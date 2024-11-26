MOANA 2 Reviews Promise Disney Fans An "Okay" Sequel As Movie's Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Revealed

The review embargo for Disney Animation's Moana 2 has just lifted and the first wave of verdicts are good but definitely not great. The sequel started life as a Disney+ TV series before Disney CEO Bob Iger decided it should become a money-making feature and it appears this follow-up to the 2016 classic is somewhat lacking.

We'll start with the trades; in Variety's review, it's said that Moana 2 "is an okay movie, an above-average kiddie roller-coaster, and a piece of pure product in a way that the first 'Moana,' at its best, transcended." The Hollywood Reporter explains, "Moana 2 builds impressive action sequences on a relatively weak story...[it's] a musical where Lin-Manuel Miranda’s absence is unfortunately felt."

The songs not being as good as the first movie is a recurring theme throughout nearly every review, though there are said to be some catchy numbers.

The Wrap may have delivered the best summary with a review that states, "Maybe a future installment can build on what 'Moana 2' sets up, but this set up makes future installments a lot less appealing. It’s a generic, forgettable sequel wearing expensive blockbuster frippery. What can we possibly say, except 'No thank you?'"

Empire calls Moana 2, "A touch less fresh than the original, but this is still bursting with energy, emotion, warmth and imagination. It knows the way. " As for Total Film, they argue that, "There’s plenty to admire in the animation and rich mythology of the tale, but it rehashes many of the themes and plot points of the original leading to a fun but less vital movie."

"While Moana 2 may not reach the unreachable heights of its predecessor," reads Coming Soon's review, "this movie offers enough laughs and visual spectacle for the whole family. The animation is astounding, and everyone on this project brings passion and life to a long-overdue sequel."

The Iluminerdi states, "Moana 2 is a breathtaking adventure with stunning visuals, powerful performances, and a magical world that expands the lore we love - get ready to go beyond!" io9 was also a fan: "While we’ll always wonder what Moana‘s future would’ve looked like as a streaming TV series, Moana 2 more than makes the case for its transformation into a big-screen feature."

With these reviews counted, Moana 2 has a Rotten Tomatoes score: 72%. In comparison, Moana sits at 95%, making it one of Disney Animation's most critically acclaimed releases; as a result, it was always going to be a hard act for any sequel to follow.

Walt Disney Animation Studios' epic animated musical Moana 2 reunites Moana (voice of Auli'i Cravalho) and Maui (voice of Dwayne Johnson) three years later for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.

The voice cast also includes Rachel House, Temuera Morrison, Nicole Scherzinger, Hualālai Chung, David Fane, Rose Matafeo, Awhimai Fraser, Gerald Ramsey, and Khaleesi Lambert-Tsuda, who lends her voice to Moana's adoring and adorable little sister, Simea.

Directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand and Dana Ledoux Miller, and produced by Christina Chen and Yvett Merino, Moana 2 features music by Grammy winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Grammy nominee Opetaia Foa‘i, and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina. Jared Bush and Miller are writing the film, which is executive produced by Jennifer Lee, Bush and Johnson.

Moana 2 opens in theaters on November 27, 2024.