FANTASTIC FOUR Star Jessica Alba Would "Jump At The Chance" To Return As Sue Storm In The MCU

FANTASTIC FOUR Star Jessica Alba Would &quot;Jump At The Chance&quot; To Return As Sue Storm In The MCU

Fantastic Four and Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer star Jessica Alba has confirmed she'd like to reprise her role as Invisible Woman in the MCU. Could a Multiversal cameo be in the works?

By JoshWilding - Jul 05, 2024 03:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

We're now just over a year from Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four hitting theaters, marking the long-awaited (and long-overdue) return of Marvel's First Family to our screens.

The last time they assembled was in 2015's disastrous reboot; what was meant to be an Ultimate Universe-inspired body-horror take on the heroes ended up an utter disaster due to studio interference, derailing up-and-coming filmmaker Josh Trank's career in the process. 

Before that, there was Fantastic Four in 2005 and Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer two years later in 2007. The movies were very much a product of their time but still have their fair share of fans given the way they embraced the comics. 

The mid-2000s movies were led by Ioan Gruffudd (Mister Fantastic), Jessica Alba (Invisible Woman), Chris Evans (Human Torch), and Michael Chiklis (The Thing). 

Talking to Entertainment Tonight about her career, Alba once again praised the Marvel franchise and confirmed she'd reprise the role if given the chance (comments which don't feel like a coincidence with Deadpool & Wolverine and Avengers: Secret Wars on the way).

"I loved those movies and [it] also changed my life, that series," Alba enthused. "No one has talked to me about [a return], but I would jump at the chance. I loved that character and I felt like she was so unique in the Marvel universe at the time. There weren't kind of female superheroes like her."

Rumour has it Evans will return as Johnny Storm in Deadpool & Wolverine, but whether the rest of this team will join him isn't clear. If Marvel Studios has enlisted its Captain America to play the Human Torch again, then that's arguably a big enough cameo that they won't be needed.

We hope Alba eventually gets another chance, though, as she clearly has a lot of love for this character and would be willing to suit up if asked.

You can watch the full interview with Alba in the player below.

Marvel Studios has announced that Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm/Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm/Human Torch), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm/The Thing) will lead The Fantastic Four cast. Julia Garner has also joined the reboot as Shalla-Bal/Silver Surfer.

Recent additions to the cast include Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne in mystery roles, along with Ralph Ineson as the villainous Galactus.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four's screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) recently coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

CoHost
CoHost - 7/5/2024, 3:49 PM
Nobody wants you.
krayzeman
krayzeman - 7/5/2024, 3:53 PM
@CoHost - speak for yourself! She STILL fine!
dracula
dracula - 7/5/2024, 3:52 PM
She was the only miscast in those movies
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 7/5/2024, 3:58 PM
@dracula - Yeah it was weird seeing her with the blue contacts that were so striking they were distracting. She did her best under the role but ultimately she was miscast. Kate mara didn’t do much better in the role. She is a charisma vacuum.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/5/2024, 4:30 PM
@TheMetaMan - Imo both did the best they could. Kate Mara and her were fine, but as you say miscast. And in wrong movies
Fogs
Fogs - 7/5/2024, 3:55 PM
"due to studio interference"

This is the kind of inference that brings these articles down. We don't know that.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/5/2024, 3:56 PM
Actor would like job , riveting lol.

Kidding aside i always felt that while she was probably the weak link out of the main four , I thought she still did fine with the material she had…

Also while both movies aren’t great imo , I still prefer them over the 2015 dud tbh.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

it is nice that she still reflects back on the films or experience positively atleast as she should considering she met her husband on those and now seems to be happily married with a family.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/5/2024, 3:58 PM
I wanted to cone whit a sexist conent but im wasted whit mushrooms :/
TheManWithoutFear
TheManWithoutFear - 7/5/2024, 3:59 PM
Wasn't this already an article?

I remember commenting that Jessica Alba and Jennifer Garner in the same movie would cause me to explode.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/5/2024, 4:01 PM
@TheManWithoutFear - I think that was a separate interview where she was talking about how Sue was a unique superhero; caring and nurturing but still really strong.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/5/2024, 3:59 PM
I'm 100% totally down like a psycho clown for her to return as Sue Storm.

Hope the rumors of Evans' Johnny Storm in D&W are true. Hope he's the one to scream "Avengers Assemble" for Deadpool's Multiversal Avengers.
Nightmare
Nightmare - 7/5/2024, 4:09 PM
She looked Great in the suit at least.

User Comment Image
PeterDarker121
PeterDarker121 - 7/5/2024, 4:18 PM
@Nightmare - Yeah...you can't front on that...DAMN
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/5/2024, 4:18 PM
@Nightmare - Jesus
Skestra
Skestra - 7/5/2024, 4:26 PM
@Nightmare - Oh great. Now I have a Willie Lumpkin.
WhateverItTakes
WhateverItTakes - 7/5/2024, 4:28 PM
I'm going to watch tonight. Like those films
Fares
Fares - 7/5/2024, 4:33 PM
I wouldn't mind one bit
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/5/2024, 4:37 PM

Lil'Spockie is already jumping at the chance for Jessica Alba to sit in my lap and make him invisible for a while.
HermanM
HermanM - 7/5/2024, 4:38 PM
2005 cast was fantastic. The best cast is still the 1994 film, but both are better than the 2025 cast.

And every other iteration is better than the absolute garbage that the 2015 film was.

