FANTASTIC FOUR Star Jessica Alba Would "Jump At The Chance" To Return As Sue Storm In The MCU

We're now just over a year from Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four hitting theaters, marking the long-awaited (and long-overdue) return of Marvel's First Family to our screens.

The last time they assembled was in 2015's disastrous reboot; what was meant to be an Ultimate Universe-inspired body-horror take on the heroes ended up an utter disaster due to studio interference, derailing up-and-coming filmmaker Josh Trank's career in the process.

Before that, there was Fantastic Four in 2005 and Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer two years later in 2007. The movies were very much a product of their time but still have their fair share of fans given the way they embraced the comics.

The mid-2000s movies were led by Ioan Gruffudd (Mister Fantastic), Jessica Alba (Invisible Woman), Chris Evans (Human Torch), and Michael Chiklis (The Thing).

Talking to Entertainment Tonight about her career, Alba once again praised the Marvel franchise and confirmed she'd reprise the role if given the chance (comments which don't feel like a coincidence with Deadpool & Wolverine and Avengers: Secret Wars on the way).

"I loved those movies and [it] also changed my life, that series," Alba enthused. "No one has talked to me about [a return], but I would jump at the chance. I loved that character and I felt like she was so unique in the Marvel universe at the time. There weren't kind of female superheroes like her."

Rumour has it Evans will return as Johnny Storm in Deadpool & Wolverine, but whether the rest of this team will join him isn't clear. If Marvel Studios has enlisted its Captain America to play the Human Torch again, then that's arguably a big enough cameo that they won't be needed.

We hope Alba eventually gets another chance, though, as she clearly has a lot of love for this character and would be willing to suit up if asked.

You can watch the full interview with Alba in the player below.

Marvel Studios has announced that Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm/Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm/Human Torch), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm/The Thing) will lead The Fantastic Four cast. Julia Garner has also joined the reboot as Shalla-Bal/Silver Surfer.

Recent additions to the cast include Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne in mystery roles, along with Ralph Ineson as the villainous Galactus.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four's screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) recently coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.