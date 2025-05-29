LILO AND STITCH Has Already Outgrossed THUNDERBOLTS* At The Worldwide Box Office

After breaking the record for biggest Memorial Day opening weekend ever with a massive $183 million debut, Disney's Lilo and Stitch has now passed $400 million worldwide after playing in theaters for less than a week.

The Mouse House's latest live-action remake grossed an estimated $15.3M on Tuesday (from 4,410 locations), bringing its domestic total to just under $200 million. The last update put the movie's global cume at $392.7 million, but it will easily have passed the $400 million milestone by now (we'll bring you the latest figures later today).

This is something Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts didn't manage to accomplish after almost a month in theaters. The antihero team-up movie has now taken in around $360 million worldwide, and analysts believe it may end up costing the studio as much as $100 million after P&A costs are taken into account.

A big win for Disney after Snow White's underperformance, and a sign that we shouldn't be expecting an end to these live-action reimaginings anytime soon.

Have you been to see Lilo and Stitch? If so, what did you think? Let us know in the comments section down below.

#LiloAndStitch hitting triple #boxoffice milestones today breaking $200M domestic, $200M intl & $400M global! Totals thru TUE:



US/Canada $197.9M

Mexico $29.4M

UK $20.9M

Brazil $13.3M

France $12.2M

Italy $11.3M

China $10.2M

Germany $9.5M

Spain $7.4M

Australia $6.7M

INTL $194.8M

The new movie's synopsis reads: "Lilo and Stitch tells the story of the bond formed between a lonely human girl named Lilo and a dog-like alien named Stitch, who is engineered to be a force of destruction. Pursuing aliens, social workers, and the idea of the bond of family figure into the proceedings."

Newcomer Maia Kealoha is set to play Lilo, and Zach Galifianakis, Sydney Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Courtney B. Vance, and original animated movie voice actors Tia Carrere, Amy Hill, and Jason Scott Lee will also star. Chris Sanders will once again voice Stitch.

Dean Fleischer Camp (Marcel the Shell with Shoes On) directs Lilo & Stitch from a script by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright, based on a previous draft by Mike Van Wess. Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich are producing under their Rideback production banner.

chaotic duo 👯‍♀️



Get your tickets for #LiloAndStitch, only in theaters May 23! https://t.co/Nf5kNu0A2C pic.twitter.com/yWkoYgt1sb — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) May 6, 2025

