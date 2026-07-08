Moana Social Media Reactions: Critic Reviews Veer From "Pathetic" To "Captivating"

Following last night's world premiere of Disney's live-action reimagining of Moana, the first reactions from critics have washed up on social media (via Toonado.com).

As with most of these adaptations of Disney Animation's back catalogue, the response is largely mixed. Some are pulling no punches, tearing into Moana for being a shot-for-shot remake that takes the 2016 movie and turns it into a less whimsical, bland take on the beloved story.

However, the performances receive a lot of praise, and it seems that critics are less fixated on Dwayne Johnson's muscle suit and wig than many social media users. It sounds like he has heaps of chemistry with Moana's lead, Catherine Laga'aia. However, his in-person take on a character he previously voiced in animation is by no means receiving rave reviews.

What could be crucial for Disney is that it seems fans of the animated Moana walked away happy. With Minions & Monsters falling short of expectations at the box office and mostly teen/adult fare on the way like The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Moana could make a big impact with families over the summer.

What do fans and critics actually want from these movies? When Disney takes a new approach, it's criticised, and when the studio delivers a shot-for-shot remake, the same thing happens. Perhaps a better approach would be expanding on these worlds, similar to what we saw in Cruella, Maleficent, and The Lion King: Mufasa?

According to Deadline, Moana is currently on course for a $130 million start at the worldwide box office, with an expected $60 million debut in North America. As the trade posits, "The question about all of this is whether it’s too much Moana too soon, just like there was too much Super too soon (meaning Supergirl being a year after Superman)."

Disney is hoping that moviegoers come to the water for the live-action version of its hit 2016 animated movie, Moana, which is looking to hang ten again at the box office with a global start of $130M, domestic in the $60M+ range.

In Moana, Disney’s live-action reimagining of the beloved Oscar-nominated animated adventure, Moana answers the Ocean’s call and, for the first time, voyages beyond the reef of her island of Motunui with the infamous demigod Maui on an unforgettable journey to restore prosperity to her people.

Moana's cast is led by Dwayne Johnson, Catherine Laga'aia, Rena Owen, John Tui, Frankie Adams, and Jemaine Clement.

The film is directed by Emmy and Tony Award winner Thomas Kail (Hamilton); produced by Dwayne Johnson, p.g.a., Beau Flynn, p.g.a., Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, p.g.a. and Lin-Manuel Miranda; and executive produced by Scott Sheldon, Charles Newirth, Kail and Auli'i Cravalho, who voiced Moana in the animated films Moana and Moana 2.

The remake features original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foaʻi and Mark Mancina, and an original score composed by Mancina.

Moana splashes down in theaters on July 10, 2026. Check out the first reactions below.