Toy Story 5's Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed And It Sets An Unfortunate Franchise Record

As we first reported on Toonado.com, the review embargo has lifted for Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 5. Aside from the odd grumble about yet another sequel from the iconic animation studio, all signs point to this being a worthy addition to the franchise.

Toy Story 4 didn't make quite the same cultural impact as its predecessors, and as the first Toy Story 5 reactions suggested, this is a worthy addition that does right by Woody, Buzz, Jessie, and the gang.

While we've included some insights from critics below, with 85 verdicts counted as we write this, Toy Story 5 is "Certified Fresh" at 93% on Rotten Tomatoes.

For comparison's sake, Toy Story has 100%, Toy Story 2 has 100%, Toy Story 3 has 98%, and even Toy Story 4 sits at 97%. So, as of now, the fifth instalment is the lowest-rated of the series, but 93% is hardly a disappointing result and still falls into "critically acclaimed" territory.

Regardless, Toy Story 5 will break box office records this weekend and is likely to have the biggest opening ever for one of these movies.

"Ultimately, the movie works because it has heart and conviction in the belief that tech toys are not innately bad. They can also serve to bring joy," writes The Hollywood Reporter, with Variety adding, "It’s a sublime summing up, a movie that reflects the whole series in its magic mirror, and (just maybe) a perfect ending."

Deadline pointed out, "Stanton’s film is a fun, thoughtful, multi-generational family film based on a well-written script that genuinely tries to say something new while staying faithful to a well-worn premise. In that sense, given that it holds up much better than the last one, it feels like this would be a good place to bow out."

Empire writes, "It’s funny and charming on a level with the first three films, even if it pulls a couple of punches. Pixar’s not just toying with these characters — they take play very seriously indeed." IGN, meanwhile, concludes, "Toy Story 5, like all its main characters, eventually figures out why it exists in the first place."

However, the sequel sceptics were quick to argue that it might be time for the Toy Story franchise to end playtime. The Guardian says that "IP exhaustion has set in," while Rolling Stone calls it a "cautionary tale on brand management" and says, "This is what happens when you beat a franchise to death."

The Telegraph, in contrast, hails Toy Story 5 as "a warm and wry update of a beloved formula." Finally, we hear from io9, which concludes, "Toy Story 5 doesn’t quite match the perfection of the first three films, but it’s very close. It, once again, shows that when Pixar wants to do something right, boy, can they do it right."

So, a fun time for fans of all ages and a movie that has something more to say than just "technology is bad." The complaints about this being another Pixar sequel feel a little forced, especially when there's a clear demand for more of these characters from moviegoers (even after them being on our screens for over three decades).

The toys are back in Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 5, and this time it’s Toy meets Tech. Woody (Tom Hanks), Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen), Jessie (Joan Cusack) and the rest of the gang's jobs are challenged when they come face-to-face with Lilypad (Greta Lee), a brand-new tablet device that arrives with her own disruptive ideas about what is best for their kid, Bonnie. Will playtime ever be the same?

The movie is directed by Academy Award winner Andrew Stanton, co-directed by Kenna Harris, produced by Lindsey Collins, p.g.a., and written by Stanton and Harris from a story by Stanton.

The film features an original score by Oscar-winning Randy Newman, who returns to the franchise with Toy Story 5. The movie arrives in theaters on June 19.