mean? I just got back from a movie, nobody made a sound during any the trailers. I went to two movies last week and nobody had any discernible reactions to any of the trailers. Like besides a few laughs from funny trailers people just watch trailers every time I go to the movies (which is a lot). Like who is loudly expressing their opinions during the trailers? And if people are doing that to the point that you can actually hear them then why do you keep going to that movie theater? There are ones that police that kind of stuff.
ThorArms
ThorArms - 6/23/2025, 8:37 AM
Can't wait for people to complain in a few months when Pixar announces sequels to Cars and Toy Story
SATW42
SATW42 - 6/23/2025, 8:53 AM
So, Disney tanked this thing for some reason.

Absolutely zero advertising behind it. This isn't some failure for Disney because they clearly wanted it to come and go.

It has good reviews by both critics and viewers so it's not like they buried some crap project.

My best guess is outside of legacy sequels, Disney views Pixar as a Disney+ content studio now and they get theatrical releases so the people at Pixar don't publicly complain about being relegated to Disney+. (and so they can get awards nods)
Polaris
Polaris - 6/23/2025, 10:26 AM
@SATW42 - Yeah, it's weird the marketing was non-existent. I don't think they'd willingly lose money, but this feels like Disney going "see? Your movies don't do well in theaters so stop complaining"
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 6/23/2025, 9:29 AM
This is the first I am hearing about this Pixar movie. Epic fail.
SATW42
SATW42 - 6/23/2025, 10:42 AM
@TheFinestSmack - As I stated above, I think it's hard to call it a failure when I think it was a purposeful strategy to have it fail. I'm not a Disney apologist, and I think it's really shit for the folks at Pixar that they are doing this. But Disney seemed to want this to fail, so success?
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 6/23/2025, 11:10 AM
@SATW42 - You're probably right. Maybe this could be one of those tax write-off situations.
SATW42
SATW42 - 6/23/2025, 11:43 AM
@TheFinestSmack - it's probably a combination of that and the slow deterioration of how Disney views Pixar. Disney started making financially successful animated movies (Frozen, Zootopia, Moana, etc) and Pixar essentially became the little brother.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 6/23/2025, 10:21 AM
28 Years Later derailed the franchise for me. It had such inconsistent story telling and editing. The movie wasn't even consistent with itself. It felt like an Anthology film directed by three different people. The Alpha infected were some of the worst things about the movie along with the pregnancy scene and the karate ninjas. You could tell that Boyle despised 28 Weeks and wanted to ignore it entirely. But 28 Years made 28 Weeks look like the holy grail of the trilogy with how bad years was.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/23/2025, 1:21 PM
@SonOfAGif - that pregnancy scene was truly baffling
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 6/23/2025, 2:49 PM
@McMurdo - It was so immersive breaking that I was tempted to walk out of the theater. Not to mention the fact that the infected can suddenly mate now. There was just so much wrong with the movie.
warmachinerocks
warmachinerocks - 6/23/2025, 10:44 AM
It’s fascinating that people will groan and complain when a live action remake or sequel is announced, but make no efforts to see an original film. I never want to hear “they don’t make original movies anymore” because the general audience is incapable of leaving their comfort zone and watching anything that isn’t a safe bet.
SATW42
SATW42 - 6/23/2025, 11:46 AM
@warmachinerocks - which is hilarious, because what's a "safer bet" than Pixar? Even their misses are entirely watchable
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 6/23/2025, 12:12 PM
@warmachinerocks - User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/23/2025, 1:22 PM
@KennKathleen - Sinners was just From Dusk Till Dawn via period piece
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 6/23/2025, 1:31 PM
@McMurdo - User Comment Image


User Comment Image
GenD
GenD - 6/23/2025, 11:47 AM
Took my 7 year old daughter and 6 year old niece to see it .. and they were mostly scared. It was ok but probably more targeted towards preteen boys.
TheUnworthyThor
TheUnworthyThor - 6/23/2025, 2:48 PM
You hear people complain about Hollywood not making original movies just remakes and sequels. Then you see Lilo & Stitch and How To Train Your Dragon make all this money and an original better-reviewed movie tank. What’s Hollywood supposed to think? This is why we are getting more Toy Story and Incredibles.

