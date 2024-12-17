MUFASA: THE LION KING First Reviews Are Far From Roar-some; Prequel's Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed

As we first reported on Toonado.com, the reviews are in for Mufasa: The Lion King and they're not what those glowing social reactions promised. While Disney's live-action adaptations continue to draw a mixed response, the expectation was that this prequel might right the ship.

Five years ago, Jon Favreau's The Lion King was criticised for slavishly retelling the events of the 1994 movie with photorealistic VFX. However, filmmaker Barry Jenkins coming up with an original story suggested this movie might be a significant improvement over its predecessor.

So far, that's not looking overly likely as these verdicts are mixed at best and downright negative at worst.

Deadline mostly praises the movie and notes, "Although James Earl Jones is impossible to follow, these voice actors give it all a game try." The Hollywood Reporter argues that Mufasa's deeper themes don't have the desired effect, adding "because the franchise has been built from the start on a nonsensical justification for monarchy. Mufasa nevertheless remains committed to that inconsistency — and as it barrels toward an end, inspires questions more than it gives answers."

As for Variety, the trade says Jenkins' "creative and cultural integrity remains clear in nearly every choice. Jenkins has not sold out; rather, the studio bought into his vision."

Empire Online awards the prequel 3* and concludes, "Barry Jenkins’ verve only faintly shines through in an origin story that is mildly, not wildly, entertaining." Total Film goes with that same score and states, "It's no Hakuna Matata, that's for sure. And it's far from Jenkins' best work, but in any other hands, a lot of Mufasa's intentions would have completely misfired."

The Guardian keeps that 3* streak going with a verdict that says Mufasa "is not a bad tale from the Disneyfied continent of talking animals, but a minor cousin to the first film’s movie-royalty." The Telegraph actually knocks a star off and writes, "It’s hard to recall a recent [prequel] that works harder than Mufasa to undermine everything that made its predecessor great."

The Times' review ends on a more positive note: "Disney has gone back to the drawing board with this dazzling animated musical, a film that matches photorealistic spectacle with hummable earworms and, mostly, a genuinely mythic sense of story."

"The ending makes our title hero look so outlandishly foolish you might never see him the same way," adds IndieWire, "but if you loved Favreau’s film from 2019 (and are still largely untroubled by eyestrain), then this hugely flawed expansion is worth watching." According to ComingSoon.net, "Mufasa: The Lion King can’t help but be a mixed bag, uneven at times, and filled with songs you won’t remember too well."

The Playlist sums up by explaining, "'Mufasa: The Lion King' could have been a very great and worthy ‘Lion King’ successor, but thanks to the perceived requirements of what this franchise demands, it’s only just a good one, which is a shame, given its regal and majestic potential."

So, Mufasa: The Lion King is no critical darling. In 2019, The Lion King received similarly mixed reviews but grossed over $1.6 billion worldwide. The main difference is that Favreau adapted a beloved classic whereas this is a whole new tale; with that in mind, moviegoers might not be as invested in watching it in theaters without the same emotional connection.

Whereas The Lion King sits at 51% on Rotten Tomatoes, this prequel currently has a "Fresh" 60% score based on 67 reviews. It initially hit the platform with a "Rotten" score but has improved as more verdicts are counted. Still, this is by no means the strongest start.

Mufasa: The Lion King arrives in theaters on December 20.