FANTASTIC FOUR Writer Jeremy Slater Reveals Scrapped Plans For Galactus In The 2015 Reboot

The co-writer of 2015's disastrous Fantastic Four movie, Jeremy Slater, has revealed that he planned for Galactus to appear, only for the villain's role to be drastically reduced and eventually cut...

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 10, 2025 02:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four
2015's Fantastic Four movie was a critical and commercial disaster. Studio-mandated reshoots completely changed filmmaker Josh Trank's vision for the movie, and he disowned Marvel's First Family days before they arrived in theaters. 

Dark Phoenix director Simon Kinberg is thought to have stepped in to take charge, so the result of that being a disaster wasn't exactly a huge surprise. 

The Fantastic Four battled a dismal take on Doctor Doom, but co-writer Jeremy Slater has now confirmed that he'd hoped to include Galactus. Unfortunately, it sounds like he faced pushback from the start, leading to a reduced role for the villain before he was cut altogether. 

"I'm excited. I like the fact that they are taking a big creative swing," he said to ComicBook.com when asked about Galactus' role in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. "They are telling a multiverse story, with a different world and a different set of heroes. It looks like they are bringing them in collision with our Marvel Cinematic Universe. I think that is a smart angle. I think they are getting Galactus right."

"I wanted to make him our big bad and there was some internal push back," Slater continued. "First, he was our big bad. Then, he was just going to appear in one scene. Then, he was only appearing in the post-credits scene."

"Coming off the Galactus cloud from [2007's Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer], which I was one of those fanboys probably bitching on Ain't It Cool News back then about how he was a f***ing cloud, I was excited to bring back a classic Galactus and have that Jack Kirby design. It looked like they've accomplished that, so I can't wait to see him in real life," the writer concluded. 

Galactus showing up in this iteration of the Fantastic Four franchise isn't too hard to imagine. In many respects, the movie embraced the comics, despite being a relatively grounded adventure (it even introduced a version of the Negative Zone).

The last time we saw Galactus on screen was in 2007's Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer. The sequel delivered a comic-accurate take on Norrin Radd, but turned the Devourer of Worlds into a cloud and only hinted at his true form in a blink-and-you'd-miss-it moment.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 6/10/2025, 2:36 PM
Just just watched fan4tastic. Better than love and thunder
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/10/2025, 2:43 PM
@AllsNotGood - User Comment Image
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 6/10/2025, 3:04 PM
@AllsNotGood - thank you for confirming my decision not to watch love and thunder.
TrentCrimm
TrentCrimm - 6/10/2025, 3:07 PM
@AllsNotGood -

Leagues better, Love & Thunder took the bar and just dropped it on the floor.

I don't think Fan4tastic is even a bad movie to be honest, it feels like a good movie that was cut and edited by someone with the artistic talent of a rock.

I really do think this was a good movie that got destroyed by studio interference and reshoots. I think it was a great attempt at grounding things while still embracing the comics as much as possible. Dr. Dooms whole shtick was pretty mid though regardless.
Lysander45
Lysander45 - 6/10/2025, 2:42 PM
They probably planned on calling him Gal4ctu5.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 6/10/2025, 2:54 PM
Just put some trunks on the thing.

He don't need to be walking around nor fighting crime with his rocks all out.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 6/10/2025, 3:05 PM
@Nomis929 - if the house is a rockin don't both knockin
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 6/10/2025, 3:06 PM
@Nomis929 - if the house is rockin don't both knockin
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 6/10/2025, 3:06 PM
@JacobsLadder - LLLLOOOOLLLL!!!!!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/10/2025, 2:56 PM
In hindsight , I’m happy obviously that him being in or even hinted at in the 2015 film didn’t happen since that movie was a complete dud.

Also if Rise of the Silver Surfer didn’t exist , I wouldn’t doubt we have had gotten Norrin Radd in First Steps rather then Shalla Bal given the former was fairly well done and “comic accurate” in that movie while Galactus was not.

User Comment Image
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 6/10/2025, 3:06 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I think it's because they're on a different earth. They're saving Norrin for after SW I think.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 6/10/2025, 3:03 PM
few movies are as bad as this one.
hainesy
hainesy - 6/10/2025, 3:12 PM
All of this is a great reminder why Fox and Sony should have never made superhero movies.

