MOANA Set Photos Feature Catherine Laga'aia Filming Key Scene As Dwayne Johnson Confirms Muscle Suit

Newly revealed photos from the set of Disney's live-action Moana have surfaced and they put the spotlight on Catherine Laga'aia as the title character. We also have new comments from Dwayne Johnson...

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 28, 2024
Disney
Source: Toonado.com

Moana 2 is eyeing a massive Thanksgiving weekend at the North American box office, and Disney's live-action adaptation of the first instalment - which has been dated for a 2026 release - is currently shooting in Hawaii. 

Thanks to Just Jared, we now have a new look at newcomer Catherine Laga'aia in costume as Moana. Thus appears to be a recreation of an early scene in the original movie as Laga'aia was spotted talking to the ocean before seemingly being pushed back by the waves. 

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson wasn't spotted as Maui, though we did recently get to see him transformed into the character he also voices in animation. 

In a red carpet interview with Extra, the actor confirmed speculation that he donned a muscle suit to bring the demigod to life in live-action is correct.

"That’s a suit that took a long time to put on. So, I’m so happy you said, ‘You bulked up,’ because when you say, ‘You bulked up,’ that means you couldn’t tell," he said. "That is a couple of hours every day of transforming, putting that on."

"We shot outside and when those pictures surfaced, I was like, ‘Sh-t, we got caught,’ cause we were putting up, like, walls so there was no paparazzi," Johnson added. "But they got into boats and started shooting pictures. So, but I’m happy you liked it. I can’t wait. The movie comes out in 2026."

Promoting Black Adam, Johnson scoffed at actors who wear muscle suits to play superheroes (in what many felt was a shot at Shazam! star Zachary Levi), but clearly felt it was necessary to do right by Maui.

Disney likely won't rush to share an official look at Moana just because set photos have done the rounds online and it's likely still early days on the project.

Thomas Kail, who directed Hamilton on Broadway and Disney+, helms this version of Moana and added, "I am thrilled to have met Catherine, Rena, Frankie and John through this casting process. I am humbled by this opportunity, and I cannot wait to all be on set together. And there’s no better pair to be in a canoe with than Catherine and Dwayne - actually, trio: Heihei is ready, too."

Johnson is producing Moana as is Lin-Manuel Miranda, who wrote the original songs. Cravalho also takes on that role, ensuring she's keeping a close eye on her most famous role's evolution on screen. The supporting cast includes John Tui as Chief Tui, Frankie Adams as Sina, and Rena Owen as Gramma Tala.

Moana is set to be released in theaters on July 10, 2026. Check out these new set photos (via Toonado.com) by following the link in the X post below.

