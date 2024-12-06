MUFASA: THE LION KING Director Barry Jenkins Says Making The CGI-Heavy Movie Was "Not My Thing"

MUFASA: THE LION KING Director Barry Jenkins Says Making The CGI-Heavy Movie Was &quot;Not My Thing&quot;

Two weeks before Mufasa: The Lion King hits theaters, filmmaker Barry Jenkins has admitted that, after spending three years working on the photorealistic animated movie, it was more than enough for him...

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 06, 2024 01:12 PM EST
Filed Under: Disney
Source: Toonado.com

Jon Favreau was the obvious choice to direct 2019's The Lion King. After all, he'd already perfected the complex technology used to create photorealistic animated animals in The Jungle Book. However, the filmmaker was criticised for delivering what boiled down to a shot-for-shot remake of 1994's The Lion King.

The movie was still a huge financial success, grossing over $1.6 billion at the worldwide box office despite a 51% score on Rotten Tomatoes. No one was shocked when a follow-up was announced, but the fact Moonlight helmer Barry Jenkins would be at the helm did come as a surprise. 

Talking to Vulture (via Toonado.com), Jenkins acknowledged, "On what planet do I, Mr. Moonlight, make a prequel to The Lion King? I can’t tweet about the Super Bowl without somebody reminding me that I’m making this f***ing film. I can’t!"

According to the piece, Jenkins initially had some reservations upon learning that he'd have to commit three years to a movie we now know is a prequel titled Mufasa: The Lion King

"When I took this job, the idea was ‘What does Barry Jenkins know about visual effects? Why the hell would he do this movie?’ In addition to ‘Why would he be making The Lion King?'" he recalled. "I think part of that I found very invigorating. People make these things, you know, with computers. So anybody should be able to do this. Anybody, right? There’s nothing physically that says I am incapable of doing this."

However, with just a couple of weeks left until the movie arrives in theaters, Jenkins appears to hacve closed the door on helming another CGI-heavy feature in the same vein as Mufasa: The Lion King

"It is not my thing," he candidly admitted. "It is not my thing. I want to work the other way again, where I want to physically get everything there. I always believe that what is here is enough, and let me just figure out what is the chemistry to make alchemy?"

"How can these people, this light, this environment, come together to create an image that is moving, that is beautiful, that creates a text that is deep enough, dense enough, rich enough to speak to someone?"

Despite that, Jenkins has one idea he's mulled over. "You know, a Muppet movie done in this style would be awesome. Awesome. In the same way we generate our PlayStation version of a scene, you could have a set that’s just the actual physical puppeteers, and Muppets are blocking the scene but just in a black box, you know?"

"Or, let’s say, a green box," he added. "You’re capturing their performances and then you’re putting them all into virtual sets. I can see how that could work."

Exploring the unlikely rise of the beloved king of the Pride Lands, Mufasa: The Lion King enlists Rafiki to relay the legend of Mufasa to young lion cub Kiara, daughter of Simba and Nala, with Timon and Pumbaa lending their signature schtick.

Told in flashbacks, the story introduces Mufasa as an orphaned cub, lost and alone until he meets a sympathetic lion named Taka - the heir to a royal bloodline. The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of an extraordinary group of misfits searching for their destiny - their bonds will be tested as they work together to evade a threatening and deadly foe. 

Mufasa: The Lion King opens in theaters worldwide on December 20.

WONDER WOMAN Star Gal Gadot Is The Evil Queen In Officially Released SNOW WHITE Trailer And Poster
Related:

WONDER WOMAN Star Gal Gadot Is The Evil Queen In Officially Released SNOW WHITE Trailer And Poster
MOANA 2, WICKED, And GLADIATOR II Gift Theaters The Biggest Thanksgiving Weekend In Box Office History
Recommended For You:

MOANA 2, WICKED, And GLADIATOR II Gift Theaters The Biggest Thanksgiving Weekend In Box Office History

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Gambito
Gambito - 12/6/2024, 1:44 PM
Barry Jenkins just won mad respect from me for keeping it real and not giving us bs answers but at the same time being respectful about it. He was a odd choice from the start but it looks like he did a good job I’m very much looking forward to it
TheOtherOn
TheOtherOn - 12/6/2024, 1:46 PM
The things with CGI is, every single time you want to change a camera shot / angel or have characters appear from different sides etc... you have to re-render the whole damn thing.

You can have a dozen retakes with real actors and real props on the set, that also take time but usually few extra hours of the same day. You just reroll the cameras, get back in the position and do it again. That also means, a lot of times when directors think of a better way to translate a scene during the shots than whatever they had in their mind in preproduction, it's a lot easier to do, once again with real things and retakes.

For CGI, you keep telling those artists to draw things differently as you thought and then wait for it to appear and any minor adjustments keep repeating the process.

And the best part of course is either the bloopers or improvising scenes and dialogues on the fly by actors, that sometimes being considered better than screenplay and ends up being part of the movie. None of that can happen with CGI crap.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 12/6/2024, 1:47 PM
It's always a vote of confidence for a movie when the director comes out and says "it's not my thing". 🤪

In all fairness, it sounds like he hated working on this bloated souless corporate shit, but wanted the paycheck. The mouse claims all in the end.
Conquistador
Conquistador - 12/6/2024, 1:54 PM
Ey at least it's not a remake.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/6/2024, 2:00 PM
That’s fair imo.

It honestly seems like aside from just being a fan of the Lion King as he had previously said , making a big budget VFX-heavy film was an initial appeal to him since he’s mainly done indie work but after doing it he’s realized this type of filmmaking is just not for him which is fine.

I do think he could have perhaps said it differently or not at all until the movies release because you just know certain news outlets are gonna run with that and give it a clickbait-y negative spin which sucks.

Anyway , I wasn’t really a fan of Favreau’s The Lion King but this does look better to me and just more appealing since it’s an original story that happens to be set on that world which I’m moreso for then just straight up shot by shot remakes.

User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder