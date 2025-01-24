RUMOR: Taylor Swift Eyed For Rapunzel Role In Disney's Live-Action Remake Of TANGLED

Despite reports that Disney wants Black Widow star Florence Pugh to play Rapunzel in Tangled, a new rumour claims singer Taylor Swift is now on Disney's radar to play the beloved Princess. Check it out...

By JoshWilding - Jan 24, 2025 11:01 AM EST
Source: Toonado.com

After turning to The Greatest Showman filmmaker Michael Gracey to helm its live-action remake of Tangled, it seems Disney is now exploring several exciting options when it comes to the movie's cast. 

In recent weeks, Thunderbolts* star Florence Pugh has emerged as the supposed frontrunner to take on the role of Rapunzel. Agatha Hahn, Jennifer Lopez, and Demi Moore have all been named as possibilities for Mother Gothel, and another wild casting rumour has just hit social media. 

According to scooper @MyTimeToShineH (via Toonado.com), 14-time Grammy Award winner Taylor Swift is being eyed for the lead role of Rapunzel. That doesn't mean she's in talks for the movie or even interested but the singer is someone the House of Mouse is interested in. 

When the insider was accused of baiting people with this latest claim, she responded by revealing the intel came from the same source who informed her Matthias Schoenaerts had been cast in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow and that Uma Thurman would appear in the upcoming Dexter: Resurrection. The leaker posted both stories several days before the trades confirmed the news.  

Swift, who has long been a fan-favourite choice for Dazzler in the MCU, was heavily rumoured to play Deadpool & Wolverine's Ladypool. That didn't happen and Blake Lively instead voiced the Merc with the Mouth's female Variant. 

As well as starring in (and directing) countless acclaimed music videos, Swift has previously appeared on screen in Valentine's Day, Cats, and Amsterdam. Gracey, meanwhile, is no stranger to collaborating with pop stars after recently working with Robbie Williams on Better Man.

Way back in 2020, we talked to Ron Perlman and wondered if he'd be down to reprise his memorable roles as the Stabbington Brothers in a possible live-action Tangled movie. 

"The experience of working on a big Disney animated feature is, well, talk about rarefied air. I mean, those of us who are lucky enough to have been invited into that, it's on a level that doesn't compare to anything else," he said. "I really love the care and love that went into that project, how incredible it looked when it was all finished, and the love and respect that was shown my way in rendering the performance."

"I would jump at the opportunity to come back and either do another version of that story or something else with the characters," Perlman added. 

Released in 2010, the original animated adventure's popularity has continued to grow in the years since, with Rapunzel widely considered one of Disney's most beloved and iconic Princesses.

Tangled grossed just shy of $600 million at the worldwide box office upon release and starred Mandy Moore, Donna Murphy, and Zachary Levi. The movie is currently streaming on Disney+, and this live-action remake doesn't currently have a confirmed release date. 

Do you think Swift would be a good choice to play Rapunzel in Tangled?

Disney's Live-Action TANGLED Movie May Be Eyeing THE SUBSTANCE's Demi Moore For Mother Gothel Role
AnEye
AnEye - 1/24/2025, 11:11 AM
Wow what? Uma Thurman is in Dexter Resurrection? NICE!
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 1/24/2025, 11:11 AM
Ummm User Comment Image
thebamf
thebamf - 1/24/2025, 11:13 AM
This happens with every woman character LOL. Taylor ain't playing anyone!
DocSpock
DocSpock - 1/24/2025, 11:13 AM

I hope my Grand Nieces enjoy this.
mastakilla39
mastakilla39 - 1/24/2025, 11:16 AM
What isn't Taylor Swift the runner up for is the real news....

Bet she's runner up for DCU's Batman and James Bond too lol
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/24/2025, 11:37 AM
To old. Yes, too old to begin the training.

She should play the chameleon Pascal.

She could play herself in a biopic.

A tale of a woman who lost in love and then lost at picking the president.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/24/2025, 11:41 AM
I feel like these rumored choices of Taylor Swift ,Florence Pugh & even Sabrina Carpenter are too old for the role since Rapunzel was a teen in the film while Flynn was in his 20’s…

I wouldn’t be surprised if they go with a younger or lesser known actress here but if not then McKenna Grace imo!!.

User Comment Image
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/24/2025, 11:41 AM
I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!!😎

For [frick]s Sake
TyrantBossMedia
TyrantBossMedia - 1/24/2025, 11:42 AM
1) Swift is almost 40 so she is too old to play Rapunzel.

2) Swift does not have the vocal chops for that role, but since she lip syncs her studio altered voice for her shows they could always do that.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 1/24/2025, 11:43 AM
I think finding an actress that knows how to sing will give better results than getting a singer that barely acts. If it's true it does give a good idea of where Disney's priorities lie.
MasterMix
MasterMix - 1/24/2025, 11:51 AM
User Comment Image

