FANT4STIC Star Miles Teller On FIRST STEPS: "I Don't Wish Anybody To Be Part Of A Bomb..."

FANT4STIC Star Miles Teller On FIRST STEPS: &quot;I Don't Wish Anybody To Be Part Of A Bomb...&quot;

Miles Teller, who played Reed Richards in the notorious bomb known as Fant4stic, has shared his thoughts on Marvel Studios' upcoming Fantastic Four reboot...

By MarkCassidy - Feb 14, 2025 08:02 AM EST
Miles Teller is doing the press rounds to promote his new genre-mashup, The Gorge, and with the first trailer for Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four: First Steps hitting last week, questions inevitably turned to the actor's role as Reed Richards in 20th Century Fox's Fant4stic.

Josh Trank's FF movie was a notorious bomb, and not something the director or cast have been particularly enthusiastic to discuss over the years.

As you might expect, Teller wasn't too eager to talk about his brief tenure as Mr. Fantastic while chatting to THR, but he did reveal that he watched the trailer for the MCU reboot, and is excited to see the movie later this year.

“I don’t wish anybody to be a part of a bomb … I just wish them the best," Teller said. "I saw the little trailer and I thought it looked fantastic, I’m very excited for them."

According to a 2015 report from EW, Trank actually campaigned heavily to get Teller cast as Richards, but things went bad between the two during the shoot.

It's said that Trank's withdrawn, uncommunicative demeanour did not sit right with Teller (reportedly not the easiest guy to get along with himself), and his sarcastic responses to the situation finally brought the two into conflict. At one point, both men were apparently "chest to chest", each daring the other to throw the first punch!

Fists were never thrown, but as you can imagine, it was not the most positive working environment to be in afterwards.

By all accounts, the cast of First Steps had a much better time working on the movie!

Check out the IMAX trailer along with some hi-res screenshots below.

The Fantastic Four reboot stars Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, The Mandalorian) as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning) as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things, A Quiet Place Day One) as Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher, The Bear) as Ben Grimm, aka the Thing. 

Galactus has been confirmed as the main villain, and the Eater of Worlds will be played by Ralph Ineson (The Witch, Game of Thrones). Julia Garner (Ozark, Wolf Man) will play Silver Surfer. Natasha Lyonne, John Malkovich and Paul Walter Houser are also on board in undisclosed roles. 

Kevin Feige recently confirmed that the movie will take place in an alternate universe, but we know that Marvel's First Family will appear in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, so we wouldn't be surprised if they find their way into the main MCU timeline by the end of this movie.

"Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal."

Matt Shakman directs The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which is set to hit theaters on July 25, 2025.

Related:

Recommended For You:

Chasekeane
Chasekeane - 2/14/2025, 8:27 AM
But did he think it looked fantastic... four?
NickScryer
NickScryer - 2/14/2025, 8:30 AM
I don't know about this one.
Has there ever been a fourth attempt at making a movie in such short time that greatly surpassed previous efforts?
Spider-Man was always succesful so that doesn't count.

I like the 60s retrofuturistic vibes though.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 2/14/2025, 8:35 AM
@NickScryer - Don't think there have been enough cases of four attempts in the same franchise before to draw this parallel XD. I guess the main thing that sets this one apart from the rest is that it is a completely different studio and team behind it, set in a already established cinematic universe. So there is a bigger chance of at least being good.
NickScryer
NickScryer - 2/14/2025, 8:53 AM
@Urubrodi - 2015 version also had completely different team behind than 2005 version.
From what general audiences saw, it exists in it's own universe, it doesn't have the benefit of appearing first in tentpole MCU movie and Iron Man plastered all over it's marketing like Spider Man had.

Besides, recent Disney efforts aren't exactly encouraging for regular people to spend their hard earned cash.
CaptainAwkward
CaptainAwkward - 2/14/2025, 8:56 AM
@NickScryer - This one will succeed. Three times a charm.
mountainman
mountainman - 2/14/2025, 9:05 AM
@NickScryer - The 00’s ones made decent money. I am not personally the biggest fan of them, but they weren’t bombs.
NickScryer
NickScryer - 2/14/2025, 9:19 AM
@mountainman - You're right. They didn't break bank though and Fox decided to reboot.
Also, it will open just after Superman, I don't see general audiences getting excited for both reboots.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 2/14/2025, 8:30 AM
Josh Trank was the hottest director in Hollywood after Chronicle, then he thought he was the next coming of God and got the biggest reality check. Now he's probably flipping burgers lmao. Miles Teller will always be that dude after Whiplash
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 2/14/2025, 8:30 AM
As long as it doesn’t look Fan4stic…
SATW42
SATW42 - 2/14/2025, 8:33 AM
couching it in "I don't want anyone to be part of a bomb" and "I saw the little trailer" is just full of microagressions
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/14/2025, 8:36 AM
@SATW42 - it’s better in the video interview , he says a bit more that doesn’t give that impression.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 2/14/2025, 8:37 AM
Plenty here want things to bomb
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 2/14/2025, 8:39 AM
On the positive side of things, at least it can't be worst than the 2015 film, so it has that going for it at least.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/14/2025, 8:43 AM
Wait , he thought it looked what?.

User Comment Image

Kidding aside , i have never been a big fan of Miles Teller and didn’t feel he was ever truly the right choice for Reed (he did fine with what he had in that dud but still) though have oddly felt he could play the Maker so if we get him in the MCU then perhaps he could be given another shot in the role albeit a very different one.
Forthas
Forthas - 2/14/2025, 8:51 AM
I have been disappointed with every casting of the fantastic four for Sue and Reed Richards.
ANewPope
ANewPope - 2/14/2025, 8:52 AM
User Comment Image
MisterBones
MisterBones - 2/14/2025, 9:12 AM
He should play the Maker if they ever go that route
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 2/14/2025, 9:18 AM
I four one hope they finally make a good film. Fingers crossed.

