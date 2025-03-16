SNOW WHITE First Reactions Land Following World Premiere... And They Might Just Surprise You

The first social media reactions to Snow White are starting to come in following last night's world premiere in LA, and they are quite a bit more positive than you may have been expecting.

Though we are used to seeing a lot of gushing first reactions for pretty much every movie, Disney's latest live-action remake has come in for backlash from all corners for a number of reasons. The trailers didn't exactly do much to build anticipation, either, even among those who would usually look forward to Disney fare.

Disney held a scaled back premiere for the movie with no press invited to interview the stars on the red carped, and many believe the reason comes down to supposed "controversies" surrounding lead stars Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot.

Here's what actor Martin Klebba - who provides the voice of Grumpy - had to say about the premiere during an interview with THR.

“It really isn’t going to be a red carpet. It’s going to be at the El Capitan [Theatre], which is cool. But it’s basically going to be a pre-party, watch the movie, and that’s it. There’s not going to be this whole hoopla of, ‘Disney’s first f*cking movie they ever made.’ Because of all this controversy, they’re afraid of the blowback from different people in society.”

Whatever the case may be, the studio might end up regretting the decision not to hold a showier premiere for the movie after these responses.

We only have a few X posts for now, but we'll be sure to update as more start coming in.

Rachel Zegler is a shining supernova in #SnowWhite, beautifully embodying the graceful, gentle nature of the OG Disney princess. It’s a visual feast with show-stopping new musical numbers and, of course, dozens of enchanting animated animals. The screenplay wisely gives its… pic.twitter.com/yQ4euqIzLu — Katcy Stephan (@katcystephan) March 16, 2025 Rachel Zegler STUNS in SNOW WHITE, with a vocal range crafted by the gods she shines magic, charm & beauty into this spinful reimagining of Disney's 1937 classic with Gal Gadot serving a cartoonishly fun & whimsical portrayal of The Evil Queen! 💥✨



Marc Webb delivers a visual… pic.twitter.com/va5UA9L2vF — TomMCJL (@TomMCJL) March 16, 2025 Despite the bob being all over the place, #SnowWhite is quite charming! The message lands well, the critters are adorable, and Rachel Zegler and her enchanting voice are stunning. It almost got a full tear out of me, and I’ve never cried in my entire life. pic.twitter.com/l1M8jwL1Gx — Ash Crossan (@AshCrossan) March 16, 2025 Despite becoming an internet punching bag Disney’s remake of Snow White is actually mostly successful! Rachel Zegler is an absolute star, (most of) the new songs are catchy and beautifully performed, and the visual palette is sumptuous and vibrant. Gal Gadot had beautiful gowns. — Matt DeGroot (@mattdegroot) March 16, 2025 Listen, I was worried, but let me tell you Snow White is PURE DISNEY MAGIC!



This will end up being a lot of people’s favorite live-action remake. pic.twitter.com/o9SRPIircu — Skyler Shuler (@SkylerShuler) March 16, 2025 A joyous premiere for a delightful film! I can’t wait for the world to see this special movie! Also, as a musical, it’s perfect! We get an opening number, an I Want song, a villan song, a love song, an eleven o’clock number, reprises, and a finale, among others🍎✨🪞 #SnowWhite pic.twitter.com/KCgCUYErpO — Kene (@KenechukwuKene) March 16, 2025

Disney’s Snow White is directed by Marc Webb, written by Erin Cressida Wilson, and produced by Marc Platt, p.g.a., and Jared LeBoff, p.g.a., with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer. The film features all-new original songs from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and an original score composed by Jeff Morrow.

The film also stars Andrew Burnap as Jonathan, Andrew Barth Feldman as Dopey, Tituss Burgess as Bashful, Martin Klebba as Grumpy, Jason Kravits as Sneezy, George Salazar as Happy, Jeremy Swift as Doc, and Andrew Grotelueschen as Sleepy.

Snow White is scheduled to hit theaters on March 21. Do you plan on checking this one out on the big screen? Be sure to let us know in the comments section down below.