SNOW WHITE First Reactions Land Following World Premiere... And They Might Just Surprise You

Reactions to Disney's live-action Snow White movie are coming in following the film's world premiere last night in LA, and they are more positive than you may have been expecting...

News
By MarkCassidy - Mar 16, 2025 12:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Disney
Source: Via Toonado.com

The first social media reactions to Snow White are starting to come in following last night's world premiere in LA, and they are quite a bit more positive than you may have been expecting.

Though we are used to seeing a lot of gushing first reactions for pretty much every movie, Disney's latest live-action remake has come in for backlash from all corners for a number of reasons. The trailers didn't exactly do much to build anticipation, either, even among those who would usually look forward to Disney fare.

Disney held a scaled back premiere for the movie with no press invited to interview the stars on the red carped, and many believe the reason comes down to supposed "controversies" surrounding lead stars Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot.

Here's what actor Martin Klebba - who provides the voice of Grumpy - had to say about the premiere during an interview with THR.

“It really isn’t going to be a red carpet. It’s going to be at the El Capitan [Theatre], which is cool. But it’s basically going to be a pre-party, watch the movie, and that’s it. There’s not going to be this whole hoopla of, ‘Disney’s first f*cking movie they ever made.’ Because of all this controversy, they’re afraid of the blowback from different people in society.”

Whatever the case may be, the studio might end up regretting the decision not to hold a showier premiere for the movie after these responses.

We only have a few X posts for now, but we'll be sure to update as more start coming in. 

Disney’s Snow White is directed by Marc Webb, written by Erin Cressida Wilson, and produced by Marc Platt, p.g.a., and Jared LeBoff, p.g.a., with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer. The film features all-new original songs from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and an original score composed by Jeff Morrow.

The film also stars Andrew Burnap as Jonathan, Andrew Barth Feldman as Dopey, Tituss Burgess as Bashful, Martin Klebba as Grumpy, Jason Kravits as Sneezy, George Salazar as Happy, Jeremy Swift as Doc, and Andrew Grotelueschen as Sleepy.

Snow White is scheduled to hit theaters on March 21. Do you plan on checking this one out on the big screen? Be sure to let us know in the comments section down below.

SNOW WHITE Actor Believes Disney Was Afraid To Invite Press To The World Premiere
SNOW WHITE Actor Believes Disney Was "Afraid" To Invite Press To The World Premiere
New Report Details Tension Between SNOW WHITE Stars Rachel Zegler And Gal Gadot: They Are Not Friends
New Report Details "Tension" Between SNOW WHITE Stars Rachel Zegler And Gal Gadot: "They Are Not Friends"

McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/16/2025, 12:23 PM
Social media reactions from premiere are positive. Very shocking turn of events
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 3/16/2025, 12:32 PM
@McMurdo - User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 3/16/2025, 1:00 PM
@McMurdo - Ash Crossan didnt even cry when her dad died crushed by a trolley on NEW Jersey ...and this slop reduced her to squonk tears ...please Buy Two tickets and tell Two More persons to do the same..Rachel Zegler deserves to Buy a yatch on boca ratón to keep tweetwing for palestine while tanning her soft Young skin in her yatch
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/16/2025, 1:05 PM
@Malatrova15 - you've always been a champion of the people, Mal.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 3/16/2025, 1:09 PM
@McMurdo - i dont even speak english .
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/16/2025, 1:11 PM
@Malatrova15 - oh we know
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 3/16/2025, 1:37 PM
@McMurdo - im abusing a B2 visa
UncleHarm1
UncleHarm1 - 3/16/2025, 1:43 PM
@McMurdo - I've been to one of those premieres, they give you free swag and butter you up until you have a good time no matter the quality of the film. The actual movie is very likely just as serviceable and bland as all their other remakes, not good or bad. Just movie.

Just saw Captain America Brave New World. It was movie. Couldn't remember the title just now and had to google it, but I can assure you it is movie.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 3/16/2025, 12:23 PM
phucking sh1t
User Comment Image
Forthas
Forthas - 3/16/2025, 12:31 PM
It looks good so I am not that surprised!

Say YES to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) ... say NO to Stupidity, Extremism, and Ignorance (SEI) and Childish Reactionary Tantrums (CRT).
jackbauer884
jackbauer884 - 3/16/2025, 1:15 PM
@Forthas - It looks bad so I am not that surprised!

fixed
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 3/16/2025, 12:37 PM
these are some oddly written reviews. "almost got a tear and ive never cried in my life?" "Zegler is an absolute star, Gadot had beautiful gowns" "Rachel Zegler is a shining supernova in #SnowWhite, beautifully embodying the graceful"... they must not realize a supernova is a dying star lol oh twitter lol
LordMushu
LordMushu - 3/16/2025, 12:42 PM
@NonPlayerC - haha right!? I thought the same thing…
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 3/16/2025, 12:55 PM
@NonPlayerC - AI Written ass Aah reviews
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/16/2025, 1:06 PM
@NonPlayerC - or perhaps that is the point! But most likely that person is just an imbecile.
FASELI
FASELI - 3/16/2025, 1:40 PM
@NonPlayerC -

"Gadot had beautiful gowns"

That normally means she wasn't very good. Though to be honest I can't think of her being particularly good in anything.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 3/16/2025, 12:38 PM
Even if this is the best live action adaptation ever, the damage is already done
Godzilla2000Zer
Godzilla2000Zer - 3/16/2025, 12:43 PM
Very happy to hear this
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/16/2025, 12:44 PM
Cool , nice to see the positive responses so far!!.

I know it’s best to not take these reactions at face value too much since the critical reviews with a wider pool of people can tell a different story but I honestly hope this isn’t too far off in this case…

Not because of the movie itself which seems just fine imo amongst the mixed bag of Disney live action remakes I’ve seen but moreso because some of the idiots on this site and the internet in general need some humbling which I hope this gives them.

User Comment Image
Matchesz
Matchesz - 3/16/2025, 12:53 PM
“This movie was delightful” = “please send me more premiere tickets and dont take me off the email list communist disney 🙏🏼”
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 3/16/2025, 12:56 PM
All the reviews read like chatGPT slop
DocSpock
DocSpock - 3/16/2025, 1:02 PM
@Malatrova15 -

Many of them probably are.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 3/16/2025, 1:04 PM

I think most of the Disney live action remakes are soulless junk. I don't expect anything different here.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/16/2025, 1:07 PM
@DocSpock - yeah Disney magic died years and years ago.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 3/16/2025, 1:12 PM
Positive first reactions from paid "critics" and other insiders who are given freebies and other little bribes for their reactions?
What a stunning turn of events! 😑
defenderofthefaith
defenderofthefaith - 3/16/2025, 1:13 PM
Well I’m sure this won’t be good news to the haters on here (imagine hating something before you see it). I’m guessing there will now be ridicule of the opinions on here from the people who haven’t seen it because God forbid some people like something they saw.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 3/16/2025, 1:16 PM
Sounds better than a good chunk of Disney's other boring live-action remakes. I find Zegler annoying, but I'll give her credit for her singing ability at least.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 3/16/2025, 1:20 PM
"This will end up being a lot of people’s favorite live-action remake." This would require for people to actually go watch it lol
ZaphodDent42
ZaphodDent42 - 3/16/2025, 1:35 PM
@Urubrodi - and a hell of a lot of people will go to see it.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 3/16/2025, 1:32 PM
...
...
It's Snow White.
...
It's still just Snow White.
If it were Snow Crash, I'd understand.
...
It's Snow White.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 3/16/2025, 1:38 PM
These people would give a glowing review to static screen if they were invited to it's premier

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

