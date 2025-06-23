28 YEARS LATER Takes In $60M Worldwide; ELIO Earns Pixar's Worst Debut Ever With Just $20M Domestic

Danny Boyle and Alex Garland's 28 Years Later is now in theaters, and the long-awaited sequel is off to a pretty good start at the global box office. According to the latest updates, the movie took in $30 million domestically and $30 million overseas, for a $60 million worldwide debut.

Not a bad result for an R-rated horror film with a reported production budget of $75 million, but it will be interesting to see how the movie continues to perform in the coming weeks. Reviews were excellent, but general audiences haven't really embraced 28 Years Later as wholeheartedly, and word of mouth may be key to continued box office success.

Universal/DreamWorks’ live-action How to Train Your Dragon remake held on to the No. 1 spot with a $37 million second weekend, but it's far less positive news for another family-friendly adventure which hit theaters this weekend.

Disney/Pixar’s Elio took in just $21 million domestic and $35 million worldwide for the worst opening for a Pixar movie in history. With a reported budget of $150 million, things are not looking good for the animated film. What went wrong here? Reviews were positive, but Disney didn't exactly pull out all the stops when it came to marketing, which can't have helped.

As for Disney’s live-action Lilo & Stitch, the movie claimed fourth place with $9.7 million, bringing its total to $386.7 million domestic and $910 million worldwide (the $1 billion club is in sight).

You can check out a new featurette for 28 Years Later below, along with Hideo Kojima's thoughts on the movie.

According to the official synopsis, "It’s been almost three decades since the rage virus escaped a biological weapons laboratory, and now, still in a ruthlessly enforced quarantine, some have found ways to exist amidst the infected. One such group of survivors lives on a small island connected to the mainland by a single, heavily-defended causeway. When one of the group leaves the island on a mission into the dark heart of the mainland, he discovers secrets, wonders, and horrors that have mutated not only the infected but other survivors as well."

Did you see any of the above movies over the weekend? Let us know in the comments section down below.