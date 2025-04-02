Sabrina Carpenter Rumored To Have Met With Disney About Playing Rapunzel In Live-Action TANGLED Movie

Sabrina Carpenter Rumored To Have Met With Disney About Playing Rapunzel In Live-Action TANGLED Movie

As Disney begins the casting process for its planned live-action Tangled remake, we're hearing that pop megastar Sabrina Carpenter has met with the studio about potentially playing Rapunzel...

News
By MarkCassidy - Apr 02, 2025 07:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Disney
Source: Via Toonado.com

Coming off persistent rumors that Disney was planning to move forward with a live-action remake of 2010's Tangled, we finally got confirmation that the project is officially in development last year.

Despite reports claiming that Baz Luhrmann (Elvis, The Great Gatsby, Moulin Rouge) was being eyed to direct, THR announced that Michael Gracey (The Greatest Showman) was officially in talks to take the helm.

Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, who helmed Sony’s upcoming I Know What You Did Last Summer legacy sequel, wrote the latest draft of the screenplay. Producers include Kristin Burr for Burr! Productions, along with Emmy-winning producer Lucy Kitada (The Baby-Sitters Club).

Florence Pugh (Oppenheimer, Thunderbolts*) was rumored to be in line to star as Rapunzel, but according to scooper MTTSH, Sabrina Carpenter has now met with the studio about potentially playing the lead role.

This isn't the first time we've heard the pop sensation's name mentioned in connection with this project, but previous rumors have only suggested that she was on Disney's radar.

Carpenter will obviously be best known for her career as a singer/songwriter, but she actually started out as an actress and has appeared in the likes of Adventures in Babysitting (2016), The Hate U Give (2018), The Short History of the Long Road (2019), Clouds (2020), Emergency (2022), and Netflix's Tall Girl movies. She also played Cady Heron in the Broadway musical Mean Girls (2020).

The original Tangled was only loosely based on Rapunzel, and told the story of a beautiful princess who has been "locked away in a tower since she was captured as a baby by an old hag. Her magical long blonde hair has the power to provide eternal youth, and the evil Gothel uses this power to keep her young. At the age of 18, Rapunzel becomes curious about the outside world, and when a prince uses her tower as a refuge, she asks him to help her escape."

Gracey is best known for directing Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron and Michelle Williams in the 20th Century Fox musical The Greatest Showman, which tells a fictionalized version of P.T. Barnum’s life. He also helmed the upcoming Robbie Williams biopic, Better Man.

Tangled isn't usually held up as one of Disney's better animated efforts, but it's well worth a watch if you haven't seen it, and the story would lend itself well to a live-action retelling.

No release or production dates yet, but we'll be sure to keep you updated.

What do you make of this news? Any interest in a live-action Tangled movie? Le us know in the comments section down below.

