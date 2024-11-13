THE LITTLE MERMAID Gets An R-Rated Makeover In Full Trailer For Lionsgate's Horror Adaptation

Something tells us this particular take on The Little Mermaid won't be belting out "Part of Your World" and cavorting with Sebastian and her other aquatic pals "Under the Sea."

Continuing the recent trend of re-adapting Disney favorites such as Winnie-The-Pooh, Mickey Mouse, Pinocchio and Bambi (yes, Bambi) for the horror genre, a new adaptation of Hans Christian Anderson's classic tale is on the way from Lionsgate's MSR Media International and Grindstone Entertainment, and the first full trailer is now online (via Bloody Disgusting).

First published in 1837, Anderson's original story was significantly darker than the Disney animated version and the more recent live-action remake, but turning Ariel (here named Aurora) into a flesh-eating monster might be taking things a bit too far!

This version of the titular mermaid is a member of an ancient, advanced prehistoric society that's unearthed during an archaeological expedition.

According to the official synopsis, "Beauty is both deceiving and dangerous in this darkly fascinating twist on Hans Christian Andersen's classic tale. After archeologist Dr. Eric Prince and his students uncover an ancient pagan temple in the depths of the Caribbean, Eric falls for a mysterious woman who resembles a mermaid he and his team encountered at sea. As their relationship intensifies, she leads Eric deeper into her evil underwater world until he must choose between true love and the destruction of all humanity."

This looks... about as good as you'd expect, but the fact that they were able to use the full title "The Little Mermaid" is sure to get some attention.

Have a look at the trailer below along with a new poster, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

Directed by Leigh Scott, the movie stars Lydia Helen, Mike Markoff and Jeff Denton, and has been given an R-rating for “Language, some violence and brief nudity.”

The recent live-action Disney film stars Halle Bailey, Melissa McCarthy, Javier Bardem, Jacob Tremblay, Daveed Diggs, and Awkwafina, and is obviously a much more family-friendly affair altogether!

"The Little Mermaid is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton’s daughters, and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea, and while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land, but ultimately places her life – and her father’s crown – in jeopardy."