RUMOR: Taylor Swift Eyed For Rapunzel Role In Disney's Live-Action Remake Of TANGLED

After turning to The Greatest Showman filmmaker Michael Gracey to helm its live-action remake of Tangled, it seems Disney is now exploring several exciting options when it comes to the movie's cast.

In recent weeks, Thunderbolts* star Florence Pugh has emerged as the supposed frontrunner to take on the role of Rapunzel. Agatha Hahn, Jennifer Lopez, and Demi Moore have all been named as possibilities for Mother Gothel, and another wild casting rumour has just hit social media.

According to scooper @MyTimeToShineH (via Toonado.com), 14-time Grammy Award winner Taylor Swift is being eyed for the lead role of Rapunzel. That doesn't mean she's in talks for the movie or even interested but the singer is someone the House of Mouse is interested in.

When the insider was accused of baiting people with this latest claim, she responded by revealing the intel came from the same source who informed her Matthias Schoenaerts had been cast in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow and that Uma Thurman would appear in the upcoming Dexter: Resurrection. The leaker posted both stories several days before the trades confirmed the news.

Swift, who has long been a fan-favourite choice for Dazzler in the MCU, was heavily rumoured to play Deadpool & Wolverine's Ladypool. That didn't happen and Blake Lively instead voiced the Merc with the Mouth's female Variant.

As well as starring in (and directing) countless acclaimed music videos, Swift has previously appeared on screen in Valentine's Day, Cats, and Amsterdam. Gracey, meanwhile, is no stranger to collaborating with pop stars after recently working with Robbie Williams on Better Man.

Way back in 2020, we talked to Ron Perlman and wondered if he'd be down to reprise his memorable roles as the Stabbington Brothers in a possible live-action Tangled movie.

"The experience of working on a big Disney animated feature is, well, talk about rarefied air. I mean, those of us who are lucky enough to have been invited into that, it's on a level that doesn't compare to anything else," he said. "I really love the care and love that went into that project, how incredible it looked when it was all finished, and the love and respect that was shown my way in rendering the performance."

"I would jump at the opportunity to come back and either do another version of that story or something else with the characters," Perlman added.

Released in 2010, the original animated adventure's popularity has continued to grow in the years since, with Rapunzel widely considered one of Disney's most beloved and iconic Princesses.

Tangled grossed just shy of $600 million at the worldwide box office upon release and starred Mandy Moore, Donna Murphy, and Zachary Levi. The movie is currently streaming on Disney+, and this live-action remake doesn't currently have a confirmed release date.

Do you think Swift would be a good choice to play Rapunzel in Tangled?